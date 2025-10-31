ETV Bharat / bharat

పటేల్ అభిప్రాయాలను గౌరవించని నెహ్రూ- కాంగ్రెస్ వల్లే పాకిస్థాన్​ అలా: మోదీ

కెవాడియాలో ప్రసంగించిన ప్రధాని మోదీ

Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti Modi
Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti Modi (ANI)
Published : October 31, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST

Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti Modi : దేశాన్ని ఐక్యం చేసి సర్దార్‌ వల్లభాయ్‌ పటేల్‌ చరిత్ర సృష్టించారని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ తెలిపారు. ఆయన స్ఫూర్తితో భారతీయులంతా ఐక్యంగా ఉంటూ, విభజన శక్తులకు దూరంగా ఉండాలని మోదీ సూచించారు. కెవాడియాలో ప్రసంగించిన ప్రధాని మోదీ, స్వాతంత్ర్య, గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవాల మాదిరిగానే జాతీయ ఐక్యత దినోత్సవాన్ని జరుపుకుంటున్నామని అన్నారు. దేశ సమగ్రతకు నక్సలిజం ముప్పుగా పరిణమించిందని, దాన్ని అంతం చేస్తున్నామని వివరించారు.

పటేల్‌ దూరదృష్టిని కాంగ్రెస్‌ మరచిపోయిందన్న ప్రధాని, ఆయన అభిప్రాయాలను నెహ్రూ గౌరవించలేదని చెప్పారు. కాంగ్రెస్‌ తప్పు వల్ల కశ్మీర్‌లో కొంతభాగాన్ని పాకిస్థాన్‌ ఆక్రమించిందని వివరించారు. ఇప్పుడు చొరబాటుదారులతో కలిసి విపక్షాలు రాజకీయాలు చేస్తున్నాయని మండిపడ్డారు. ఆపరేషన్‌ సిందూర్‌ ద్వారా భారత్‌ బలాన్ని ప్రపంచమంతా చూసిందని అన్నారు.

