T20 వరల్డ్​​కప్ విజేతగా భారత్​- దేశవ్యాప్తంగా సంబరాలు- ముర్ము, మోదీ, రాహుల్​ అభినందనలు

టీ20 ప్రపంచకప్ గెలిచిన టీమ్‌ఇండియాకు అభినందనలు తెలిపిన రాజకీయ నాయకులు- దేశవ్యాప్తంగా సంబరాలు చేసుకున్న అభిమానులు- జాతీయ జెండాలతో రోడ్లపైకి వచ్చి సందడి

India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup final match (AP)
By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : March 9, 2026 at 7:05 AM IST

3 Min Read
World Cup T20 India Win Reaction : టీ20 ప్రపంచకప్‌ను మూడోసారి ముద్దాడిన టీమ్​ఇండియాకు రాజకీయ, క్రీడా ప్రముఖుల అభినందనలు వెల్లువెత్తాయి. ఈ విజయం దేశం గర్వపడేలా చేసిందని ఎక్స్​లో పోస్టులు పెట్టారు. మరోవైపు టీమ్​ఇండియా విజయంతో దేశవ్యాప్తంగా క్రికెట్ అభిమానుల సంబరాలు అంబరాన్నంటాయి. రోడ్లపైకి వచ్చి భారత్​ మాతకు జై అంటూ వేడుకలు చేసుకున్నారు.

రాజకీయ నాయకుల ప్రశంసలు
ప్రపంచకప్‌ విజయంతో భారత జట్టు దేశం గర్వపడేలా చేసిందని రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము కొనియాడారు. ఫైనల్‌లో టీమిండియా అద్భుత ప్రదర్శతో చిరస్మరణీయ విజయాన్ని సాధించిందని ప్రధాని మోదీ ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా తెలిపారు. ఈ విజయం సమష్టి కృషి, అసాధారణ ప్రతిభకు నిదర్శనమని పేర్కొన్నారు. భారత జట్టు గొప్పవిజయం సాధించిందన్న కేంద్రహోంమత్రి అమిత్‌ షా, ప్రతి భారతీయుడు గర్వపడేలా చేసినందుకు అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. టీమ్​ఇండియా కృషి మరోసారి దేశ ప్రజలను గర్వపడేలా చేసిందని రక్షణ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌సింగ్‌ ప్రశంసించారు.

మరుపురాని విజయాన్ని అందించిన భారత జట్టును లోక్‌సభలో ప్రతిపక్షనేత రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ అభినందించారు. టోర్నీఅంతా అద్భుత ప్రదర్శన చేసిన సంజూ శాంసన్‌, బుమ్రాను ప్రత్యేకంగా కొనియాడారు. ఆదివారం రాత్రి 140 కోట్ల మంది భారతీయులు ఎంతో గర్వంగా ఉన్నారని ఏఐసీసీ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే అన్నారు. టీమ్​ఇండియా చరిత్రను తిరగరాసిందంటూ పలువురు కేంద్రమంత్రులు అభినందించారు.

క్రికెట్ ప్రముఖల అభినందనలు
వరుసగా రెండు సార్లు టీ-20 ప్రపంచకప్‌ గెలిచి టీమ్​ఇండియా చరిత్ర సృష్టించిందని క్రికెట్‌ దిగ్గజం సచిన్‌ తెందుల్కర్ ప్రశంసలు కురిపించారు. ట్రోఫీ పొందడానికి భారత జట్టుకు అన్ని అర్హతలు ఉన్నాయన్నారు. భారత్‌ ఆడే ఆటకు తిరుగులేదని స్టార్‌ క్రికెటర్‌ విరాట్‌ కోహ్లీ ఎక్స్​ వేదికగా తెలిపారు. గొప్ప విజయాన్ని అందించిన క్రికెటర్లను అభినందించారు. అహ్మదాబాద్ నరేంద్ర మోదీ స్టేడియం హాజరైన మాజీ కెప్టెన్లు ఎం.ఎస్‌ ధోనీ, రోహిత్‌ శర్మ టీమిండియాకు అభినందనలు తెలిపారు.

సంబరాల్లో భారత్
మరోవైపు దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్న అభిమానులు రోడ్లపైకి వచ్చి వేడుకలు చేసుకున్నారు. జమ్ముకశ్మీర్‌, మహారాష్ట్ర, మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌, గుజరాత్, రాజస్థాన్‌లోని ప్రధాన నగరాల్లో అభిమానులు భారీ సంఖ్యలో రోడ్లపైకి చేరి బాణాసంచా కాల్చి సందడి చేశారు. రోడ్లపై నృత్యాలు చేస్తూ, పాటలు పాడుతూ సంబరాలు చేసుకున్నారు. ఝార్ఖండ్‌లో భారీసంఖ్యలో వీదుల్లోకి వచ్చిన అభిమానలు కేక్‌ కట్‌ చేసి కేరింతలు కొట్టారు. దిల్లీలో చిన్నాపెద్ద జెండాలను పట్టుకొని రోడ్లపైకి వచ్చి విజయోత్సవాల్లో పాల్గొన్నారు. ఇండియాగేట్‌ వద్ద అభిమానులు సంబరాల్లో మునిగిపోయారు.

ఉత్తర్‌ప్రదేశ్‌లో కొందరు బాణాసంచా కాల్చగా మరి కొందరు తోటివారికి స్వీట్లు పంచి ఆనందం పంచుకున్నారు. బంగాల్​లో మహిళా అభిమానులు క్రికెట్‌ జెర్సీలు ధరించి నృత్యం చేశారు. ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్‌, కేరళ, తమిళనాడులో అభిమానులు క్రికెటర్ల చిత్రపటాలు చేతపట్టుకుని రోడ్లపై సందడి చేశారు. జమ్ములోని చందర్​కోట్​లో ఉన్న సీఆర్​పీఎఫ్ 84 బెటాలియన్ జవాన్లు డాన్స్​లు చేస్తూ సంబరాలు చేసుకున్నారు. అటులో దుబాయ్​లో కూడా అభిమానులు రోడ్లపైకి వచ్చి సందడి చేేశారు.

వరల్డ్​ కప్పుతో హనుమాన్ ఆలయానికి
టీ20 ప్రపంచకప్‌ను అందుకున్న తర్వాత టీమ్​ఇండియా సభ్యులు అహ్మదాబాద్‌లో సందడి చేశారు. అభిమానుల సంబరాల మధ్యే ఐసీసీ ఛైర్మన్‌ జై షా, టీమ్​ఇండియా కోచ్ గౌతమ్ గంభీర్‌, కెప్టెన్‌ సూర్యకుమార్ యాదవ్‌ అక్కడే ఉన్న హనుమాన్‌ ఆలయానికి వరల్డ్‌కప్పుతో వెళ్లి ప్రత్యేక పూజలు చేశారు.

అహ్మదాబాద్​ వేదికగా న్యూజిలాండ్​తో జరిగిన ఫైనల్​లో టీమ్ఇండియా ఘన విజయం సాధించి విశ్వ విజేతగా నిలిచింది. 96 పరుగుల తేడాతో న్యూజిలాండ్​ను చిత్తు చేసింది. 256 భారీ ఛేదనలో కివీస్ 19 ఓవర్లలో 159 పరుగులకే పరిమితమవడంతో భారత్ వరల్డ్​ ఛాంపియన్ అయ్యింది. వరుసగా రెండోసారి టీ20 వరల్డ్​కప్ ఛాంపియన్​గా భారత్​ చరిత్ర సృష్టించింది.

