T20 వరల్డ్కప్ విజేతగా భారత్- దేశవ్యాప్తంగా సంబరాలు- ముర్ము, మోదీ, రాహుల్ అభినందనలు
టీ20 ప్రపంచకప్ గెలిచిన టీమ్ఇండియాకు అభినందనలు తెలిపిన రాజకీయ నాయకులు- దేశవ్యాప్తంగా సంబరాలు చేసుకున్న అభిమానులు- జాతీయ జెండాలతో రోడ్లపైకి వచ్చి సందడి
Published : March 9, 2026 at 7:05 AM IST
World Cup T20 India Win Reaction : టీ20 ప్రపంచకప్ను మూడోసారి ముద్దాడిన టీమ్ఇండియాకు రాజకీయ, క్రీడా ప్రముఖుల అభినందనలు వెల్లువెత్తాయి. ఈ విజయం దేశం గర్వపడేలా చేసిందని ఎక్స్లో పోస్టులు పెట్టారు. మరోవైపు టీమ్ఇండియా విజయంతో దేశవ్యాప్తంగా క్రికెట్ అభిమానుల సంబరాలు అంబరాన్నంటాయి. రోడ్లపైకి వచ్చి భారత్ మాతకు జై అంటూ వేడుకలు చేసుకున్నారు.
రాజకీయ నాయకుల ప్రశంసలు
ప్రపంచకప్ విజయంతో భారత జట్టు దేశం గర్వపడేలా చేసిందని రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము కొనియాడారు. ఫైనల్లో టీమిండియా అద్భుత ప్రదర్శతో చిరస్మరణీయ విజయాన్ని సాధించిందని ప్రధాని మోదీ ఎక్స్ వేదికగా తెలిపారు. ఈ విజయం సమష్టి కృషి, అసాధారణ ప్రతిభకు నిదర్శనమని పేర్కొన్నారు. భారత జట్టు గొప్పవిజయం సాధించిందన్న కేంద్రహోంమత్రి అమిత్ షా, ప్రతి భారతీయుడు గర్వపడేలా చేసినందుకు అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. టీమ్ఇండియా కృషి మరోసారి దేశ ప్రజలను గర్వపడేలా చేసిందని రక్షణ మంత్రి రాజ్నాథ్సింగ్ ప్రశంసించారు.
Heartiest congratulations to Team India which scaled several peaks of history by winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup emphatically. India has the proud distinction of being the only country to win the cup three times. It is also the only team to win the cup twice in a row. This…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2026
Champions!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2026
Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup!
This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament.
This victory has filled every Indian heart with…
What a victory…!!— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 8, 2026
Hats-off to World Champion #TeamIndia.
Your exceptional performance throughout the tournament and the vigorous display of mettle has brought glory and pride for the nation.
Congratulations to the entire team for making every Indian proud.#T20WorldCup #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/vwsL8cTDNx
మరుపురాని విజయాన్ని అందించిన భారత జట్టును లోక్సభలో ప్రతిపక్షనేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ అభినందించారు. టోర్నీఅంతా అద్భుత ప్రదర్శన చేసిన సంజూ శాంసన్, బుమ్రాను ప్రత్యేకంగా కొనియాడారు. ఆదివారం రాత్రి 140 కోట్ల మంది భారతీయులు ఎంతో గర్వంగా ఉన్నారని ఏఐసీసీ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే అన్నారు. టీమ్ఇండియా చరిత్రను తిరగరాసిందంటూ పలువురు కేంద్రమంత్రులు అభినందించారు.
Champions once again! 🇮🇳— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 8, 2026
A magnificent victory for our Men in Blue with a special mention to Sanju Samson and Jaspreet Bumrah for their remarkable performance throughout the tournament.
Congratulations to Team India on retaining the trophy at home and giving the nation yet… pic.twitter.com/ZfcJsvqPvP
Many congratulations to Team India on a magnificent victory over New Zealand in the #T20WorldCup Final. 🇮🇳🏆— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 8, 2026
140 crore Indians are immensely proud tonight.
Captain Suryakumar Yadav led with authority and belief. Sanju Samson rose as the saviour of the final, while Ishan Kishan… pic.twitter.com/Png2JCT8Un
క్రికెట్ ప్రముఖల అభినందనలు
వరుసగా రెండు సార్లు టీ-20 ప్రపంచకప్ గెలిచి టీమ్ఇండియా చరిత్ర సృష్టించిందని క్రికెట్ దిగ్గజం సచిన్ తెందుల్కర్ ప్రశంసలు కురిపించారు. ట్రోఫీ పొందడానికి భారత జట్టుకు అన్ని అర్హతలు ఉన్నాయన్నారు. భారత్ ఆడే ఆటకు తిరుగులేదని స్టార్ క్రికెటర్ విరాట్ కోహ్లీ ఎక్స్ వేదికగా తెలిపారు. గొప్ప విజయాన్ని అందించిన క్రికెటర్లను అభినందించారు. అహ్మదాబాద్ నరేంద్ర మోదీ స్టేడియం హాజరైన మాజీ కెప్టెన్లు ఎం.ఎస్ ధోనీ, రోహిత్ శర్మ టీమిండియాకు అభినందనలు తెలిపారు.
Champions ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to…— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2026
Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2026
What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display.
Well done, Team India. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳🏆
సంబరాల్లో భారత్
మరోవైపు దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్న అభిమానులు రోడ్లపైకి వచ్చి వేడుకలు చేసుకున్నారు. జమ్ముకశ్మీర్, మహారాష్ట్ర, మధ్యప్రదేశ్, గుజరాత్, రాజస్థాన్లోని ప్రధాన నగరాల్లో అభిమానులు భారీ సంఖ్యలో రోడ్లపైకి చేరి బాణాసంచా కాల్చి సందడి చేశారు. రోడ్లపై నృత్యాలు చేస్తూ, పాటలు పాడుతూ సంబరాలు చేసుకున్నారు. ఝార్ఖండ్లో భారీసంఖ్యలో వీదుల్లోకి వచ్చిన అభిమానలు కేక్ కట్ చేసి కేరింతలు కొట్టారు. దిల్లీలో చిన్నాపెద్ద జెండాలను పట్టుకొని రోడ్లపైకి వచ్చి విజయోత్సవాల్లో పాల్గొన్నారు. ఇండియాగేట్ వద్ద అభిమానులు సంబరాల్లో మునిగిపోయారు.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Indore celebrates the victory of Team India. India lifted the #ICCT20WorldCup2026 trophy by beating New Zealand by 96 runs. pic.twitter.com/GsTbEw92hr— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026
#WATCH | Gujarat | Rajkot celebrates the victory of Team India. India lifted the #ICCT20WorldCup2026 trophy by beating New Zealand by 96 runs. pic.twitter.com/5HQH0Vwzu5— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026
#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh | Indian Cricket fans dance and celebrate after the Men in Blue clinch the T20 World Cup, beating New Zealand by 96 runs. pic.twitter.com/XndIIrGwCz— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026
ఉత్తర్ప్రదేశ్లో కొందరు బాణాసంచా కాల్చగా మరి కొందరు తోటివారికి స్వీట్లు పంచి ఆనందం పంచుకున్నారు. బంగాల్లో మహిళా అభిమానులు క్రికెట్ జెర్సీలు ధరించి నృత్యం చేశారు. ఛత్తీస్గఢ్, కేరళ, తమిళనాడులో అభిమానులు క్రికెటర్ల చిత్రపటాలు చేతపట్టుకుని రోడ్లపై సందడి చేశారు. జమ్ములోని చందర్కోట్లో ఉన్న సీఆర్పీఎఫ్ 84 బెటాలియన్ జవాన్లు డాన్స్లు చేస్తూ సంబరాలు చేసుకున్నారు. అటులో దుబాయ్లో కూడా అభిమానులు రోడ్లపైకి వచ్చి సందడి చేేశారు.
VIDEO | UAE: Fans in Dubai celebrate following India's win in the T20 World Cup. #INDvsNZ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 8, 2026
(Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/shMagRYv86
#WATCH | J&K | The jawans of CRPF 84 Battalion stationed at Chanderkote, Ramban celebrate and dance after India lifted the #ICCT20WorldCup2026 trophy by beating New Zealand by 96 runs. pic.twitter.com/xuLxbTOOkz— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026
వరల్డ్ కప్పుతో హనుమాన్ ఆలయానికి
టీ20 ప్రపంచకప్ను అందుకున్న తర్వాత టీమ్ఇండియా సభ్యులు అహ్మదాబాద్లో సందడి చేశారు. అభిమానుల సంబరాల మధ్యే ఐసీసీ ఛైర్మన్ జై షా, టీమ్ఇండియా కోచ్ గౌతమ్ గంభీర్, కెప్టెన్ సూర్యకుమార్ యాదవ్ అక్కడే ఉన్న హనుమాన్ ఆలయానికి వరల్డ్కప్పుతో వెళ్లి ప్రత్యేక పూజలు చేశారు.
#WATCH | Gujarat: ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, along with Skipper Surya Kumar Yadav, offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Ahmedabad; Team India won the #icct20worldcup2026— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2026
(earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/OxaRpCWDmQ
అహ్మదాబాద్ వేదికగా న్యూజిలాండ్తో జరిగిన ఫైనల్లో టీమ్ఇండియా ఘన విజయం సాధించి విశ్వ విజేతగా నిలిచింది. 96 పరుగుల తేడాతో న్యూజిలాండ్ను చిత్తు చేసింది. 256 భారీ ఛేదనలో కివీస్ 19 ఓవర్లలో 159 పరుగులకే పరిమితమవడంతో భారత్ వరల్డ్ ఛాంపియన్ అయ్యింది. వరుసగా రెండోసారి టీ20 వరల్డ్కప్ ఛాంపియన్గా భారత్ చరిత్ర సృష్టించింది.