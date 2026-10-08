ETV Bharat / bharat

టెక్నాలజీని అందరికీ అందుబాటులోకి తీసుకొచ్చేందుకే 'డిజిటల్ ఇండియా' : ప్రధాని మోదీ

డిజిటల్ ఇండియా అనేది టెక్నాలజీని అందరికీ అందుబాటులోకి తెచ్చే దిశగా జరిగిన ప్రయత్నమేనని మోదీ వెల్లడించారు. ఇండియా మొబైల్ కాంగ్రెస్‌లో మోదీ ప్రసంగించారు.

Modi On India Digital Transformation
ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : October 8, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

PM Modi On Technology : 'డిజిటల్ ఇండియా' కార్యక్రమం టెక్నాలజీని అందరికీ అందుబాటులోకి తెచ్చే దిశగా జరిగిన ఒక ప్రధాన ప్రయత్నంగా ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ అభివర్ణించారు. సాంకేతికత అనేది డిజిటల్ అంతరాన్ని తగ్గించి, కేవలం వనరులు ఉన్న కొద్దిమందికే పరిమితం కాకుండా సమాజంలోని ప్రతీ ఒక్కరికీ అందాలనేదే తమ ప్రభుత్వ ముఖ్య ఉద్దేశమని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఈ పరివర్తనలో మొబైల్ ఫోన్‌ను కేంద్ర బిందువుగా మార్చడం ద్వారా సాధారణ పౌరులకు కూడా అత్యాధునిక సాంకేతికత అందుబాటులోకి వచ్చిందని అన్నారు. దేశ రాజధాని దిల్లీలోని యశోభూమిలో జరిగిన పదో ఇండియా మొబైల్ కాంగ్రెస్ (ఐఎంసీ)లో ఈ మేరకు ప్రధాని మోదీ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

TAGGED:

PM MODI ON 5G NETWORK
DIGITAL INDIA PROGRAMME
INDIA MOBILE CONGRESS 2026
NARENDRA MODI ON 5G NETWORK
PM MODI ON TECHNOLOGY

Quick Links / Policies

ఎడిటర్స్ ఛాయిస్

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.