టెక్నాలజీని అందరికీ అందుబాటులోకి తీసుకొచ్చేందుకే 'డిజిటల్ ఇండియా' : ప్రధాని మోదీ
డిజిటల్ ఇండియా అనేది టెక్నాలజీని అందరికీ అందుబాటులోకి తెచ్చే దిశగా జరిగిన ప్రయత్నమేనని మోదీ వెల్లడించారు. ఇండియా మొబైల్ కాంగ్రెస్లో మోదీ ప్రసంగించారు.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
PM Modi On Technology : 'డిజిటల్ ఇండియా' కార్యక్రమం టెక్నాలజీని అందరికీ అందుబాటులోకి తెచ్చే దిశగా జరిగిన ఒక ప్రధాన ప్రయత్నంగా ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ అభివర్ణించారు. సాంకేతికత అనేది డిజిటల్ అంతరాన్ని తగ్గించి, కేవలం వనరులు ఉన్న కొద్దిమందికే పరిమితం కాకుండా సమాజంలోని ప్రతీ ఒక్కరికీ అందాలనేదే తమ ప్రభుత్వ ముఖ్య ఉద్దేశమని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఈ పరివర్తనలో మొబైల్ ఫోన్ను కేంద్ర బిందువుగా మార్చడం ద్వారా సాధారణ పౌరులకు కూడా అత్యాధునిక సాంకేతికత అందుబాటులోకి వచ్చిందని అన్నారు. దేశ రాజధాని దిల్లీలోని యశోభూమిలో జరిగిన పదో ఇండియా మొబైల్ కాంగ్రెస్ (ఐఎంసీ)లో ఈ మేరకు ప్రధాని మోదీ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.
VIDEO | Delhi: Speaking at India Mobile Congress, PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) says, "Even during COVID, we saw how everything had come to a standstill. But in India, offices continued to function, banks continued to operate, and education continued. This was possible because of India’s digital ecosystem. Mobile and internet connectivity ensured that education, healthcare, payments, and government services continued without disruption. Today, even children from remote villages and economically disadvantaged backgrounds are able to access quality knowledge. Digital learning is becoming accessible to everyone... We have a platform called DIKSHA for online education. During COVID, by July 2022, the platform had recorded more than 5 billion learning sessions and nearly 60 billion learning minutes. Now, our effort is to connect around 250 million students through all our digital and online education platforms. So, friends, the revolution that has taken place in the telecom sector has directly benefited the citizens of India. You know that India is a diverse country in every sense—linguistically and geographically—and is filled with immense diversity. Because of this, people often face various difficulties in their daily lives. Mobile connectivity has helped transform this diversity into greater convenience as well." (Source: PM Narendra Modi YT) #PMModi #IndiaMobileCongress— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026
VIDEO | Delhi: Speaking at India Mobile Congress, PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) says, " friends, until about a decade ago, the digital divide was a major challenge in india. modern technology was increasingly becoming a privilege—meaning that only those who had the means could benefit from modern technology. india was moving towards such a situation. through the digital india campaign, we decided to change this situation, with the mobile phone at its centre. this was a major effort towards the democratization of technology. for this, all the necessary reforms were carried out in the telecom sector. infrastructure was expanded. we focused on ensuring that mobile phones and other telecom hardware were manufactured in india itself. friends, all these efforts made access to mobile phones and data easier and more affordable for the common citizens of india. and today, this is enhancing the ease of living for the people of india." (source: pm narendra modi yt) #pmmodi #indiamobilecongress<="" p>— press trust of india (@pti_news) October 8, 2026