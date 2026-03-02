ETV Bharat / bharat

నెతన్యాహు, UAE అధ్యక్షుడితో ఫోన్‌లో మాట్లాడిన మోదీ

UAEపై ఇరాన్ దాడులను ఖండించిన ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ

PM Modi Speaks to Netanyahu
PM Modi Speaks to Netanyahu (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : March 2, 2026 at 7:16 AM IST

1 Min Read
PM Modi Speaks to Netanyahu : పశ్చిమాసియాలో నెలకొన్న ఉద్రిక్తతల వేళ ఇజ్రాయెల్‌ ప్రధాని నెతన్యాహు, యూఏఈ అధ్యక్షుడు షేక్‌ మహమ్మద్‌ బిన్‌ జాయెద్‌ అల్‌ నహ్యాన్‌తో ప్రధాని ఫోన్‌లో మాట్లాడారు. ఇజ్రాయెల్‌ ప్రధాని నెతన్యాహుతో ఫోన్‌లో మాట్లాడిన మోదీ, ప్రస్తుత పరిస్థితులపై చర్చించారు. ఇటీవల పరిణామాలపై ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేశారు. పౌరుల భద్రతకు అధిక ప్రాధాన్యత ఇవ్వాలని కోరారు.

UAEపై ఇరాన్ దాడులను ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ ఖండించారు. కష్టకాలంలో యూఏఈకి భారత్‌ అండగా ఉంటుందని భరోసా ఇచ్చారు. యూఏఈ అధ్యక్షుడు షేక్‌ మహమ్మద్‌ బిన్‌ జాయెద్‌ అల్‌ నహ్యాన్‌తో ప్రధాని ఫోన్‌లో మాట్లాడారు. మధ్యప్రాచ్యంలో శాంతి, సుస్థిరత నెలకొనడానికి భారత్‌ మద్దతిస్తుందని ప్రధాని మోదీ ఎక్స్‌లో పోస్టు చేశారు. యూఏఈలోని భారతీయుల రక్షణకు తీసుకుంటున్న చర్యలకు సంబంధించి షేక్ మహమ్మద్ బిన్‌కు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపినట్లు రాసుకొచ్చారు. ఇరాన్‌ దాడుల్లో మృతి చెందినవారికి సంతాపం తెలిపారు. గత రెండురోజులుగా యూఏఈపై ఇరాన్ జరిపిన దాడుల్లో ముగ్గురు మృతిచెందగా 58మంది గాయపడ్డారు. క్షతగాత్రుల్లో ఒక భారతీయుడు ఉన్నాడని అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

PM MODI ON IRAN ATTACK
PM MODI SPEAKS TO NETANYAHU

