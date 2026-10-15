'ఆసియా క్రీడల మహిళల హాకీలో స్వర్ణం సాధించటం చారిత్రాత్మకం'- భారత క్రీడా బృందంతో మోదీ భేటీ
హాకీలో పురుష, మహిళల జట్లు రెండూ బంగారు పతకాలు సాధించటంపై మోదీ హర్షం వ్యక్తంచేశారు. జపాన్లో జరిగిన ఆసియా క్రీడలు దేశానికి అనేక విధాలుగా చిరస్మరణీయంగా నిలిచిపోతాయన్నారు.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Modi Meets Asian Games medal winners : హాకీలో పురుష, మహిళల జట్లు రెండూ బంగారు పతకాలు సాధించటంపై ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ హర్షం వ్యక్తంచేశారు. ముఖ్యంగా మహిళల హాకీ జట్టు ఏకంగా 44ఏళ్ల సుదీర్ఘ నిరీక్షణకు తెరదించుతూ స్వర్ణం సాధించటం చారిత్రాత్మకమని అన్నారు. జపాన్లో జరిగిన ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో పాల్గొన్న భారత క్రీడాబృందంతో సమావేశమైన ప్రధాని మోదీ, ఈ క్రీడలు దేశానికి అనేక విధాలుగా చిరస్మరణీయంగా నిలిచిపోతాయన్నారు.
వివిధ క్రీడల్లో పతకాలు సాధించిన క్రీడాకారులపై ప్రధాని మోదీ ప్రశంసలు కురిపించారు. దిల్లీలోని మేజర్ ధ్యాన్ చంద్ స్టేడియంలో ఏషియన్ గేమ్స్ పతక విజేతలను కలిసి అభినందించారు. ఈ సమావేశంలో స్వర్ణ పతకాలు సాధించిన పురుషుల, మహిళల క్రికెట్ జట్లతో పాటు పలువురు క్రీడాకారులు పాల్గొన్నారు. 17 ఏళ్ల సంచలన ఆర్చర్ కుంకుమ్ మోహోద్ ప్రధానికి ఒక విల్లును బహుమతిగా ఇవ్వగా, మిగిలిన క్రీడాకారులు సంతకాలు చేసిన జెర్సీలను మెమొరాబిలియాగా అందించారు.
#WATCH | Delhi: Interacting with the Indian contingent that participated in the Asian Games 2026, PM Narendra Modi says, "The youth of our nation look to you for more than just sports inspiration because the role of sports extends far beyond the playing field. Sports teach us discipline. They show us how to remain steadfast in the pursuit of a goal and how to adapt to changing circumstances. Through sports, these lessons become an integral part of our daily lives. This sportsman spirit serves us throughout our entire lives..." (Video source: DD)— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026