ప్రపంచంలోని ఏ శక్తి భారత్ అభివృద్ధి చెందాలని కోరుకోవడం లేదు: RSS చీఫ్ భాగవత్
Mohan Bhagwat On Global Power :తనను ద్వేషించే దేశాలకు సైతం సహాయం చేయడానికి భారత్ ఎల్లప్పుడూ సిద్ధంగా ఉంటుందని ఆర్ఎస్ఎస్ చీఫ్ మోహన్ భగవత్ పేర్కొన్నారు.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
భారతదేశం అభివృద్ధి చెందాలని ప్రపంచంలోని ఏ శక్తి కోరుకోవడం లేదని, కానీ తనను ద్వేషించే దేశాలకు సైతం సహాయం చేయడానికి భారత్ ఎల్లప్పుడూ సిద్ధంగా ఉంటుందని ఆర్ఎస్ఎస్ చీఫ్ మోహన్ భగవత్ పేర్కొన్నారు. ప్రస్తుత ప్రపంచంలో తమ ఆధిపత్యాన్ని నిలుపుకోవాలని ప్రపంచ శక్తులు ఎదురుచూస్తున్నాయని, 'బలవంతుడిదే రాజ్యం' అనే సూత్రాన్ని బలంగా నమ్ముతాయని అన్నారు. కాబట్టి భారత పురోగతి చెందడం వాటికి ఇష్టం లేదని ఆయన వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. బుధవారం, మహారాష్ట్రలోని ఛత్రపతి శంభాజీనగర్లో నిర్వహించిన ఐదో 'పద్మ ఫెస్టివల్' ప్రారంభోత్సవ కార్యక్రమంలో భాగవత్ ఈ మేరకు ప్రసంగించారు.
VIDEO | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking on the third day of the Padmaa Festival, says, "...When we speak of a developed India by 2047, the year 2047 sets a time limit for us, indicating the urgency of achieving this goal. The word 'developed' tells us how we should live, while 'India' defines the identity of that development. By 2047, we do not want a developed America, a developed China or a developed Russia. We want a developed India. This gives us the right understanding of development..."— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2026