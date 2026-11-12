16 కిలోల బంగారు ఆభరణాలు చోరీ- షాప్ ఓపెన్ అయిన పది రోజుల్లోనే మాయం చేసిన దొంగలు!
16 Kg Of Jewelry Stolen From Shop : మదురైలోని ఓ ప్రముఖ నగల దుకాణంలో భారీ చోరీ జరిగింది. 16కిలోల బంగారు ఆభరణాలను దుండగులు ఎత్తుకెళ్లారు.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
తమిళనాడులో భారీ ఆభరణాల చోరీ కలకలం రేపింది. మదురైలోని కలవాసల్ బైపాస్ రోడ్డులో ఉన్న టాటా గ్రూప్నకు చెందిన 'తనిష్క్' జ్యువెల్లరీ షాప్లో గుర్తు తెలియని వ్యక్తులు చోరీకి పాల్పడి 16 కిలోల బంగారం, వజ్రాభరణాలను దోచుకెళ్లారు. వీటి విలువ సుమారు రూ.25 కోట్లు వరకు ఉంటుందని సమాచారం. ఈ చోరీ గురించి సమాచారం అందుకున్న ఎస్ఎస్ కాలనీ పోలీసులు వెంటనే ఘటనా స్థలికి చేరుకున్నారు. ఫోరెన్సిక్ నిపుణులు, డాగ్ స్క్వాడ్లను కూడా రంగంలోకి దింపారు. ఈ చోరీపై సమగ్ర విచారణ చేపట్టారు. అందులో భాగంగా జ్యువెల్లరీ షాపులోని సీసీటీవీ ఫుటేజీని పరిశీలించారు.
భవన నిర్మాణ పనులు 70శాతం పూర్తి
కాగా, ఈ తనిష్క్ షోరూమ్ కేవలం 10 రోజుల క్రితమే ప్రారంభమైంది. అయితే భవన నిర్మాణ పనులు ఇంకా పెండింగ్లో ఉన్నాయి. ఈ జ్యువెల్లరీ దుకాణాన్ని శక్తి అనే వ్యక్తి నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. నవంబర్ 10న షోరూమ్ సిబ్బంది యథావిధిగా దుకాణానికి తాళం వేసి వెళ్లిపోయారు. మరుసటి రోజు (గురువారం) వచ్చి చూడగా షాకయ్యారు. ఆభరణాలను ఉంచిన గ్లాస్ డిస్ప్లే కేస్లు పగిలి ఉన్నాయి. అందులోని నగలు కనిపించలేదు. వెంటనే పోలీసులకు సమాచారం అందించారు. భవనం వెనుక భాగంలో నిర్మాణ పనుల కోసం ఏర్పాటు చేసిన ఇనుప స్కాఫోల్డింగ్ను ఉపయోగించి దొంగలు పైఅంతస్తుకు చేరుకున్నారని, ఆ తర్వాత ఇంకా అందుబాటులోకి రాని లిఫ్ట్ కోసం ఉద్దేశించిన షాఫ్ట్ ద్వారా షోరూమ్లోకి దిగారని పోలీసుల ప్రాథమిక దర్యాప్తులో వెల్లడైంది.
VIDEO | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Around 500 sovereigns (4kg) of gold jewellery has reportedly been stolen from the popular Tanishq jewellery showroom on Madurai Bypass Road. According to preliminary information, a masked unidentified person allegedly entered the showroom through the rear entrance Wednesday night and decamped with the jewellery. The showroom had opened just 10 days ago, and a formal opening ceremony is yet to be held. The interior and other works at the showroom are also reportedly incomplete. Following the incident, SS Colony police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation with the assistance of a sniffer dog. Forensic experts also examined the crime scene. Speaking to reporters, Madurai City Police Commissioner Rajendran said that approximately 30 per cent of the total gold jewellery stocked at the showroom had been stolen. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. #MaduraiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2026