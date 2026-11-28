'దేశంలో ప్రస్తుతం నియంత పాలన నడుస్తోంది'- కేంద్రంపై రాహుల్ విమర్శలు
Rahul Gandhi : దేశంలో ప్రస్తుతం నియంత పాలన నడుస్తోందని కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత, లోక్సభ ప్రతిపక్షనేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వంపై విమర్శలు గుప్పించారు
Published : November 28, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
దేశంలో ప్రస్తుతం నియంత పాలన నడుస్తోందని కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత, లోక్సభ ప్రతిపక్షనేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వంపై విమర్శలు గుప్పించారు. ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ, కేంద్ర హోమంత్రి అమిత్ షా, అంబానీ, అదానీ కలిసి దేశాన్ని నాశనం చేస్తున్నారని ఆరోపించారు. కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం డీలిమిటేషన్ బిల్లును తీసుకొస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో రాహుల్ దిల్లీలో ప్రసంగించారు.
"ప్రస్తుతం కేంద్రం తెస్తున్న డీలిమిటేషన్ బిల్లు సరికాదు. సీట్ల సంఖ్య పెంపులో సామాజిక న్యాయం పాటించాలి. డీలిమిటేషన్ కమిషన్ను కేంద్రం పట్టించుకోవట్లేదు. ఈవీఎంలు, పోలింగ్ ప్రక్రియను ఆక్రమిస్తున్నారు. మోదీ, అమిత్ షా, అంబానీ, అదానీ కలిసి దేశాన్ని నాశనం చేస్తున్నారు. దేశంలో ప్రస్తుతం నియంత పరిపాలన నడుస్తోంది. నియంత పరిపాలన గురించి ప్రజలంతా తెలుసుకోవాలి. 2024లో జరిగిన సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికలు నకిలీవి, ప్రధాని కూడా నకిలీ వ్యక్తే. ఓటు చోరీ అంశంపై జ్ఞానేశ్కుమార్ను చాలాసార్లు ప్రశ్నించాం" అని రాహుల్ గాంధీ విమర్శించారు.
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "Gen Z, please remember this number. This number represents the murder of Indian democracy, 850. The idea is to give Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar a blank canvas to redesign India's constituency map however they feel like. Gen Z, remember this: this exact thing is going to happen to the map of India so that these criminal thieves can continue to steal from this country and destroy your future. Here is the Delimitation Commission: you can see Gyanesh Kumar will be a member, along with one former Supreme Court judge selected by Modi and Shah and guess who chooses the third member? Mr Gyanesh Kumar himself chooses the third member of the committee, while the first member is chosen by Modi and Shah. Gyanesh Kumar has overseen the destruction of the democratic system, and he is now going to oversee the destruction of this country. The EC has been captured. Now, the Delimitation Commission is being operationalised to do this. The composition of the delimitation gives Modi and Shah full control, and Gyanesh's decisions cannot be challenged in court."— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "Their belief is that the Lok Sabha, instead of having 543 members, should have 850 members, and they use this excuse of women's reservation. The women's reservation bill has already been passed. It can be implemented tomorrow. So the question is, why 850? The answer lies in Assam, and it lies in Jammu and Kashmir because when you have 850 seats to play with, the amount of changes that you can make, the amount of redesigning that you can do to the electoral map of India is massive. So this gives the BJP space to redraw India's electoral map to its advantage, will allow them to weaken the representation of communities who are opposed to them, and allows them to target specific opposition leaders."— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026