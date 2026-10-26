'ఇది కాంగ్రెస్ సైద్ధాంతిక పతనాన్ని ప్రతిబింబిస్తోంది'- ఖర్గే వ్యాఖ్యలపై రాజ్నాథ్ ఫైర్
కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడి వ్యాఖ్యలు దేశంలోని కోట్ల మంది ప్రజల మనోభావాలను గాయపరిచాయని రక్షణ మంత్రి రాజ్నాథ్ సింగ్ తెలిపారు. బిహార్ పట్నాలో జరిగిన కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్న ఆయన ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు అత్యంత దురదృష్టకరమని పేర్కొన్నారు.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Rajnath Singh on Kharge Comments : ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీపై కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలను రక్షణ మంత్రి రాజ్నాథ్ సింగ్ సోమవారం తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు. బిహార్ పట్నాలో జరిగిన ఒక కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్న ఆయన ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు అత్యంత దురదృష్టకరమని పేర్కొన్నారు. కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడి వ్యాఖ్యలు దేశంలోని కోట్ల మంది ప్రజల మనోభావాలను గాయపరిచాయని తెలిపారు. ప్రధాన ప్రతిపక్ష పార్టీ కేవలం రాజకీయంగానే కాకుండా, సిద్ధాంతపరంగా కూడా పతనమైందని విమర్శించారు.
"సిద్ధాంతపరమైన విభేదాలను వ్యక్తిగత దూషణలుగా మార్చడం, రాజకీయ భిన్నాభిప్రాయాలను అసభ్యకరమైన భాష స్థాయికి దిగజార్చడం, ప్రధాని కుటుంబాన్ని లక్ష్యంగా చేసుకోవడం వంటివి కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీలోని నిరాశా నిస్పృహలను, సిద్ధాంతపరమైన దివాళాకోరుతనాన్ని ప్రతిబింబిస్తున్నాయి. ఇది కేవలం ఒక వ్యక్తిని లేదా ఒక కుటుంబాన్ని అవమానించడమే కాదు. భారతీయ రాజకీయాల పవిత్రతపై చేసిన దాడిగా నేను భావిస్తున్నాను. రాజకీయ విభేదాలు ఉండవచ్చు, కానీ ఇలాంటి ప్రవర్తన ఏ పరిస్థితుల్లోనూ ఆమోదయోగ్యం కాదు. ప్రజాస్వామ్యంలో ఎవరైనా విపక్షంగా ఉండవచ్చు, విధానాలను ప్రశ్నించవచ్చు, ప్రభుత్వాన్ని విమర్శించవచ్చు. కానీ వ్యక్తిగత హద్దులను దాటకండి. నేడు కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ కేవలం రాజకీయంగానే కాకుండా, నా దృష్టిలో సైద్ధాంతికంగా కూడా క్షీణించింది. ప్రజాస్వామ్యంలో ప్రజలు ప్రతి విషయాన్ని గమనిస్తూ ఉంటారు. సరైన సమయం వచ్చినప్పుడు తగిన సమాధానం చెబుతారని కాంగ్రెస్ గుర్తుంచుకోవాలి. కాంగ్రెస్కు నేను ఒక విషయం స్పష్టంగా చెప్పాలనుకుంటున్నాను. ఇటువంటి వ్యాఖ్యల వల్ల ప్రధానమంత్రి మోదీ ఏమాత్రం ప్రభావం కారు, అలాగే ప్రజలకు సేవ చేయాలనే ఆయన సంకల్పం కూడా ఏమాత్రం బలహీనపడదు."
---రాజ్నాథ్ సింగ్, రక్షణ మంత్రి
మల్లిఖార్జున ఖర్గే ఉన్నత పదవిలో ఉన్నందున, ఆయన ప్రజా జీవితంలో మరింత గంభీరతను, సంయమనాన్ని, గౌరవాన్ని బాధ్యతాయుతమైన ప్రవర్తనను ప్రదర్శిస్తారని ఆశిస్తున్నట్లు రాజ్నాథ్ సింగ్ పేర్కొన్నారు. తమ తప్పును అంగీకరించి క్షమాపణలు చెప్పే బదులు, ఖర్గే చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలను సమర్థించుకునేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్న కాంగ్రెస్ తీరును తీవ్రంగా విమర్శించారు. "ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు ఏదో ఒక సాధారణ పార్టీ కార్యకర్తనో లేదా చిన్న స్థాయి నాయకుడో చేయలేదు. దేశంలోనే అత్యంత పురాతన రాజకీయ సంస్థ అని చెప్పుకునే ఒక పార్టీకి జాతీయ అధ్యక్షుడిగా ఉన్న వ్యక్తి చేశారు. తన ప్రవర్తన ద్వారా కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు కోట్లాది మంది దేశస్థుల మనోభావాలను గాయపరిచారు. అంతేకాకుండా కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ అక్కడితో ఆగకుండా, ఖర్గే మాటలను సమర్థించుకునే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తూ ప్రజల మనోభావాలను మరింతగా గాయపరుస్తోంది. చేసిన తప్పును అంగీకరించి విచారం వ్యక్తం చేయడానికి బదులుగా, కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలను సమర్థించుకుటుంది. కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ జాతీయ అధ్యక్షుడే స్వయంగా ఇటువంటి భాషను ఉపయోగించడం, ఆయన పదవికి ఉన్న గౌరవాన్ని తగ్గించడమే కాకుండా, కాంగ్రెస్లోని రాజకీయ సంస్కృతిపైనే తీవ్రమైన ప్రశ్నలను లేవనెత్తుతోంది." అని ఖర్గే అన్నారు.
#WATCH | Delhi: On Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I believe this is not merely an insult to an individual or a family, but it is an attack on sanctity of Indian politics. In a democracy, you may register your opposition, question policies, and criticize the government—but please, do not cross the boundaries of personal decorum. That is what I would like to suggest. Today, the Congress has experienced not just a political decline, but, in my view, an ideological one as well. The Congress should remember that in a democracy, the public keeps track of everything and, when the time comes, provides a fitting response. I wish to make it clear to the Congress that Prime Minister Modi cannot be swayed by such remarks, nor can his resolve to serve the people be weakened in any way."— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2026
VIDEO | Delhi: On Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "This is deeply distressing. The remarks made yesterday in Patna by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding Prime Minister Modi’s late father have left me stunned and profoundly hurt. What is most shocking about this entire episode is that these comments did not come from an ordinary party worker or a junior leader, but from the national president of a party that claims to be the oldest political organisation in the country. Through his conduct, the Congress President has wounded the sentiments of millions of our countrymen. Yet, the Congress party did not stop there; they are now further hurting people's sentiments by attempting to justify Kharge ji’s words. Instead of acknowledging the error and expressing regret, the Congress is busy defending and rationalising this statement. ...When the national president of the Congress party himself employs such language, it not only undermines the dignity of his office but also raises serious questions about the political culture of the Congress. Political opposition is one thing, but such conduct is unacceptable under any circumstances. ...I believe this is not merely an insult to an individual or a family; it is an assault on the dignity of Indian politics itself. In a democracy, one may certainly express opposition, question policies, and criticise the government but one must, at the very least, refrain from violating the bounds of personal decency. The Congress should remember that in a democracy, the public keeps track of everything and, when the time comes, provides a fitting response. I want to make it clear to the Congress that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be swayed by such remarks, nor can his resolve to serve the public be weakened in any way." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 26, 2026
ఖర్గే నివాసం వద్ద బీజేపీ ఆందోళన
మరోవైపు ఖర్గే అభ్యంతరకర వ్యాఖ్యలకు నిరసనగా దిల్లీ బీజేపీ సోమవారం ఆయన నివాసం సమీపంలో ఆందోళన చేపట్టింది. సేనా భవన్ సర్కిల్ నుంచి రాజాజీ మార్గ్లో ఉన్న ఖర్గే నివాసం వైపు నిరసనకారులు వెళ్తుండగా పోలీసులు వారిని అడ్డుకున్నారు. ఖర్గేకు వ్యతిరేకంగా బీజేపీ నాయకులు, కార్యకర్తలు నినాదాలు చేశారు. ఖర్గేతో పాటు లోక్సభలో ప్రతిపక్ష నేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ కూడా క్షమాపణ చెప్పాలని డిమాండ్ చేశారు. ఇప్పటికే ప్రధాని మోదీపై ఖర్గే చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలకు వ్యతిరేకంగా దేశవ్యాప్తంగా నిరసనలు చేపట్టాలని బీజేపీ పిలుపునిచ్చింది.
అసలేం జరిగిందంటే?
బిహార్ తొలి ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీకృష్ణ సింగ్ 139వ జయంతి సందర్భంగా నిర్వహించిన కార్యక్రమంలో ఖర్గే ఈ వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. ఓటర్ల జాబితా ప్రత్యేక సమగ్ర సవరణ (SIR) ప్రక్రియలో అక్రమాలకు పాల్పడిన వారందరినీ కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ జైలుకు పంపిస్తుందని ఖర్గే అన్నారు. అందుకు బదులుగా సభలోని సంతోష్ కుమార్ అనే ఓ వ్యక్తి 'మోదీ ఎక్కడికీ వెళ్లరు' అని అరిచారు. దీనిపై స్పందించిన ఖర్గే ఆగ్రహంతో 'మోదీ కా బాప్ భీ జాయేగా, బాప్ భీ జాయేగా (మోదీనే కాదు, మోదీ తండ్రి కూడా వెళ్లాల్సిందే)' అని అన్నారు. ఈ వ్యాఖ్యల అనంతరం సభలో అలజడి రేగగా, నినాదాలు చేసిన ఆ వ్యక్తిని సభ నుంచి బయటికి పంపించారు.
జ్ఞానేశ్ కుమార్ కోసం మోదీ సర్కార్ అన్ని రకాల ఎత్తుగడలు వేస్తోంది: ఖర్గే
మోదీపై ఖర్గే వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు- చెలరేగిన రాజకీయ దుమారం- దేశవ్యాప్తంగా నిరసనలకు బీజేపీ సిద్ధం!