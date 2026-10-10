మస్క్ వ్యాఖ్యలపై కమల్ హాసన్ ఆగ్రహం- సమర్థించిన కంగనా రనౌత్
Kamal Haasan And Kangana On Elon Musk : ఏ బిలియనీర్ కూడా ఒక దేశ విధానాలను నిర్దేశించకూడదని కమల్ హాసన్ స్పష్టం చేశారు. దానిని కంగనా రనౌత్ ప్రశంసించారు.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
Kamal Haasan And Kangana On Elon Musk : భారతదేశం గురించి స్పేస్ఎక్స్ అధిపతి ఎలాన్ మస్క్ చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలపై రాజకీయ ప్రముఖులు విమర్శలు గుప్పిస్తున్నారు. మస్క్ తాజాగా ఓ ట్వీట్లో 'భారత ప్రధాని అంబానీ' అని సంబోధించడంపై నటుడు, ఎంపీ కమల్ హాసన్ తీవ్ర అసంతృప్తి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. మస్క్ వ్యాఖ్యలకు కమల్ హాసన్ ఇచ్చిన సమాధానాన్ని నటి, ఎంపీ కంగనా రనౌత్ ప్రశంసించారు. ఈ మేరకు కమల్ హాసన్ చేసిన పోస్ట్ను ఆమె రీషేర్ చేశారు.
మస్క్ వ్యాఖ్యలపై సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా స్పందించిన కమల్ హాసన్, ఏ బిలియనీర్ కూడా ఒక దేశ విధానాలను నిర్దేశించకూడదని స్పష్టం చేశారు. ప్రతి దేశం తన ప్రయోజనాలకు అనుగుణంగా నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకుంటుందని పేర్కొన్నారు. పాశ్చాత్య దేశాలు తమ దేశాల్లో సంరక్షణావాద విధానాలను అనుసరిస్తూ, ఇతర దేశాలకు స్వేచ్ఛా వాణిజ్యంపై ఉపదేశాలు చేయడం సరికాదని విమర్శించారు.
Mr. Musk, yes, no billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy - Indian or American. India must welcome competition in satellite internet, from Indian and global providers, whoever offers the most practical and affordable last-mile solution for those in remote regions. In countries with lower per-capita incomes, satellite internet must be affordable too. High subscription fees and equipment costs risk putting it beyond the reach of ordinary households. Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one. India knows our networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure, not merely commercial assets. India’s national security safeguards are non-negotiable. Every country makes choices based on its own interests. Those in the West cannot preach free markets while practicing protectionism at home. USA imposed 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect its domestic industry, just as India takes measures to protect its own domestic manufacturers. Both India and the US have restricted Huawei over security concerns. One cannot demand a level playing field from others only when it suits its own agenda. Indians will internally debate, question and address our strengths and shortcomings as a democratic country. Take BharatNet, India’s programme to bring broadband to village-level local bodies. We will question why, as the CAG’s 2026 audit report found, the programme is struggling to meet its original objectives. Why were only 33.2% of service-ready Gram Panchayats operational, despite ₹39,888 crore being spent? At the same time, we know to appreciate our telecom sector and regulations, which has made internet data among the world’s most affordable, bringing millions online. India is a democracy, not a colony. We welcome the world, but we, the Indian people, will decide our own future - not Western vested interests, their double standards or any billionaire - Indian or American.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 9, 2026
అమెరికా తన దేశీయ పరిశ్రమను రక్షించుకునేందుకు చైనా ఎలక్ట్రిక్ వాహనాలపై 100 శాతం సుంకాలు విధించిందని కమల్ హాసన్ గుర్తుచేశారు. అదే విధంగా భారత్ కూడా తన దేశీయ ఉత్పాదక రంగాన్ని కాపాడుకునేందుకు చర్యలు తీసుకుంటోందని తెలిపారు. భారత్ ప్రజాస్వామ్య దేశమని, వలస దేశం కాదని స్పష్టం చేశారు. ప్రపంచాన్ని భారత్ స్వాగతిస్తుందని, అయితే తన భవిష్యత్తును తానే నిర్ణయించుకుంటుందని పేర్కొన్నారు. పాశ్చాత్య దేశాల ప్రయోజనాలకు లేదా బిలియనీర్ల ద్వంద్వ ప్రమాణాలకు భారత్ ఎప్పటికీ తలొగ్గదని కమల్ హాసన్ తన పోస్ట్లో పేర్కొన్నారు.
Ouch!! That must hurt @elonmusk No billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy- Indian or American. Well said and well explained. Sharp, on point and sarcastic 👏👌— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 9, 2026
మస్క్కు తగిన సమాధానం ఇచ్చినందుకు కమల్ హాసన్ను కంగనా రనౌత్ ప్రశంసించారు. ఆయన పోస్ట్ను రీషేర్ చేస్తూ, మస్క్కు ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు నచ్చకపోవచ్చని అన్నారు. ఏ దేశ విధానాలను నిర్దేశించే హక్కు బిలియనీర్లకు లేదనే విషయాన్ని కమల్ హాసన్ స్పష్టంగా వివరించారని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఆయన సమాధానం సూటిగా, స్పష్టంగా ఉందని కంగనా తన పోస్ట్లో అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు.