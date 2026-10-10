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మస్క్‌ వ్యాఖ్యలపై కమల్‌ హాసన్‌ ఆగ్రహం- సమర్థించిన కంగనా రనౌత్‌

Kamal Haasan And Kangana On Elon Musk : ఏ బిలియనీర్‌ కూడా ఒక దేశ విధానాలను నిర్దేశించకూడదని కమల్ హాసన్​ స్పష్టం చేశారు. దానిని కంగనా రనౌత్‌ ప్రశంసించారు.

Kamal Haasan And Kangana On Elon Musk
కమల్‌ హాసన్‌, కంగనా రనౌత్‌ (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : October 10, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Kamal Haasan And Kangana On Elon Musk : భారతదేశం గురించి స్పేస్‌ఎక్స్‌ అధిపతి ఎలాన్‌ మస్క్‌ చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలపై రాజకీయ ప్రముఖులు విమర్శలు గుప్పిస్తున్నారు. మస్క్​ తాజాగా ఓ ట్వీట్​లో 'భారత ప్రధాని అంబానీ' అని సంబోధించడంపై నటుడు, ఎంపీ కమల్‌ హాసన్‌ తీవ్ర అసంతృప్తి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. మస్క్‌ వ్యాఖ్యలకు కమల్‌ హాసన్‌ ఇచ్చిన సమాధానాన్ని నటి, ఎంపీ కంగనా రనౌత్‌ ప్రశంసించారు. ఈ మేరకు కమల్‌ హాసన్‌ చేసిన పోస్ట్‌ను ఆమె రీషేర్‌ చేశారు.

మస్క్‌ వ్యాఖ్యలపై సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా స్పందించిన కమల్‌ హాసన్‌, ఏ బిలియనీర్‌ కూడా ఒక దేశ విధానాలను నిర్దేశించకూడదని స్పష్టం చేశారు. ప్రతి దేశం తన ప్రయోజనాలకు అనుగుణంగా నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకుంటుందని పేర్కొన్నారు. పాశ్చాత్య దేశాలు తమ దేశాల్లో సంరక్షణావాద విధానాలను అనుసరిస్తూ, ఇతర దేశాలకు స్వేచ్ఛా వాణిజ్యంపై ఉపదేశాలు చేయడం సరికాదని విమర్శించారు.

అమెరికా తన దేశీయ పరిశ్రమను రక్షించుకునేందుకు చైనా ఎలక్ట్రిక్‌ వాహనాలపై 100 శాతం సుంకాలు విధించిందని కమల్‌ హాసన్‌ గుర్తుచేశారు. అదే విధంగా భారత్‌ కూడా తన దేశీయ ఉత్పాదక రంగాన్ని కాపాడుకునేందుకు చర్యలు తీసుకుంటోందని తెలిపారు. భారత్‌ ప్రజాస్వామ్య దేశమని, వలస దేశం కాదని స్పష్టం చేశారు. ప్రపంచాన్ని భారత్‌ స్వాగతిస్తుందని, అయితే తన భవిష్యత్తును తానే నిర్ణయించుకుంటుందని పేర్కొన్నారు. పాశ్చాత్య దేశాల ప్రయోజనాలకు లేదా బిలియనీర్ల ద్వంద్వ ప్రమాణాలకు భారత్‌ ఎప్పటికీ తలొగ్గదని కమల్‌ హాసన్‌ తన పోస్ట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

మస్క్‌కు తగిన సమాధానం ఇచ్చినందుకు కమల్‌ హాసన్‌ను కంగనా రనౌత్‌ ప్రశంసించారు. ఆయన పోస్ట్‌ను రీషేర్‌ చేస్తూ, మస్క్‌కు ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు నచ్చకపోవచ్చని అన్నారు. ఏ దేశ విధానాలను నిర్దేశించే హక్కు బిలియనీర్లకు లేదనే విషయాన్ని కమల్‌ హాసన్‌ స్పష్టంగా వివరించారని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఆయన సమాధానం సూటిగా, స్పష్టంగా ఉందని కంగనా తన పోస్ట్‌లో అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు.

TAGGED:

KAMAL HAASAN ON ELON MUSK
KANGANA TO ELON MUSK
ELON MUSK COMMENTS ON BJP
KAMAL HAASAN KANGANA ON ELON MUSK

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