రాజ్యసభకు నీతీశ్‌ కుమార్‌- బిహార్‌ సీఎం పదవి నుంచి వైదొలగనున్నట్లు ప్రకటన

Published : March 5, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST

Nitish Kumar Rajyasabha : బిహార్‌ సీఎం, జేడీయూ అధ్యక్షుడు నీతీశ్‌కుమార్‌ కీలక నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నారు. రాజ్యసభకు పోటీచేయనున్నట్లు ప్రకటించారు. ఈ మేరకు ఎక్స్‌లో పోస్టు చేశారు. బిహార్‌ శాసన సభ, మండలి, పార్లమెంట్‌ ఉభయ సభల్లో ప్రాతినిధ్యం వహించాలని తన చిరకాల కోరిక, అది నేరవేర్చుకుంటున్నట్లు నీతీశ్‌ పేర్కొన్నారు. దీంతో ఆయన స్థానంలో మరొకరు బిహార్‌ సీఎం పీఠంపై కూర్చోనున్నారు.

