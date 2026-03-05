రాజ్యసభకు నీతీశ్ కుమార్- బిహార్ సీఎం పదవి నుంచి వైదొలగనున్నట్లు ప్రకటన
బిహార్ సీఎం పదవి నుంచి వైదొలగనున్న నీతీశ్- ప్రజల మద్దతుతో బిహార్కు రెండు దశాబ్దాలుగా సేవ చేసినట్లు వెల్లడి
Published : March 5, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
Nitish Kumar Rajyasabha : బిహార్ సీఎం, జేడీయూ అధ్యక్షుడు నీతీశ్కుమార్ కీలక నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నారు. రాజ్యసభకు పోటీచేయనున్నట్లు ప్రకటించారు. ఈ మేరకు ఎక్స్లో పోస్టు చేశారు. బిహార్ శాసన సభ, మండలి, పార్లమెంట్ ఉభయ సభల్లో ప్రాతినిధ్యం వహించాలని తన చిరకాల కోరిక, అది నేరవేర్చుకుంటున్నట్లు నీతీశ్ పేర్కొన్నారు. దీంతో ఆయన స్థానంలో మరొకరు బిహార్ సీఎం పీఠంపై కూర్చోనున్నారు.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tweets, " ... i seek to become a member of the rajya sabha in the elections being held this time. i want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a… pic.twitter.com/v4Z3N28gL0— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026