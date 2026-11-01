'ప్రతి క్షణం యుద్ధానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉండాలి'- వాయుసేన చీఫ్ దీక్షిత్
Ashutosh Dixit Vice Chief Air Staff : వాయుసేనను బలోపేతం చేయడం, యుద్ధ విమానాల సంఖ్యను పెంచడం, సాంకేతికతకు ప్రాధాన్యం ఇవ్వడం తన ప్రధాన లక్ష్యాలని మార్షల్ ఆశుతోష్ దీక్షిత్ తెలిపారు.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
దేశ భద్రతకు ఎలాంటి ముప్పు ఎదురైనా, ఎప్పుడు యుద్ధం వచ్చినా వెంటనే స్పందించేలా వాయుసేనను సిద్ధం చేయాలని కొత్త చీఫ్ ఎయిర్ మార్షల్ ఆశుతోష్ దీక్షిత్ స్పష్టం చేశారు. ప్రతి స్క్వాడ్రన్, ప్రతి రాడార్, ప్రతి వైమానిక రక్షణ విభాగం అప్రమత్తంగా ఉండాలని చెప్పారు. ప్రతి ఒక్క వైమానిక సిబ్బంది కూడా క్షణాల్లో స్పందించే స్థాయిలో సిద్ధంగా ఉండాలని ఆశుతోష్ దీక్షిత్ పిలుపునిచ్చారు.
భారత వాయుసేన 29వ చీఫ్గా శనివారం బాధ్యతలు స్వీకరించిన ఆశుతోష్ దీక్షిత్, ఆదివారం తన భవిష్యత్ కార్యచరణను వివరించారు. వాయుసేనను మరింత బలోపేతం చేసేందుకు నాలుగు ప్రధాన అంశాలకు ప్రాధాన్యం ఇవ్వనున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. వీటిని 'వాయు' (VAYU) అనే పేరుతో వివరించారు. విజిలెన్స్ అండ్ రెడీనెస్, ఆత్మనిర్భరత, యుక్తి, మూడు దళాల సమన్వయం అనేవి అందులోని ముఖ్యమైన అంశాలు.
#WATCH | Delhi: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit says, "Our priorities shall be summed up in one word: VAYU. V for Vigilance, Victory and Readiness - Every squadron, every radar, every air defence unit, along with each and every Air Warrior, must be ready to respond at a moment's notice. Restoring our combat strength towards the sanctioned level will also be my foremost task. A for Aatmanirbharta - The Tejas Mk1A and II, the AMCA, Indian sensors and Indian weapons are our highest priority. We will fight with Indian solutions, and we will hold them in numbers that meet sustainment and operational demands. Our responsibility is to fight and win, but most importantly, it is to deter conflict through credible air power. Y is for Yukti - Our ingenuity and innovation in doctrine, procedures and technology: networked, AI-enabled command and control; layered counter-drone defence; responsive maintenance, force protection, resilience and use of near-space as operational domains for the Air Force, are all areas which will be constantly monitored and progressed. U is for Unity of Effort - In step with the vision of JAI — Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation — we will plan and fight as one along with our Army, our Navy and our National Agencies. Air power delivers most when it is integrated from the very first plan."— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2026
అయితే ప్రస్తుతం ప్రపంచ భద్రతా పరిస్థితులు అనేక సవాళ్లతో ఉన్నాయని ఆశుతోష్ దీక్షిత్ చెప్పారు. యుద్ధం చేసే విధానంలో కూడా వేగంగా మార్పులు వస్తున్నాయని తెలిపారు. డ్రోన్లు, సుదూర లక్ష్యాలను ఛేదించే ఆయుధాలు, అంతరిక్ష వ్యవస్థలు, సైబర్ దాడులు, ఏఐ, ఎలక్ట్రోమాగ్నెటిక్ వ్యవస్థలు యుద్ధ రంగాన్ని కొత్త దిశలోకి తీసుకెళ్తున్నాయని వివరించారు. ఆ మార్పులకు అనుగుణంగా భారత వాయుసేన తన సామర్థ్యాలను పెంచుకోవాల్సిన అవసరం ఉందన్నారు.