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'ప్రతి క్షణం యుద్ధానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉండాలి'- వాయుసేన చీఫ్ దీక్షిత్

Ashutosh Dixit Vice Chief Air Staff : వాయుసేనను బలోపేతం చేయడం, యుద్ధ విమానాల సంఖ్యను పెంచడం, సాంకేతికతకు ప్రాధాన్యం ఇవ్వడం తన ప్రధాన లక్ష్యాలని మార్షల్ ఆశుతోష్ దీక్షిత్ తెలిపారు.

Ashutosh Dixit Vice Chief Air Staff
ఎయిర్ చీఫ్ మార్షల్ ఆశుతోష్ దీక్షిత్ తన తల్లి నిర్మలా దీక్షిత్‌కు సెల్యూట్ చేస్తున్న దృశ్యాలు (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : November 1, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
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దేశ భద్రతకు ఎలాంటి ముప్పు ఎదురైనా, ఎప్పుడు యుద్ధం వచ్చినా వెంటనే స్పందించేలా వాయుసేనను సిద్ధం చేయాలని కొత్త చీఫ్ ఎయిర్ మార్షల్ ఆశుతోష్ దీక్షిత్ స్పష్టం చేశారు. ప్రతి స్క్వాడ్రన్, ప్రతి రాడార్, ప్రతి వైమానిక రక్షణ విభాగం అప్రమత్తంగా ఉండాలని చెప్పారు. ప్రతి ఒక్క వైమానిక సిబ్బంది కూడా క్షణాల్లో స్పందించే స్థాయిలో సిద్ధంగా ఉండాలని ఆశుతోష్ దీక్షిత్ పిలుపునిచ్చారు.

భారత వాయుసేన 29వ చీఫ్​గా శనివారం బాధ్యతలు స్వీకరించిన ఆశుతోష్ దీక్షిత్, ఆదివారం తన భవిష్యత్ కార్యచరణను వివరించారు. వాయుసేనను మరింత బలోపేతం చేసేందుకు నాలుగు ప్రధాన అంశాలకు ప్రాధాన్యం ఇవ్వనున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. వీటిని 'వాయు' (VAYU) అనే పేరుతో వివరించారు. విజిలెన్స్ అండ్ రెడీనెస్, ఆత్మనిర్భరత, యుక్తి, మూడు దళాల సమన్వయం అనేవి అందులోని ముఖ్యమైన అంశాలు.

అయితే ప్రస్తుతం ప్రపంచ భద్రతా పరిస్థితులు అనేక సవాళ్లతో ఉన్నాయని ఆశుతోష్ దీక్షిత్ చెప్పారు. యుద్ధం చేసే విధానంలో కూడా వేగంగా మార్పులు వస్తున్నాయని తెలిపారు. డ్రోన్లు, సుదూర లక్ష్యాలను ఛేదించే ఆయుధాలు, అంతరిక్ష వ్యవస్థలు, సైబర్ దాడులు, ఏఐ, ఎలక్ట్రోమాగ్నెటిక్ వ్యవస్థలు యుద్ధ రంగాన్ని కొత్త దిశలోకి తీసుకెళ్తున్నాయని వివరించారు. ఆ మార్పులకు అనుగుణంగా భారత వాయుసేన తన సామర్థ్యాలను పెంచుకోవాల్సిన అవసరం ఉందన్నారు.

TAGGED:

ASHUTOSH DIXIT VICE CHIEF AIR STAFF
భారత వాయుసేన కొత్త చీఫ్
INDIAN AIR FORCE FIGHTER SQUADRONS
AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM IAF CHIEF

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