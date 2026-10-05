'15ఏళ్లలో దేశంలో 100 బిలియన్ డాలర్ల పెట్టుబడులు'- భారత్- స్విస్ ద్వైపాక్షిక చర్చల వేళ ప్రకటించిన ప్రధాని మోదీ
భారత పర్యటనలో స్విట్జర్లాండ్ అధ్యక్షుడు గై పార్మెలిన్- ప్రధాని మోదీతో ద్వైపాక్షిక చర్చలు- పెరుగుతున్న అంతర్జాతీయ సవాళ్లను ఎదుర్కోవడానికి ప్రపంచ సంస్థల్లో సంస్కరణలు అత్యంత కీలకమని ఇరు దేశాలు అంగీకారం
Published : October 5, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
India Switzerland Agreements : భారత్- స్విట్జర్లాండ్ స్నేహం శతాబ్దాల నాటిదని కొనియాడారు ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ. ఈ మేరకు సోమవారం దిల్లీలో ప్రధానమంత్రి మోదీ, స్విస్ అధ్యక్షుడు గై పార్మెలిన్ సమావేశమై ద్వైపాక్షిక చర్చలు చేపట్టారు. కీలక రంగాల్లో ద్వైపాక్షిక సహకారాన్ని మరింత పటిష్టం చేసేలా అవగాహన ఒప్పందాలు (MoUs) చేసుకున్నారు. రాబోయే 15 ఏళ్లలో 100 బిలియన్ డాలర్ల పెట్టుబడులు, పది లక్షల ప్రత్యక్ష ఉద్యోగాలు లక్ష్యంగా ప్రతిష్టాత్మక ఆర్థిక రోడ్మ్యాప్ను ఆవిష్కరించారు. స్విస్ అధ్యక్షుడు గై పార్మెలిన్తో ద్వైపాక్షిక చర్చల అనంతరం నిర్వహించిన సంయుక్త విలేకరుల సమావేశంలో ప్రధాని మోదీ ఈ మేరకు ప్రసంగించారు.
"భారత్- స్విట్జర్లాండ్ స్నేహం శతాబ్దాల నాటిది. ఆవిష్కరణ, మౌలిక సదుపాయాలు, అధునాతన సాంకేతికత నేడు మన పునాదికి బలమైన స్తంభాలుగా ఉన్నాయి. నేటి శిఖరాగ్ర సమావేశంతో మన భాగస్వామ్యానికి కొత్త వేగాన్ని, కొత్త శిఖరాలను అందించబోతున్నాం. ఇది పెట్టుబడి, ఆవిష్కరణ, ఉద్యోగాలు, పరస్పర శ్రేయస్సు కోసం రూపొందించిన ఒక ప్రతిష్టాత్మక ప్రణాళిక. దీనితో రాబోయే 15 ఏళ్లలో భారతదేశంలో 100 బిలియన్ డాలర్ల పెట్టుబడి, 10 లక్షల ప్రత్యక్ష ఉద్యోగాలను సాధిస్తాం. స్విట్జర్లాండ్లో భారతదేశ ఎగుమతులకు మార్కెట్ను పెంచడానికి, రెండు దేశాల మధ్య పెట్టుబడులను మరింత సులభతరం చేయడానికి మేము అనేక ముఖ్యమైన నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకున్నాం. దీనివల్ల స్విట్జర్లాండ్కు భారతదేశ వ్యవసాయ, ఫార్మా, వస్త్ర, ఇంజినీరింగ్ వస్తువుల ఎగుమతి పెరుగుతుంది. అదే సమయంలో బయోటెక్, లైఫ్ సైన్సెస్, బ్యాంకింగ్, ఇన్సూరెన్స్, ఫుడ్ ప్రాసెసింగ్ వంటి భారతదేశంలోని ముఖ్యమైన రంగాల్లోకి కొత్త స్విస్ పెట్టుబడులను ఆకర్షిస్తాం. ప్రజల మధ్య సంబంధాలే మన భాగస్వామ్యానికి అతిపెద్ద బలం. ఈ రోజు సంతకం చేసిన మైగ్రేషన్ అండ్ మొబిలిటీ పార్టనర్షిప్ అగ్రిమెంట్, యంగ్ ప్రొఫెషనల్స్ అగ్రిమెంట్తో స్విట్జర్లాండ్లో భారతీయ విద్యార్థులు, పరిశోధకులకు అనేక కొత్త అవకాశాలు లభిస్తాయి."
--నరేంద్ర మోదీ, ప్రధానమంత్రి
VIDEO | During the joint press conference with Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin, PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) says, "We have taken several important decisions to increase market access for Indian exports in Switzerland and to further facilitate investment between the two countries. This will help increase India’s exports of agricultural products, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and engineering goods to Switzerland. At the same time, we will attract new Swiss investments into important sectors in India such as biotechnology, life sciences, banking, insurance, food processing, and sustainability. Through these initiatives, together we will develop trusted supply chains and reliable solutions for the entire world." (Source: PM Narendra Modi YT) #India #Switzerland #GuyParmelin— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 5, 2026
సవాళ్లను ఎదుర్కోవడానికి ప్రపంచ సంస్థల్లో సంస్కరణలు అత్యంత కీలకం: మోదీ
ప్రజాస్వామ్య విలువలు, చట్టబద్ధమైన పాలన, సంప్రదింపులు, దౌత్యం పట్ల భారత్- స్విట్జర్లాండ్ ఒకే విధమైన నిబద్ధతను పంచుకుంటున్నాయని ప్రధాని మోదీ అన్నారు. ప్రపంచ శాంతి, స్థిరత్వాన్ని పెంపొందించడానికి ఇరు దేశాలు తమ సహకారాన్ని కొనసాగిస్తాయని అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. పెరుగుతున్న అంతర్జాతీయ సవాళ్లను ఎదుర్కోవడానికి ప్రపంచ సంస్థల్లో సంస్కరణలు అత్యంత కీలకమని ఇరు దేశాలు భావిస్తున్నాయని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. "భారత్, స్విట్జర్లాండ్ రెండూ ప్రజాస్వామ్య విలువలు, చట్టబద్ధమైన పాలన, సంప్రదింపులు, దౌత్యాన్ని విశ్వసిస్తాయి. ప్రపంచ శాంతి, స్థిరత్వం కోసం మేం కలిసి పనిచేస్తాం. ఉక్రెయిన్, పశ్చిమాసియా ఇలా ఎక్కడైనా శాంతి కోసం చేసే ప్రతి అర్థవంతమైన ప్రయత్నానికి భారతదేశం నిరంతరం మద్దతు ఇచ్చింది. పెరుగుతున్న ప్రపంచ సవాళ్లను పరిష్కరించడానికి ప్రపంచ సంస్థల్లో సంస్కరణలు అవసరమనే విషయంలో కూడా మేమిద్దరం ఏకీభవిస్తున్నాం." అని ప్రధానమంత్రి మోదీ అన్నారు.
#WATCH | Delhi: At the joint statement with President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin, PM Narendra Modi says, " we have made several important decisions to expand market access for india's exports to switzerland as well as to further simplify investment between the two countries. with this, the export of india's agriculture, pharma, textile and engineering goods to switzerland will increase, and we will attract fresh swiss investment in important areas like india's biotech, life sciences, banking, insurance, food processing and sustainability. with these initiatives, together we will develop trusted supply chains and reliable solutions for the entire world." (video: dd news)<="" p>— ani (@ani) October 5, 2026
భారత్, యూరోపియన్ ఫ్రీ ట్రేడ్ అసోసియేషన్ (EFTA) మధ్య చారిత్రాత్మక వాణిజ్య, ఆర్థిక భాగస్వామ్య ఒప్పందం (TEPA) అమలు తర్వాత ద్వైపాక్షిక సంబంధాల్లో వేగం పెరుగుతుందని ప్రధానమంత్రి మోదీ అన్నారు. ఈ క్రమంలోనే అధ్యక్షుడు గై పార్మెలిన్ను ప్రశంసించారు. "స్విట్జర్లాండ్ అధ్యక్షుడికి స్వాగతం పలకడం నాకు చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉంది. అన్నింటికంటే ముందు భారత్- స్విట్జర్లాండ్ సంబంధాల పట్ల ఆయన నిబద్ధతను నేను అభినందిస్తున్నాను. గత ఏడాది అక్టోబర్లో ఆయన వ్యక్తిగత మద్దతుతోనే మేము EFTA దేశాలతో చారిత్రాత్మక వాణిజ్య, ఆర్థిక భాగస్వామ్య ఒప్పందంపై సంతకం చేశాం. యూరోపియన్ ఆర్థిక కూటమితో భారతదేశం కుదుర్చుకున్న మొదటి స్వేచ్ఛా వాణిజ్య ఒప్పందం (FTA) ఇదే." అని ప్రధాని మోదీ అన్నారు.
PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging discussions with President @ParmelinG of the Swiss Republic at Hyderabad House. Both leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of 🇮🇳-🇨🇭 relations and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in trade & investment, innovation & AI, military exchange & defense production, nuclear energy, S&T and people-to-people ties. They noted the positive momentum generated in economic cooperation by India-EFTA TEPA and reaffirmed the commitment to advancing an innovation-led partnership. Key outcomes include new agreements on transport, mobility and infrastructure, migration & mobility, and young professionals, alongside new joint research in health, clean energy and space. Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to peace, diplomacy and reform of global institutions.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 5, 2026
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