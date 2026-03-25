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దేశంలో సరిపడా ఇంధన నిల్వలు- ఎవరూ భయపడొద్దు : ఆయిల్ మార్కెటింగ్ కంపెనీలు

దేశంలో పెట్రోల్, డీజిల్ కొరత ఉందని ఊహాగానాలు- ఈ నేపథ్యంలో క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన ప్రభుత్వ రంగ చమురు కంపెనీలు- తగినన్ని ఇంధన నిల్వలు ఉన్నాయని వెల్లడి- ఎవరూ ఆందోళన చెందాల్సిన అవసరం లేదని ప్రకటన

Oil Companies On Fuel Shortage In India
People queue up at a petrol pump in large numbers amid rumours of fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asia conflict, in Hyderabad ( (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : March 25, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Oil Companies On Fuel Shortage In India : భారత్‌లో సరిపడా ఇంధన నిల్వలు ఉన్నాయని ప్రభుత్వ రంగ చమురు కంపెనీలు బుధవారం తెలిపాయి. అనవసరంగా భయపడి ఇంధనాన్ని కొనుగోలు చేయొద్దని స్పష్టం చేశాయి. పశ్చిమాసియాలో యుద్ధం వల్ల దేశంలో పెట్రోల్, డీజిల్, ఎల్‌పీజీ కొరత ఏర్పడిందని ఊహాగానాలు వచ్చాయి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ప్రభుత్వ రంగ చమురు కంపెనీలు ఇంధన నిల్వలపై తాజాగా క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చాయి.

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TAGGED:

FUEL RESERVE IN INDIA
PM MODI ON WEST ASIA WAR
OIL SHORTAGE IN INDIA
MODI RAJYA SABHA SPEECH
OIL COMPANIES ON FUEL SHORTAGE

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