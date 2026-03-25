ETV Bharat / bharat

దేశంలో సరిపడా ఇంధన నిల్వలు- ఎవరూ భయపడొద్దు : ఆయిల్ మార్కెటింగ్ కంపెనీలు

People queue up at a petrol pump in large numbers amid rumours of fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asia conflict, in Hyderabad ( ( PTI )