దేశంలో సరిపడా ఇంధన నిల్వలు- ఎవరూ భయపడొద్దు : ఆయిల్ మార్కెటింగ్ కంపెనీలు
దేశంలో పెట్రోల్, డీజిల్ కొరత ఉందని ఊహాగానాలు- ఈ నేపథ్యంలో క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన ప్రభుత్వ రంగ చమురు కంపెనీలు- తగినన్ని ఇంధన నిల్వలు ఉన్నాయని వెల్లడి- ఎవరూ ఆందోళన చెందాల్సిన అవసరం లేదని ప్రకటన
Published : March 25, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Oil Companies On Fuel Shortage In India : భారత్లో సరిపడా ఇంధన నిల్వలు ఉన్నాయని ప్రభుత్వ రంగ చమురు కంపెనీలు బుధవారం తెలిపాయి. అనవసరంగా భయపడి ఇంధనాన్ని కొనుగోలు చేయొద్దని స్పష్టం చేశాయి. పశ్చిమాసియాలో యుద్ధం వల్ల దేశంలో పెట్రోల్, డీజిల్, ఎల్పీజీ కొరత ఏర్పడిందని ఊహాగానాలు వచ్చాయి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ప్రభుత్వ రంగ చమురు కంపెనీలు ఇంధన నిల్వలపై తాజాగా క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చాయి.
There is no shortage of petrol or diesel.— Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) March 25, 2026
Rumours circulating online can create unnecessary concern and disrupt normal supply patterns. IndianOil outlets are well-stocked and fully operational.
We urge citizens to avoid panic buying and rely only on verified information.… pic.twitter.com/xWc1L4BpUY
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Important update for all citizens— Bharat Petroleum (@BPCLimited) March 25, 2026
Rumors of petrol and diesel shortages are completely unfounded. India has ample fuel reserves and supply chains are running normally.
BPCL is fully operational and committed to uninterrupted fuel supply. Please don't rely on rumors or crowd… pic.twitter.com/9FaOu9Lu1r
In light of current geopolitical disruptions affecting global fuel supply, steps have been taken to enhance LPG production and prioritise its availability for domestic consumers and essential non-domestic sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.— Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) March 10, 2026
Requests from… pic.twitter.com/jabsTt09rf