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'ఆంక్షలు విధించడం వల్ల సమస్య పరిష్కారం కాదు'- వాయు కాలుష్యంపై సుప్రీంకోర్టు కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు

SC On Delhi Air Pollution : పండుగల సమయంలో పాటించాల్సిన ఆచారాలు, పద్ధతులను పరిశీలించాలని సీజేఐ జస్టిస్ సూర్యకాంత్ సూచించారు.

SC On Delhi Air Pollution
సుప్రీం కోర్టు (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : November 6, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST

1 Min Read
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దీపావళి వేడుకలతో పాటు కాలుష్యంపై మరింత అవగాహన పెంచుకోవాలని సుప్రీంకోర్టు సూచించింది. కేవలం ఆంక్షలు విధించడం వల్లే సమస్య పరిష్కారం కాదని పేర్కొంది. దీపావళి సమయంలో పెరుగుతున్న కాలుష్యంపై చర్చ సందర్భంగా ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు వెలువరించింది. దిల్లీలో వాయు కాలుష్యంపై సుమోటోగా విచారణ జరుపుతున్న సీజేఐ జస్టిస్ సూర్యకాంత్ నేతృత్వంలోని ధర్మాసనం, పండుగల సమయంలో పాటించాల్సిన ఆచారాలు, పద్ధతులను పరిశీలించాలని సూచించింది. కాలుష్య సంక్షోభానికి ఆర్థికంగా వెనకబడిన వర్గాలను నిందించవద్దని సీజేఐ హెచ్చరించారు.

TAGGED:

SC ON DELHI AIR POLLUTION
DELHI AIR QUALITY INDEX
SC ON DIWALI CELEBRATION IN DELHI

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