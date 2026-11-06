'ఆంక్షలు విధించడం వల్ల సమస్య పరిష్కారం కాదు'- వాయు కాలుష్యంపై సుప్రీంకోర్టు కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు
SC On Delhi Air Pollution : పండుగల సమయంలో పాటించాల్సిన ఆచారాలు, పద్ధతులను పరిశీలించాలని సీజేఐ జస్టిస్ సూర్యకాంత్ సూచించారు.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
దీపావళి వేడుకలతో పాటు కాలుష్యంపై మరింత అవగాహన పెంచుకోవాలని సుప్రీంకోర్టు సూచించింది. కేవలం ఆంక్షలు విధించడం వల్లే సమస్య పరిష్కారం కాదని పేర్కొంది. దీపావళి సమయంలో పెరుగుతున్న కాలుష్యంపై చర్చ సందర్భంగా ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు వెలువరించింది. దిల్లీలో వాయు కాలుష్యంపై సుమోటోగా విచారణ జరుపుతున్న సీజేఐ జస్టిస్ సూర్యకాంత్ నేతృత్వంలోని ధర్మాసనం, పండుగల సమయంలో పాటించాల్సిన ఆచారాలు, పద్ధతులను పరిశీలించాలని సూచించింది. కాలుష్య సంక్షోభానికి ఆర్థికంగా వెనకబడిన వర్గాలను నిందించవద్దని సీజేఐ హెచ్చరించారు.
Air pollution in Delhi NCR | Supreme Court has indicated that Diwali celebrations must be accompanied by greater awareness about pollution and said that imposing restrictions alone would not solve the problem and could instead lead to more violations. A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, hearing the suo motu case on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, said there was a need to look at our original customs and practices during festivals. “Why don’t we revert to our original customs? the CJI asked, while emphasising that celebrations should be accompanied by a sense of responsibility towards the environment. Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked that the issue was also linked to the commercialisation of festivals. The observations came during a discussion on the rise in pollution around Diwali, with the Centre’s counsel pointing out that pollution levels had increased further due to the festival and the movement of people on roads. The bench indicated that merely imposing more restrictions or passing orders would not be an effective solution. “No restriction is going to work. The more orders we pass, the more violations will multiply,” the Court observed, stressing the need for behavioural change and pollution awareness. The CJI also cautioned against blaming economically weaker sections for the pollution crisis, observing that Diwali was an important period for people dependent on seasonal work and festivities for their livelihood. “Poor people do not generate any pollution. They are the sufferers. It is those who can afford it and those who can contribute to it,” the CJI remarked.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026