భారత వ్యతిరేక శక్తులన్నీ ఏకమయ్యాయి- దేశ విభజనకు కుట్ర చేస్తున్నాయి: ప్రధాని మోదీ
PM Modi On Rashtriya Ek Divas : దేశాభివృద్ధిని ఎవరూ అడ్డుకోలేరని, విపక్షాల కుట్రలను ప్రజలంతా ఐక్యంగా ఎదుర్కోవాలని ప్రధాని మోదీ పిలుపునిచ్చారు.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
దేశాన్ని విచ్ఛిన్నం చేయాలనుకునే దిమాగీ నక్సల్స్ పట్ల ప్రజలంతా అప్రమత్తంగా ఉండాలని ప్రధాని నరేంద్రమోదీ సూచించారు. భారత వ్యతిరేక శక్తులన్నీ ఏకమై దేశంలో విభజనను ప్రోత్సహించాలని కుట్ర చేస్తున్నాయని ఆరోపించారు. సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల వేదికగా అబద్ధాలను, వదంతులను వ్యాప్తి చేస్తూ అస్థిరతను సృష్టించే పనిలో నిమగ్నమయ్యాయని మండిపడ్డారు.
ఉక్కుమనిషి, మాజీ ఉపప్రధాని సర్దార్ వల్లభాయ్ పటేల్ 151వ జయంతి సందర్భంగా ప్రధాని మోదీ ఆయనకు ఘన నివాళి అర్పించారు. గుజరాత్లోని ఏక్తానగర్లో ఉన్న పటేల్ భారీ విగ్రహం స్టాచ్యూ ఆఫ్ యూనిటీ వద్ద ప్రధాని పుష్పాంజలి ఘటించారు. దేశ సమగ్రతకు, భారతజాతి నిర్మాణానికి పటేల్ చేసిన సేవలను కొనియాడారు. దృఢమైన, సంపన్నమైన, సమర్థవంతమైన దేశ నిర్మాణానికి తన జీవితాన్ని అంకితం చేశారని తన సందేశంలో పేర్కొన్నారు.
#WATCH | Ekta Nagar, Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...It is our misfortune that, at this time, the opposition in the country has abandoned its duty and has transformed from an opposition party into an obstructionist party. In their frustration and despair, these people are creating obstacles in the path of the country's development. This is not healthy opposition; this is sheer obstruction. They have made this their core politics, and they are busy tearing apart the dignity and boundaries of the Constitution. These forces are continuously engaged in conspiracies to divide the country. Vicious plots are being hatched to divide and instigate conflict among the children of Mother India. Driven by more than a decade of frustration and disappointment, these people have now come out into the open. Who is secretly meeting whom abroad? Which anti-India forces are supporting them? Who is speaking the language of India's enemies? We must recognise all these patterns. We must confront them unitedly."— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026
పటేల్కు నివాళులు అర్పించిన తర్వాత ఏక్తానగర్లో నర్మదా మాత విగ్రహం నుంచి రెప్లికా గార్డెన్ వరకు సాయుధ దళాల పరేడ్ అట్టహాసంగా జరిగింది. దాదాపు 10 వేల మంది పోలీస్, పారామిలటరీ దళాలు ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో కవాతు నిర్వహించాయి. వాయుసేన నిర్వహించిన అద్భుతమైన ఫ్లైపాస్ట్, భద్రతా బలగాల మోటార్ సైకిల్ విన్యాసాలు, డాగ్ స్క్వాడ్ ప్రదర్శనలు, మార్షల్ ఆర్ట్స్, అశ్వ, ఒంటె దళాల కవాతు చూపరులను ఆకట్టుకున్నాయి. వివిధ రాష్ట్రాలకు చెందిన 4, 700 మంది కళాకారులు ప్రదర్శించిన సాంస్కృతిక కార్యక్రమాలు భారతీయ సంస్కృతి, భిన్నత్వంలో ఏకత్వాన్ని చాటిచెప్పాయి.