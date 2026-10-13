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దేశ ప్రజలంతా మోదీ, ఎన్డీఏ వైపే- వరుసగా నాలుగోసారీ కాంగ్రెస్ ఓడిపోవడం ఖాయం: అమిత్ షా

రాష్ట్రాలు, ఉపఎన్నికల్లో కాంగ్రెస్‌కు వరుస ఓటములు తప్పట్లేదని అమిత్ షా తెలిపారు. గుజరాత్‌, బంగాల్‌, తమిళనాడు, యూపీలో కాంగ్రెస్‌ దారుణ పరాజయం పొందిందన్నారు. ఈ ఓటములకు ఎన్నికల సంఘాన్ని నిందించవద్దని పేర్కొన్నారు.

Amit Shah on Opposition
అమిత్ షా (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : October 13, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Amit Shah on Opposition : కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ, ప్రతిపక్షాల తీరుపై కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా తీవ్రస్థాయిలో ధ్వజమెత్తారు. ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ, బీజేపీ సాధిస్తున్న అపారమైన ప్రజాదరణను జీర్ణించుకోలేక ప్రతిపక్షాలు అబద్ధపు ప్రచారాలు చేస్తున్నాయని మండిపడ్డారు. SIR సాకుతో దేశంలోకి చొరబాటుదారులను ఓటర్లుగా మార్చాలనే కాంగ్రెస్ కుట్రలను దేశ ప్రజలు పూర్తిగా అర్థం చేసుకున్నారని స్పష్టం చేశారు. 2029 సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల్లోనూ కాంగ్రెస్ కూటమికి ఘోర పరాజయం తప్పదని అమిత్ షా జోస్యం చెప్పారు. బీజేపీ, మోదీల విజయాన్ని ఏదో ఒక కారణం చెప్పి కొట్టిపారేసే బదులు, కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ తమ వైఫల్యాలపై ఆత్మపరిశీలన చేసుకోవాలని సూచించారు. ఒకప్పుడు సుదీర్ఘకాలం ఏలిన రాష్ట్రంలోనే గత 41 ఏళ్లుగా కాంగ్రెస్ ఒక్క ఎన్నిక కూడా గెలవలేకపోవడమే అందుకు నిదర్శనమన్నారు. కల్పిత మీడియా ఈవెంట్లు, నిరంతర అబద్ధాల ద్వారా ప్రజల నమ్మకాన్ని గెలుచుకోవడం సాధ్యం కాదని హితవు పలికారు. వచ్చే 2029 సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల్లోనూ ఎన్‌డిఏ కూటమి భారీ మెజారిటీతో విజయం సాధించబోతోందని అమిత్ షా ధీమా వ్యక్తం చేశారు. రాహుల్ గాంధీ ఆయన మిత్రపక్షాలు వరుసగా నాలుగో ఓటమికి సిద్ధంగా ఉండాలని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

"బీజేపీ, మోదీ సాధిస్తున్న ప్రజాదరణను కేవలం ఒక ఎస్‌ఐఆర్‌ కారణమని కొట్టిపారేస్తున్నారు. మీరు నిజానికి ఆత్మపరిశీలన చేసుకోవాలి. ఒకప్పుడు మీరు సుదీర్ఘకాలం అధికారంలో ఉన్న ఒక పెద్ద రాష్ట్రంలో(గుజరాత్‌లో), గత 41 ఏళ్లుగా ఒక్క ఎన్నికల్లో కూడా గెలవలేకపోయారు. ఇది మీ పార్టీ తీవ్రంగా ఆత్మపరిశీలన చేసుకోవాల్సిన విషయం. ఇటీవలే దేశంలో మూడు రాష్ట్రాల్లో జరిగిన ఉప ఎన్నికల్లో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ ఒక్క సీటు కూడా గెలుచుకోలేకపోయింది. SIR ముసుగులో చొరబాటుదారులకు రక్షణ కల్పించే మీ వ్యూహాన్ని దేశప్రజలు పూర్తిగా అర్థం చేసుకున్నారు. ఇకపై వారు మీ కుతంత్రాలకు లొంగరని నేను రాహుల్ గాంధీకి చెప్పాలనుకుంటున్నాను. 2029లో ఘోర పరాజయాన్ని ఎదుర్కోవడానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉండాలని రాహుల్, ఆయన సహచరులకు కూడా నేను చెప్పాలనుకుంటున్నాను. 2029 సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల్లో ఎన్డీయే భారీ మెజారిటీని సాధించబోతోంది. కాంగ్రెస్ మరొక పరాజయం వైపు, వరుసగా నాల్గో ఓటమి వైపు పయనిస్తోంది. దేశప్రజలు మోదీ, బీజేపీ, ఎన్డీయే వెంటే ఉన్నారు. ఈ సత్యాన్ని మీరు తిరస్కరించలేరు."
----అమిత్‌ షా, కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి

రాష్ట్రాలు, ఉపఎన్నికల్లో కాంగ్రెస్‌కు వరుస ఓటములు తప్పట్లేదని అమిత్ షా తెలిపారు. గుజరాత్‌, బంగాల్‌, తమిళనాడు, యూపీలో కాంగ్రెస్‌ దారుణ పరాజయం పొందిందన్నారు. ఈ ఓటములకు ఎన్నికల సంఘాన్ని నిందించవద్దని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఇటీవల జరిగిన అన్ని ఉపఎన్నికల్లో కాంగ్రెస్ ఓడిపోయిందని, అందుకే కొత్తగా బ్యాలెట్ బాక్సులు అంటోందని ఎద్దేవా చేశారు. ఇవే ఈవీఎంలతో అనేక రాష్ట్రాల్లో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ గెలిచింది కదాని అడిగారు. మీడియా దృష్టిని ఆకర్షించేందుకే ఈ ఆందోళనలు చేస్తుందని దుయ్యబట్టారు.

"ఇటీవల దేశంలోని మూడు రాష్ట్రాల్లో బంగాల్, తమిళనాడు, పుదుచ్చేరిలో ఉప ఎన్నికలు జరిగాయి. బంగాల్, తమిళనాడు, పుదుచ్చేరిలో జరిగిన ఈ ఎన్నికల్లో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ ఒక్క సీటు కూడా గెలవలేదు. నౌగావ్‌లో భారతీయ జనతా పార్టీ అభ్యర్థి 1,42,000 ఓట్ల భారీ మెజారిటీతో విజయం సాధించారు. బీజేపీ ఈ స్థానాన్ని కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ నుంచి కైవసం చేసుకుంది. నందిగ్రామ్‌లో బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థి 76శాతం ఓట్లతో గెలిచి 1,22,000 ఓట్ల భారీ ఆధిక్యాన్ని సాధించారు. బంగాల్‌లోని రెజీనగర్‌లో బీజేపీ 75,000కు పైగా ఓట్ల తేడాతో విజయం సాధించి తృణమూల్ నుంచి ఆ స్థానాన్ని చేజిక్కించుకుంది. అలాగే పుదుచ్చేరిలో మిత్రపక్షమైన AINRCకి చెందిన NDA అభ్యర్థి 8,482 ఓట్ల తేడాతో గెలుపొందగా, కాంగ్రెస్ కేవలం 22% ఓట్లను మాత్రమే సాధించగలిగింది." అమిత్ షా అన్నారు.

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