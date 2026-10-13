దేశ ప్రజలంతా మోదీ, ఎన్డీఏ వైపే- వరుసగా నాలుగోసారీ కాంగ్రెస్ ఓడిపోవడం ఖాయం: అమిత్ షా
రాష్ట్రాలు, ఉపఎన్నికల్లో కాంగ్రెస్కు వరుస ఓటములు తప్పట్లేదని అమిత్ షా తెలిపారు. గుజరాత్, బంగాల్, తమిళనాడు, యూపీలో కాంగ్రెస్ దారుణ పరాజయం పొందిందన్నారు. ఈ ఓటములకు ఎన్నికల సంఘాన్ని నిందించవద్దని పేర్కొన్నారు.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Amit Shah on Opposition : కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ, ప్రతిపక్షాల తీరుపై కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా తీవ్రస్థాయిలో ధ్వజమెత్తారు. ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ, బీజేపీ సాధిస్తున్న అపారమైన ప్రజాదరణను జీర్ణించుకోలేక ప్రతిపక్షాలు అబద్ధపు ప్రచారాలు చేస్తున్నాయని మండిపడ్డారు. SIR సాకుతో దేశంలోకి చొరబాటుదారులను ఓటర్లుగా మార్చాలనే కాంగ్రెస్ కుట్రలను దేశ ప్రజలు పూర్తిగా అర్థం చేసుకున్నారని స్పష్టం చేశారు. 2029 సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల్లోనూ కాంగ్రెస్ కూటమికి ఘోర పరాజయం తప్పదని అమిత్ షా జోస్యం చెప్పారు. బీజేపీ, మోదీల విజయాన్ని ఏదో ఒక కారణం చెప్పి కొట్టిపారేసే బదులు, కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ తమ వైఫల్యాలపై ఆత్మపరిశీలన చేసుకోవాలని సూచించారు. ఒకప్పుడు సుదీర్ఘకాలం ఏలిన రాష్ట్రంలోనే గత 41 ఏళ్లుగా కాంగ్రెస్ ఒక్క ఎన్నిక కూడా గెలవలేకపోవడమే అందుకు నిదర్శనమన్నారు. కల్పిత మీడియా ఈవెంట్లు, నిరంతర అబద్ధాల ద్వారా ప్రజల నమ్మకాన్ని గెలుచుకోవడం సాధ్యం కాదని హితవు పలికారు. వచ్చే 2029 సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల్లోనూ ఎన్డిఏ కూటమి భారీ మెజారిటీతో విజయం సాధించబోతోందని అమిత్ షా ధీమా వ్యక్తం చేశారు. రాహుల్ గాంధీ ఆయన మిత్రపక్షాలు వరుసగా నాలుగో ఓటమికి సిద్ధంగా ఉండాలని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.
"బీజేపీ, మోదీ సాధిస్తున్న ప్రజాదరణను కేవలం ఒక ఎస్ఐఆర్ కారణమని కొట్టిపారేస్తున్నారు. మీరు నిజానికి ఆత్మపరిశీలన చేసుకోవాలి. ఒకప్పుడు మీరు సుదీర్ఘకాలం అధికారంలో ఉన్న ఒక పెద్ద రాష్ట్రంలో(గుజరాత్లో), గత 41 ఏళ్లుగా ఒక్క ఎన్నికల్లో కూడా గెలవలేకపోయారు. ఇది మీ పార్టీ తీవ్రంగా ఆత్మపరిశీలన చేసుకోవాల్సిన విషయం. ఇటీవలే దేశంలో మూడు రాష్ట్రాల్లో జరిగిన ఉప ఎన్నికల్లో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ ఒక్క సీటు కూడా గెలుచుకోలేకపోయింది. SIR ముసుగులో చొరబాటుదారులకు రక్షణ కల్పించే మీ వ్యూహాన్ని దేశప్రజలు పూర్తిగా అర్థం చేసుకున్నారు. ఇకపై వారు మీ కుతంత్రాలకు లొంగరని నేను రాహుల్ గాంధీకి చెప్పాలనుకుంటున్నాను. 2029లో ఘోర పరాజయాన్ని ఎదుర్కోవడానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉండాలని రాహుల్, ఆయన సహచరులకు కూడా నేను చెప్పాలనుకుంటున్నాను. 2029 సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల్లో ఎన్డీయే భారీ మెజారిటీని సాధించబోతోంది. కాంగ్రెస్ మరొక పరాజయం వైపు, వరుసగా నాల్గో ఓటమి వైపు పయనిస్తోంది. దేశప్రజలు మోదీ, బీజేపీ, ఎన్డీయే వెంటే ఉన్నారు. ఈ సత్యాన్ని మీరు తిరస్కరించలేరు."
----అమిత్ షా, కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి
#WATCH | Delhi | On Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Elections were held today for three municipalities and municipal corporations in Gujarat. The Bharatiya Janata Party achieved a resounding victory, winning 90 out of the total 104 seats across these two municipalities and one municipal corporation. In the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation—which falls within my constituency—the BJP won 38 out of 44 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party contested all 32 seats but forfeited its security deposit on every single one of them. This massive victory in Gujarat reflects the mood of the state's voters, demonstrating that the electorate of Gujarat stands rock-solid behind Narendra Modi ji. Compared to the previous election, the BJP has increased its vote share by 10% in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. I want to make this point clear—and specifically convey it to Rahul ji—that the Congress party has not won a single election in 41 years. The last election they won was back in 1985; since then, they have faced continuous defeats in Gujarat"— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026
#WATCH | Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "I also wish to ask Rahul ji: is this the result of an 'SIR'? You dismiss the popularity of the BJP and Modi ji by attributing it to an 'SIR'. You need to introspect. In a major state where you once held power, you have failed to win a single election in 41 years. This is a matter that demands serious introspection on their part. Recently, by-elections were held in three states across the country: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. I want to inform the people of the country today that the Congress party did not win a single seat in the elections held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. In Naogaon, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate won by a margin of 1,42,000 votes; the BJP wrested this seat from the Congress party. In Nandigram, the BJP candidate won with 76% of the vote, securing a massive lead of 1,22,000 votes. In Rejinagar, West Bengal, the BJP won by over 75,000 votes—snatching the seat from the Trinamool—while in Puducherry, the NDA candidate from ally AINRC won by 8,482 votes; the Congress secured only 22% of the votes"— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026
రాష్ట్రాలు, ఉపఎన్నికల్లో కాంగ్రెస్కు వరుస ఓటములు తప్పట్లేదని అమిత్ షా తెలిపారు. గుజరాత్, బంగాల్, తమిళనాడు, యూపీలో కాంగ్రెస్ దారుణ పరాజయం పొందిందన్నారు. ఈ ఓటములకు ఎన్నికల సంఘాన్ని నిందించవద్దని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఇటీవల జరిగిన అన్ని ఉపఎన్నికల్లో కాంగ్రెస్ ఓడిపోయిందని, అందుకే కొత్తగా బ్యాలెట్ బాక్సులు అంటోందని ఎద్దేవా చేశారు. ఇవే ఈవీఎంలతో అనేక రాష్ట్రాల్లో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ గెలిచింది కదాని అడిగారు. మీడియా దృష్టిని ఆకర్షించేందుకే ఈ ఆందోళనలు చేస్తుందని దుయ్యబట్టారు.
#WATCH | Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "The Bharatiya Janata Party also achieved a resounding victory in the local body elections held in Rajasthan. The BJP captured 90% of the municipal corporations, 66% of the municipal councils, and 65% of the municipalities. These elections serve as a lesson for Rahul Gandhi; notably, the Aam Aadmi Party forfeited its security deposit in over 85% of the wards in Rajasthan. I also wish to inform Rahul Gandhi that in the village committee elections held in Tripura, the NDA succeeded in winning approximately 4,000 seats—securing 3,248 seats and another 900 seats—with a total vote share of 77.5%, whereas the Congress party managed to win only 14 out of the 4,600 seats..."— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026
"ఇటీవల దేశంలోని మూడు రాష్ట్రాల్లో బంగాల్, తమిళనాడు, పుదుచ్చేరిలో ఉప ఎన్నికలు జరిగాయి. బంగాల్, తమిళనాడు, పుదుచ్చేరిలో జరిగిన ఈ ఎన్నికల్లో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ ఒక్క సీటు కూడా గెలవలేదు. నౌగావ్లో భారతీయ జనతా పార్టీ అభ్యర్థి 1,42,000 ఓట్ల భారీ మెజారిటీతో విజయం సాధించారు. బీజేపీ ఈ స్థానాన్ని కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ నుంచి కైవసం చేసుకుంది. నందిగ్రామ్లో బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థి 76శాతం ఓట్లతో గెలిచి 1,22,000 ఓట్ల భారీ ఆధిక్యాన్ని సాధించారు. బంగాల్లోని రెజీనగర్లో బీజేపీ 75,000కు పైగా ఓట్ల తేడాతో విజయం సాధించి తృణమూల్ నుంచి ఆ స్థానాన్ని చేజిక్కించుకుంది. అలాగే పుదుచ్చేరిలో మిత్రపక్షమైన AINRCకి చెందిన NDA అభ్యర్థి 8,482 ఓట్ల తేడాతో గెలుపొందగా, కాంగ్రెస్ కేవలం 22% ఓట్లను మాత్రమే సాధించగలిగింది." అమిత్ షా అన్నారు.
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దేశ ప్రజలంతా మాతో ఉన్నారు- జ్ఞానేశ్ రాజీనామా చేసే వరకు నిరసనలు: రాహుల్