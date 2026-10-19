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సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఒక తరహా వార్తలకే ప్రాధాన్యమా? మెటా అల్గారిథమ్​పై కేంద్రం నిఘా

ఫేస్‌బుక్, ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్ పేరెంట్ కంపెనీ మెటాకు కేంద్ర ఎలక్ట్రానిక్స్, ఐటీ మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ కీలక సూచనలు జారీ చేసింది. తప్పుడు లేదా పాత కంటెంట్ వ్యాప్తిని నియంత్రించాలని కోరింది.

MeitY Advisory To Meta
ప్రతీకాత్మక చిత్రం (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : October 19, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST

3 Min Read
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MeitY Advisory To Meta : సోషల్‌ మీడియా ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్‌లలో వార్తలు, వీడియోలు, ఇతర సమాచారాన్ని వినియోగదారులకు చూపించే విధానంపై కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం దృష్టి సారించింది. ముఖ్యంగా ఫేస్‌బుక్, ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్ మాతృ సంస్థ మెటా ప్లాట్‌ఫారమ్‌లపై కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం గట్టి నిఘా పెట్టింది. తమ సోషల్ మీడియా రికమెండేషన్ సిస్టమ్స్ (కంటెంట్‌ను సిఫార్సు చేసే విధానాలు) వినియోగదారులకు కేవలం ఒకే రకమైన లేదా పరిమితిమైన కథనాల్ని మాత్రమే ఎక్కువగా కనిపించేలా ప్రదర్శించకూడదని కేంద్ర ఎలక్ట్రానిక్స్, ఐటీ మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ (MeitY) స్పష్టం చేసింది. ఇక్కడ ఒకే తరహా కథనాలకు అధిక ప్రాధాన్యం ఇవ్వకుండా చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని ఆదేశించింది. అదే విధంగా శాంతి భద్రతలకు భంగం కలిగించే, హింసను ప్రేరేపించేలా లేదా ప్రజల్లో గందరగోళం సృష్టించే చట్టవ్యతిరేక కార్యకలాపాలకు దారితీసేలా ఉండే కంటెంట్‌పై పర్యవేక్షణ మరింత పెంచాలని కోరింది. ఈ మేరకు అక్టోబర్ 10న మెటాకు అధికారికంగా ఒక అడ్వైజరీని జారీ చేసింది.

ఫొటోలు, వీడియోలు, గ్రాఫిక్స్‌ వంటి సమాచారాన్ని చూపేటప్పుడు వాటి నేపథ్యాన్ని కూడా వివరించాలని మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ పేర్కొంది. ముఖ్యంగా ఒక వీడియో లేదా ఫొటో ఎప్పుడు, ఎక్కడ చిత్రీకరించారో లేదా దాని వెనుక ఉన్న పరిస్థితులేమిటో వినియోగదారులకు స్పష్టంగా తెలియని సందర్భాల్లో పూర్తి వివరాల్ని అందించాలని సూచించింది.

'ప్రస్తుతం సమాజంలో జరుగుతున్న గొడవలు లేదా ఇతర ముఖ్యాంశాలకు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు, వీడియోలను చూపేటప్పుడు వాటి వెనుక ఉన్న అసలు నిజాలను కూడా మెటా స్పష్టంగా చెప్పాలి. ఎందుకంటే చాలా వరకు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వచ్చే పాత ఫొటోలు, వీడియోలు ఎప్పటివి? ఎక్కడివి? అవి నిజమేనా? కాదా? అనేది సామాన్య వినియోగదారులకు వెంటనే అర్థం కాదు. కాబట్టి అలాంటి కంటెంట్ వల్ల ప్రజలు తప్పుదారి పట్టకుండా ఉండటానికి తగిన జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకోవాలని' కేంద్రం స్పష్టం చేసింది.

తప్పుదారి పట్టించే కంటెంట్ ప్రచారం చేయొద్దు!
ఇంకా మెటా తన కంటెంట్ సిఫార్సులు, ర్యాంకింగ్ విధానాల్ని సమీక్షించాలని కేంద్రం సూచించింది. తప్పుదారి పట్టించే లేదా మార్పులు చేసి అసలైన విషయం నుంచి వేరు చేసి చూపించే కంటెంట్‌ను కూడా పదేపదే వినియోగదారులకు సిఫార్సు చేయకూడదని తెలిపింది. విశ్వసనీయమైన సమాచారంలోని విభిన్న కోణాల్ని వినియోగదారులకు అందించేలా చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని సూచించింది. మెటా ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్‌లో కొన్ని ప్రజా కార్యక్రమాలకు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు, ఫొటోలు, ప్రకటనలు, గ్రాఫిక్స్ ప్రముఖంగా చూపిస్తున్నట్లు తమ దృష్టికి వచ్చిందని మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ తెలిపింది. తగిన వివరణ లేకుండా ఇలాంటి కంటెంట్‌ను విస్తృతంగా ప్రచారం చేస్తే ప్రజల్లో అపోహలు, ఆందోళనలు పెరిగే ప్రమాదం ఉందని పేర్కొంది. పాత వీడియోలను ప్రస్తుత ఘటనలుగా చూపించడం, అత్యవసర పరిస్థితులు, ఆంక్షలు, పోలీసుల చర్యల గురించి ధ్రువీకరించని సమాచారాన్ని ప్రచారం చేయడం వంటి అంశాలపై ప్రత్యేక శ్రద్ధ పెట్టాలని సూచించింది. హింస లేదా చట్టవిరుద్ధ కార్యకలాపాల్ని ప్రేరేపించే కంటెంట్‌ను వీలైనంత త్వరగా గుర్తించి, పరిశీలించి, అవసరమైన చర్యలు తీసుకునే వ్యవస్థల్ని బలోపేతం చేయాలని పేర్కొంది.

దిల్లీ నిరసనల నేపథ్యంలో చర్చ
ఇటీవల దిల్లీలో ప్రధాన ఎన్నికల కమిషన్ సీఈసీ జ్ఞానేశ్ కుమార్ రాజీనామా చేయాలంటూ కాక్రోచ్ జనతా పార్టీ (CJP), ఇతర ప్రతిపక్ష పార్టీలు నిర్వహిస్తున్న నిరసనల సమయంలో కేంద్రం మెటాకు ఈ సూచనలు చేయడం ప్రాధాన్యం సంతరించుకుంది. ఓటర్ల జాబితా ప్రత్యేక సమగ్ర సవరణ (SIR) అంశానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా ప్రస్తుతం పలు చోట్ల ఈ ఆందోళనలు జరుగుతున్నాయి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలోనే మెటా అల్గారిథమ్‌లు అన్ని రకాల కంటెంట్‌ను సమానంగా ప్రోత్సహించడం లేదని, ఒక తరహా కంటెంట్‌కే ఎక్కువ ప్రాధాన్యం ఇస్తున్నట్లు తమకు సంబంధిత సంస్థల నుంచి సమాచారం అందిందని ఐటీ మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ వర్గాలు పేర్కొన్నాయి.

చివరగా సమాచార సాంకేతిక చట్టం- 2000, ఐటీ నిబంధనలు- 2021 నియమ నిబంధనల్ని మెటా తప్పకుండా పాటించాలని కేంద్రం స్పష్టం చేసింది. భారత చట్టాలకు అనుగుణంగా పోలీసులు లేదా ఇతర అధికారిక సంస్థలకు అవసరమైన సమాచారాన్ని సకాలంలో అందించాలని సూచించింది. ఈ చర్యల్ని తక్షణమే చేపట్టి, తీసుకున్న చర్యల వివరాల్ని మంత్రిత్వ శాఖకు తెలియజేయాలని కోరింది.

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