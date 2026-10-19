సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఒక తరహా వార్తలకే ప్రాధాన్యమా? మెటా అల్గారిథమ్పై కేంద్రం నిఘా
ఫేస్బుక్, ఇన్స్టాగ్రామ్ పేరెంట్ కంపెనీ మెటాకు కేంద్ర ఎలక్ట్రానిక్స్, ఐటీ మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ కీలక సూచనలు జారీ చేసింది. తప్పుడు లేదా పాత కంటెంట్ వ్యాప్తిని నియంత్రించాలని కోరింది.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
MeitY Advisory To Meta : సోషల్ మీడియా ప్లాట్ఫామ్లలో వార్తలు, వీడియోలు, ఇతర సమాచారాన్ని వినియోగదారులకు చూపించే విధానంపై కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం దృష్టి సారించింది. ముఖ్యంగా ఫేస్బుక్, ఇన్స్టాగ్రామ్ మాతృ సంస్థ మెటా ప్లాట్ఫారమ్లపై కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం గట్టి నిఘా పెట్టింది. తమ సోషల్ మీడియా రికమెండేషన్ సిస్టమ్స్ (కంటెంట్ను సిఫార్సు చేసే విధానాలు) వినియోగదారులకు కేవలం ఒకే రకమైన లేదా పరిమితిమైన కథనాల్ని మాత్రమే ఎక్కువగా కనిపించేలా ప్రదర్శించకూడదని కేంద్ర ఎలక్ట్రానిక్స్, ఐటీ మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ (MeitY) స్పష్టం చేసింది. ఇక్కడ ఒకే తరహా కథనాలకు అధిక ప్రాధాన్యం ఇవ్వకుండా చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని ఆదేశించింది. అదే విధంగా శాంతి భద్రతలకు భంగం కలిగించే, హింసను ప్రేరేపించేలా లేదా ప్రజల్లో గందరగోళం సృష్టించే చట్టవ్యతిరేక కార్యకలాపాలకు దారితీసేలా ఉండే కంటెంట్పై పర్యవేక్షణ మరింత పెంచాలని కోరింది. ఈ మేరకు అక్టోబర్ 10న మెటాకు అధికారికంగా ఒక అడ్వైజరీని జారీ చేసింది.
MeitY's advisory to Meta directs the suppression of protest reporting on Instagram and Facebook. It must be withdrawn. 19 Oct 2026 On 10 October 2026, the Cyber Laws Division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued an advisory to Meta Platforms bearing File No. 6(2)/2026-Cyberlaws. It was not published on the MEITY website and first HT and then PTI reported it on 18 October. Any such advisory is not a legal order and MEITY is not legally empowered to issue them on the basis of any statutory provision. This advisory followed, by two days, an advisory of 8 October to all social media intermediaries calling for "enhanced diligence" over content on "ongoing public events", asking platforms to "label or add context" to misleading content and to "give priority to complaints from authorised Government agencies". IFF called for the withdrawal of that advisory on 9 October. The Meta advisory was issued on the day the Delhi Police detained protesters and journalists at the demonstrations called over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The advisory states that content relating to "public-order and law and order situations" is being "prominently displayed and recommended" on Meta's platforms and, "when presented without adequate context or disproportionately amplified", "may contribute to public confusion, apprehension and disturbance of public order and social tranquillity". It singles out "unverified or misleading claims regarding the imposition of emergency, restrictions, police action or other official measures". Further, Meta is advised to review its "recommendation and content ranking mechanisms", to ensure its systems "do not result in disproportionate exposure of users to a single or limited set of narratives", and to furnish "information or assistance" to law enforcement, "with immediate effect". PTI reports that the Ministry acted on inputs from "agencies" that Meta's platforms were not promoting all "narratives" equally. This advisory matches restrictions on META platforms related to protest content and reporting in the same timline. On 10 October, the Instagram account of Molitics India was withheld in India. On 11 October, a Mathrubhumi English reel showing a woman clinging to a pole as police officers attempted to detain her was restricted citing, "a notice from the Government of India/Law Enforcement", and a video report by Observer Post Hindi was restricted on Facebook by what Meta called an "automated system" acting under the IT Rules, 2021. On 12 October, the Instagram account of journalist Shubhangi Das Gupta was restricted in India for alleged non-compliance with "local IT Rules". On 13 October, the account of Journo Mirror (about five lakh followers) was withheld. The account of Fridays For Future India has since been withheld without any stated reason. Meta's notices to these users do not disclose what is unlawful about the content. As per notices shared by us by those who have been censored by META, they take two forms: 1. "a notice from the Government of India/Law Enforcement under Section 79(3)(b)", and, 2. "through an automated system implemented pursuant to legal requirements under India's Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules". Neither names the issuing agency, the order, the provision of law or offence the content is said to disclose, or the URL complained of. We know due to litigation that the first notice related to a Sahyog order issued by a Law Enforcement Agency (LEA), while the second one is without any legal order. At the same time, several users received no communication at all. Instagram used the same "automated system" notice against Anjali Priya, Varnika Dhawan and Sachin Gupta after the July protests, and against cartoonist Satish Acharya, who lost nine cartoons and then his account between February and September 2026. In April 2026, The Hindu reported that Meta automatically restricts government and police flagged content in India at scale, and seeks a separate government direction before restoring content later found to be legally unsupported. IFF objected to Meta on 4 May 2026. IFF condemns the advisory of 10 October and the restrictions imposed in its wake. An executive communication that instructs a platform to suppress "unverified" claims about "police action" and to correct a "limited set of narratives", issued on the day of a police crackdown and kept from the public, is a censorship directive in all but name. It makes the State the editor of what Indians may see of a protest against the State. IFF calls upon MeitY to withdraw it and upon Meta to disclose what it has done under it. Our demands 1. MeitY must withdraw the advisories of 8 and 10 October 2026 forthwith and publish them. 2. MeitY must abandon proposed Rule 3(4) and restrict content only by reasoned, published orders under Section 69A or notices compliant with Rule 3(1)(d). 3. Meta must disclose every takedown, account restriction and act of downranking carried out under the advisories, and its compliance report to the Ministry. 4. Meta must restore the accounts and posts of journalists, outlets and creators restricted since 8 October 2026 unless it holds a valid legal order, and must furnish that order to the person affected. 5. Meta must suspend the automated restriction of content in India and disclose on what inputs its "automated system" acts. Any person whose account or content has been withheld in India since 8 October 2026 may write to IFF at legal@internetfreedom.in. IFF is providing assistance pro bono.— Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) October 19, 2026
ఫొటోలు, వీడియోలు, గ్రాఫిక్స్ వంటి సమాచారాన్ని చూపేటప్పుడు వాటి నేపథ్యాన్ని కూడా వివరించాలని మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ పేర్కొంది. ముఖ్యంగా ఒక వీడియో లేదా ఫొటో ఎప్పుడు, ఎక్కడ చిత్రీకరించారో లేదా దాని వెనుక ఉన్న పరిస్థితులేమిటో వినియోగదారులకు స్పష్టంగా తెలియని సందర్భాల్లో పూర్తి వివరాల్ని అందించాలని సూచించింది.
'ప్రస్తుతం సమాజంలో జరుగుతున్న గొడవలు లేదా ఇతర ముఖ్యాంశాలకు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు, వీడియోలను చూపేటప్పుడు వాటి వెనుక ఉన్న అసలు నిజాలను కూడా మెటా స్పష్టంగా చెప్పాలి. ఎందుకంటే చాలా వరకు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వచ్చే పాత ఫొటోలు, వీడియోలు ఎప్పటివి? ఎక్కడివి? అవి నిజమేనా? కాదా? అనేది సామాన్య వినియోగదారులకు వెంటనే అర్థం కాదు. కాబట్టి అలాంటి కంటెంట్ వల్ల ప్రజలు తప్పుదారి పట్టకుండా ఉండటానికి తగిన జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకోవాలని' కేంద్రం స్పష్టం చేసింది.
తప్పుదారి పట్టించే కంటెంట్ ప్రచారం చేయొద్దు!
ఇంకా మెటా తన కంటెంట్ సిఫార్సులు, ర్యాంకింగ్ విధానాల్ని సమీక్షించాలని కేంద్రం సూచించింది. తప్పుదారి పట్టించే లేదా మార్పులు చేసి అసలైన విషయం నుంచి వేరు చేసి చూపించే కంటెంట్ను కూడా పదేపదే వినియోగదారులకు సిఫార్సు చేయకూడదని తెలిపింది. విశ్వసనీయమైన సమాచారంలోని విభిన్న కోణాల్ని వినియోగదారులకు అందించేలా చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని సూచించింది. మెటా ప్లాట్ఫామ్లో కొన్ని ప్రజా కార్యక్రమాలకు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు, ఫొటోలు, ప్రకటనలు, గ్రాఫిక్స్ ప్రముఖంగా చూపిస్తున్నట్లు తమ దృష్టికి వచ్చిందని మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ తెలిపింది. తగిన వివరణ లేకుండా ఇలాంటి కంటెంట్ను విస్తృతంగా ప్రచారం చేస్తే ప్రజల్లో అపోహలు, ఆందోళనలు పెరిగే ప్రమాదం ఉందని పేర్కొంది. పాత వీడియోలను ప్రస్తుత ఘటనలుగా చూపించడం, అత్యవసర పరిస్థితులు, ఆంక్షలు, పోలీసుల చర్యల గురించి ధ్రువీకరించని సమాచారాన్ని ప్రచారం చేయడం వంటి అంశాలపై ప్రత్యేక శ్రద్ధ పెట్టాలని సూచించింది. హింస లేదా చట్టవిరుద్ధ కార్యకలాపాల్ని ప్రేరేపించే కంటెంట్ను వీలైనంత త్వరగా గుర్తించి, పరిశీలించి, అవసరమైన చర్యలు తీసుకునే వ్యవస్థల్ని బలోపేతం చేయాలని పేర్కొంది.
దిల్లీ నిరసనల నేపథ్యంలో చర్చ
ఇటీవల దిల్లీలో ప్రధాన ఎన్నికల కమిషన్ సీఈసీ జ్ఞానేశ్ కుమార్ రాజీనామా చేయాలంటూ కాక్రోచ్ జనతా పార్టీ (CJP), ఇతర ప్రతిపక్ష పార్టీలు నిర్వహిస్తున్న నిరసనల సమయంలో కేంద్రం మెటాకు ఈ సూచనలు చేయడం ప్రాధాన్యం సంతరించుకుంది. ఓటర్ల జాబితా ప్రత్యేక సమగ్ర సవరణ (SIR) అంశానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా ప్రస్తుతం పలు చోట్ల ఈ ఆందోళనలు జరుగుతున్నాయి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలోనే మెటా అల్గారిథమ్లు అన్ని రకాల కంటెంట్ను సమానంగా ప్రోత్సహించడం లేదని, ఒక తరహా కంటెంట్కే ఎక్కువ ప్రాధాన్యం ఇస్తున్నట్లు తమకు సంబంధిత సంస్థల నుంచి సమాచారం అందిందని ఐటీ మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ వర్గాలు పేర్కొన్నాయి.
చివరగా సమాచార సాంకేతిక చట్టం- 2000, ఐటీ నిబంధనలు- 2021 నియమ నిబంధనల్ని మెటా తప్పకుండా పాటించాలని కేంద్రం స్పష్టం చేసింది. భారత చట్టాలకు అనుగుణంగా పోలీసులు లేదా ఇతర అధికారిక సంస్థలకు అవసరమైన సమాచారాన్ని సకాలంలో అందించాలని సూచించింది. ఈ చర్యల్ని తక్షణమే చేపట్టి, తీసుకున్న చర్యల వివరాల్ని మంత్రిత్వ శాఖకు తెలియజేయాలని కోరింది.
బాలలపై లైంగిక వేధింపులపై మెటా కీలక నిర్ణయం- ఆ కేసుల వివరాలను అందించేందుకు అంగీకారం!
మెటా వన్ సబ్స్క్రిప్షన్ సర్వీస్ లాంఛ్: ఫీచర్లు, ప్లాన్లు, ధరల వివరాలు ఇవే!