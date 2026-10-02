ETV Bharat / bharat

మహాత్మా గాంధీకి ప్రధాని మోదీ, రాష్ట్రపతి, ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి నివాళి

రాజ్‌ఘాట్‌లో బాపూజీకి అంజలి ఘటించిన ప్రధాని మోదీ- నివాళులర్పించిన ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి రాధాకృష్ణన్, స్పీకర్ ఓం బిర్లా- విజయ్‌ఘాట్‌లో శాస్త్రికి నివాళులర్పించిన ప్రధాని, ప్రముఖులు

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : October 2, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Tribute To Gandhi And Lal Bahadur : జాతిపిత మహాత్మా గాంధీ 157వ జయంతిని పురస్కరించుకుని రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపదీ ముర్ము, ఉప రాష్ట్రపతి సీపీ రాధాకృష్ణన్, ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ సహా పలువురు కేంద్రమంత్రులు నివాళులర్పించారు. ఉదయం దిల్లీలోని రాజ్‌ఘాట్‌ను సందర్శించి గాంధీజీ స్మారకం వద్ద అంజలి ఘటించారు. మాజీ ప్రధాని లాల్‌బహదూర్‌ శాస్త్రి జయంతి కూడా ఇవాళ కావడంతో విజయ్‌ఘాట్‌ను సందర్శించి నివాళులర్పించారు. ఉప రాష్ట్రపతి, లోక్‌సభ స్పీకర్‌ ఓం బిర్లా, దిల్లీ LG తరంజిత్ సింగ్ సంధు మహాత్మా గాంధీ, లాల్ బహదూర్ శాస్త్రిలకు ఘన నివాళులు ఆర్పించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో పలువురు కేంద్రమంత్రులు పాల్గొని ఆ మహనీయుల సేవలను స్మరించుకున్నారు. గాంధీ జయంతిని పురస్కరించుకుని దిల్లీలోని కర్తవ్య భవన్-1 సమీపంలోనిర్వహించిన శ్రమదాన్ కార్యక్రమంలో కేంద్ర ఆరోగ్య శాఖ మంత్రి జేపీ నడ్డా పాల్గొన్నారు. పరిసర ప్రాంతాలను కేంద్రమంత్రి పరిశుభ్రం చేశారు. అంతకుముందు ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా మహాత్ముడి సేవలను గుర్తుచేసుకున్న ప్రధాని గాంధీజీ సందేశాలు మనల్ని ఉత్తమ సమాజం వైపు, వికసిత భారత్ వైపు నడిపిస్తూనే ఉండాలన్నారు.


TAGGED:

GANDHI AND LAL BAHADUR
TRIBUTE TO GANDHI AND LAL BAHADUR

Quick Links / Policies

ఎడిటర్స్ ఛాయిస్

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.