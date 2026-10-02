మహాత్మా గాంధీకి ప్రధాని మోదీ, రాష్ట్రపతి, ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి నివాళి
రాజ్ఘాట్లో బాపూజీకి అంజలి ఘటించిన ప్రధాని మోదీ- నివాళులర్పించిన ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి రాధాకృష్ణన్, స్పీకర్ ఓం బిర్లా- విజయ్ఘాట్లో శాస్త్రికి నివాళులర్పించిన ప్రధాని, ప్రముఖులు
Published : October 2, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
Tribute To Gandhi And Lal Bahadur : జాతిపిత మహాత్మా గాంధీ 157వ జయంతిని పురస్కరించుకుని రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపదీ ముర్ము, ఉప రాష్ట్రపతి సీపీ రాధాకృష్ణన్, ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ సహా పలువురు కేంద్రమంత్రులు నివాళులర్పించారు. ఉదయం దిల్లీలోని రాజ్ఘాట్ను సందర్శించి గాంధీజీ స్మారకం వద్ద అంజలి ఘటించారు. మాజీ ప్రధాని లాల్బహదూర్ శాస్త్రి జయంతి కూడా ఇవాళ కావడంతో విజయ్ఘాట్ను సందర్శించి నివాళులర్పించారు. ఉప రాష్ట్రపతి, లోక్సభ స్పీకర్ ఓం బిర్లా, దిల్లీ LG తరంజిత్ సింగ్ సంధు మహాత్మా గాంధీ, లాల్ బహదూర్ శాస్త్రిలకు ఘన నివాళులు ఆర్పించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో పలువురు కేంద్రమంత్రులు పాల్గొని ఆ మహనీయుల సేవలను స్మరించుకున్నారు. గాంధీ జయంతిని పురస్కరించుకుని దిల్లీలోని కర్తవ్య భవన్-1 సమీపంలోనిర్వహించిన శ్రమదాన్ కార్యక్రమంలో కేంద్ర ఆరోగ్య శాఖ మంత్రి జేపీ నడ్డా పాల్గొన్నారు. పరిసర ప్రాంతాలను కేంద్రమంత్రి పరిశుభ్రం చేశారు. అంతకుముందు ఎక్స్ వేదికగా మహాత్ముడి సేవలను గుర్తుచేసుకున్న ప్రధాని గాంధీజీ సందేశాలు మనల్ని ఉత్తమ సమాజం వైపు, వికసిత భారత్ వైపు నడిపిస్తూనే ఉండాలన్నారు.
On behalf of all citizens, I pay my respectful tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/dCZc36PnMU— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2026
Paid tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi Ji, at Rajghat on his birth anniversary.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) October 2, 2026
His unwavering faith in truth and non-violence, steadfast commitment to justice, and profound belief in the dignity of every individual continue to inspire humanity.
Mahatma… pic.twitter.com/E5QN230Rlh