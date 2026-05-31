హెల్మెట్ పెట్టుకోకపోయి ఉంటే అభిషేక్ చనిపోయేవాడు: మేనల్లుడిపై జరిగిన దాడిపై మమత ఫైర్
మమతా బెనర్జీ మేనల్లుడు అభిషేక్ బెనర్జీపై దాడి- హెల్మెట్ పెట్టుకోకపోతే అభిషేక్ మరణించేవాడన్న మమత- దాడి వల్ల అభిషేక్ ఛాతీలో రక్తపు గడ్డలు ఏర్పడ్డాయని వెల్లడి
Published : May 31, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
Mamata On Abhishek Banerjee Attack : తన మేనల్లుడు, టీఎంసీ ఎంపీ అభిషేక్ బెనర్జీపై జరిగిన దాడిపై బంగాల్ మాజీ సీఎం మమతా బెనర్జీ స్పందించారు. సోనార్పుర్లో అభిషేక్ బెనర్జీపై జరిగిన దాడి తర్వాత ఆయన ఛాతీలో రక్తపు గడ్డలు ఏర్పడ్డాయని తెలిపారు. ఎవరో అభిషేక్కు హెల్మెట్ పెట్టకపోయి ఉంటే ఆయన చనిపోయి ఉండేవాడని ఆరోపించారు. ప్రజలు రాళ్లు విసరడం, శారీరకంగా దాడి చేయడం వల్ల తన మేనల్లుడి ఛాతీ, పక్కటెముకల ప్రాంతంలో గాయాలయ్యాయని పేర్కొన్నారు. అభిషేక్కు సరైన చికిత్స అందించకుండా ఉండేందుకు ఆస్పత్రులపై పైనుంచి ఒత్తిడి ఉందని విమర్శించారు.
VIDEO | Kolkata: Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, " abhishek could have died if not for his helmet; he has blood clots around his chest."— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2026
(full video available on pti videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/QDILJCnSOw
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee says, " rahul gandhi called me and told me if anything is needed, i can tell him, and he can take abhishek banerjee to hyderabad or anywhere else for the treatment..." https://t.co/Ia3UiN35bm pic.twitter.com/qHnPgcGoDD— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee says, " ... they (bjp) have to work as per law, as per rules... they are not even allowing anyone to get the treatment... infront of me, the police were threatening... they said they need permission. if any patient… https://t.co/Ia3UiN35bm pic.twitter.com/RGhE7nBYpL— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026
VIDEO | Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says, “Even the CPM was in power for about 35 years. Did anything like this happen then? They (BJP) have become inhuman. It is brutality. Forget the murder of democracy, now people cannot even get treatment. We… pic.twitter.com/4sIyorIpdI— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2026