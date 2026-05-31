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హెల్మెట్ పెట్టుకోకపోయి ఉంటే అభిషేక్ చనిపోయేవాడు: మేనల్లుడిపై జరిగిన దాడిపై మమత ఫైర్

మమతా బెనర్జీ మేనల్లుడు అభిషేక్ బెనర్జీపై దాడి- హెల్మెట్ పెట్టుకోకపోతే అభిషేక్ మరణించేవాడన్న మమత- దాడి వల్ల అభిషేక్ ఛాతీలో రక్తపు గడ్డలు ఏర్పడ్డాయని వెల్లడి

TMC Supermo Mamata Banerjee
TMC Supermo Mamata Banerjee (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : May 31, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Mamata On Abhishek Banerjee Attack : తన మేనల్లుడు, టీఎంసీ ఎంపీ అభిషేక్ బెనర్జీపై జరిగిన దాడిపై బంగాల్ మాజీ సీఎం మమతా బెనర్జీ స్పందించారు. సోనార్‌పుర్‌లో అభిషేక్ బెనర్జీపై జరిగిన దాడి తర్వాత ఆయన ఛాతీలో రక్తపు గడ్డలు ఏర్పడ్డాయని తెలిపారు. ఎవరో అభిషేక్‌కు హెల్మెట్ పెట్టకపోయి ఉంటే ఆయన చనిపోయి ఉండేవాడని ఆరోపించారు. ప్రజలు రాళ్లు విసరడం, శారీరకంగా దాడి చేయడం వల్ల తన మేనల్లుడి ఛాతీ, పక్కటెముకల ప్రాంతంలో గాయాలయ్యాయని పేర్కొన్నారు. అభిషేక్‌కు సరైన చికిత్స అందించకుండా ఉండేందుకు ఆస్పత్రులపై పైనుంచి ఒత్తిడి ఉందని విమర్శించారు.

TAGGED:

ABHISHEK BANERJEE ATTACK
MAMATA BANERJEE ON BJP
ABHISHEK BANERJEE SONARPUR VISIT
ATTACK ON ABHISHEK BANERJEE
MAMATA ON ABHISHEK BANERJEE ATTACK

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