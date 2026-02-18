37 రాజ్యసభ స్థానాలకు ఎన్నికల షెడ్యూల్ విడుదల- మార్చి 16న పోలింగ్
రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికల షెడ్యూల్ను విడుదల చేసిన ఈసీ
Published : February 18, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Rajya Sabha Elections 2026 Notification : త్వరలో ఖాళీ కానున్న రాజ్యసభ స్థానాలకు భారత ఎన్నికల సంఘం బుధవారం షెడ్యూల్ విడుదల చేసింది. 10 రాష్ట్రాల్లోని మొత్తం 37 స్థానాలకు ఈ ఎన్నికలను నిర్వహిస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపింది. 2026 మార్చి 16న పోలింగ్ జరగనుందని ఒక ప్రకటనను విడదల చేసింది. అదే రోజు ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు కూడా చేపడుతున్నట్లు తెలిపింది. ఫిబ్రవరి 26న నోటిఫికేషన్ విడుదల చేయనుంది. రాజ్యసభలోని 37 మంది సభ్యుల పదవీకాలం 2026 ఏప్రిల్లో ముగిస్తుంది.
The Election Commission of India has announced biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill 37 seats from 10 states, with polling scheduled for 16 March 2026. The election process will begin with the issue of notifications on 26 February 2026, and counting of… pic.twitter.com/4rmAPlu4Zi— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2026