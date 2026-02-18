ETV Bharat / bharat

37 రాజ్యసభ స్థానాలకు ఎన్నికల షెడ్యూల్ విడుదల- మార్చి 16న పోలింగ్

రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికల షెడ్యూల్​ను విడుదల చేసిన ఈసీ

Rajya Sabha Elections 2026 Notification
Rajya Sabha Elections 2026 Notification (ANI)
ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : February 18, 2026

Rajya Sabha Elections 2026 Notification : త్వరలో ఖాళీ కానున్న రాజ్యసభ స్థానాలకు భారత ఎన్నికల సంఘం బుధవారం షెడ్యూల్ విడుదల చేసింది. 10 రాష్ట్రాల్లోని మొత్తం 37 స్థానాలకు ఈ ఎన్నికలను నిర్వహిస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపింది. 2026 మార్చి 16న పోలింగ్ జరగనుందని ఒక ప్రకటనను విడదల చేసింది. అదే రోజు ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు కూడా చేపడుతున్నట్లు తెలిపింది. ఫిబ్రవరి 26న నోటిఫికేషన్‌ విడుదల చేయనుంది. రాజ్యసభలోని 37 మంది సభ్యుల పదవీకాలం 2026 ఏప్రిల్‌లో ముగిస్తుంది.

RAJYA SABHA ELECTIONS 2026
RAJYA SABHA ELECTIONS 2026

