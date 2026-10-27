ఈసీ అఫిడవిట్ మోసపూరితం- ఆ సంస్థకే నష్టం చేకూర్చేలా ఉంది : కాంగ్రెస్
సుప్రీంకోర్టులో ఈసీ అఫిడవిట్ దాాఖలు చేయడంపై కాంగ్రెస్ తీవ్రంగా విరమ్శలు గుప్పించింది. ఇది పూర్తిగా మోసపూరితమని జైరాం రమేశ్ ఆరోపించారు.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Congress on EC affidavit : ఓటర్ల జాబితాల ప్రత్యేక సమగ్ర సవరణ (ఎస్ఐఆర్)పై సుప్రీంకోర్టులో ఎన్నికల సంఘం దాఖలు చేసిన అఫిడవిట్ను కాంగ్రెస్ తీవ్రంగా తప్పుబట్టింది. ఆ వివరణలో వాస్తవాలను వక్రీకరించే ప్రయత్నం కనిపిస్తోందని తెలిపింది. ఇది ఎన్నికల సంఘం విశ్వసనీయతకే నష్టం కలిగిస్తుందని పార్టీ ప్రధాన కార్యదర్శి జైరాం రమేశ్ విమర్శించారు. ఆ అఫిడవిట్ మోసపూరితంగా ఉందని, పరస్పర విరుద్ధమైన వాదనలతో కూడుకున్నదని ఆరోపించారు. ఈ మేరకు ఎక్స్లో పోస్ట్ చేశారు. మరోవైపునవంబర్ 1న దిల్లీలోని రాంలీలా మైదానంలో నిర్వహించనున్న ఇండియా కూటమి ర్యాలీకి అనుమతి ఉపసంహరించలేదని పోలీసులు స్పష్టం చేశారు.
ఓటర్ల నమోదు కోసం ఉపయోగించే ఫారం-6లో ఎలాంటి మార్పులూ చేయలేదని ఎన్నికల సంఘం తన అఫిడవిట్లో పేర్కొంది. అయితే, ఫారంతోపాటు జతచేసిన కొత్త డిక్లరేషన్ విషయంలో ఈసీ తన వైఖరిని మార్చుకుంటోందని జైరాం రమేశ్ ఆరోపించారు. ఆ డిక్లరేషన్ను తప్పనిసరిగా పూర్తి చేయనిదే ఆన్లైన్లో ఫారం-6 సమర్పించడం సాధ్యం కాదని పేర్కొన్నారు. 1960 నాటి ఓటర్ల నమోదు నిబంధనలను ఎన్నికల సంఘం ఉల్లంఘించిందని ఆరోపించారు. ప్రధాన ఎన్నికల కమిషనర్ జ్ఞానేశ్ కుమార్ ఏకపక్షంగా నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకున్నారని ఆరోపించారు. ఎస్ఐఆర్కు సంబంధించిన కీలక ఉత్తర్వులపై మిగతా ఇద్దరు ఎన్నికల కమిషనర్లు అభ్యంతరాలు వ్యక్తం చేసినప్పటికీ వాటిని పట్టించుకోలేదని పేర్కొన్నారు.
The Election Commission’s affidavit filed in the Supreme Court last evening is deceptive, deceitful and duplicitous. It is also extremely damaging—to itself. 1. Illegal amendment of Form 6: The ECI has engaged in patent deception and word games on this point. First, it claimed that the new declaration attached to Form 6 was upheld by the Supreme Court, which the Court subsequently contradicted. Second, it now claims that the new declaration form is separate, and Form 6 was not amended. But this is a deception - Form 6 could not be submitted online without filling this mandatory declaration. Third, the ECI’s own stand keeps changing: on 26 Sep, 2026 it said this declaration was attached to Form 6. It now says it is not a part of Form 6. The ECI cannot cover up its blatant violation of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. 2. Unilateral decisions by CEC: The ECI has shifted the goalposts by claiming the major SIR orders were formally approved by all three Election Commissioners. But the two ECs objected on record to grave violations and illegal actions taking place on the orders of the CEC – their objections were disregarded. The ECs were not even informed and learnt of these decisions from the news. This is not unanimity but unilateral decision-making. 3. Illegal centralisation by ECINET: The use of ECINET to centralise control over electoral rolls and override the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), who are the statutory authority, was put on file by the 2 ECs. Evidence of EROs being overruled has come from nearly every SIR state: Goa, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to name a few. 4. The rogue IT division: The ECs repeatedly expressed concern that the IT division operates opaquely, oversteps its mandate and takes unauthorised actions. They wrote to the Cabinet Secretary about their concerns on ECINET and the functioning of the IT division. Many more revelations about the mess around the IT division have emerged since. There has been no change in its operation, nor any action on these issues. 5. SIR disaster: Numerous illegalities and violations have emerged around the SIR process. In nearly every state, Form 7 has been misused for mass deletions. 6. No denial of revelations: The affidavit does not deny the veracity of the ongoing revelations in large sections of the media. This is another confirmation of the gross malpractice and legal violations by the CEC. Oh what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive. And when we have done it for a while, it comes out in a crooked style.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 27, 2026
ఈసీనెట్ వ్యవస్థపైనా ఆరోపణలు
ఓటర్ల జాబితాల నిర్వహణలో ఈసీనెట్ వ్యవస్థ ద్వారా అధికారాలను కేంద్రీకరించి, ఎన్నికల నమోదు అధికారులు (ఈఆర్ఓలు) తీసుకున్న నిర్ణయాలను పక్కనపెడుతున్నారని జైరాం రమేశ్ ఆరోపించారు. గోవా, బంగాల్, ఉత్తర్ప్రదేశ్, ఉత్తరాఖండ్ వంటి రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఈఆర్ఓల నిర్ణయాలను అధిగమించిన ఘటనలు వెలుగులోకి వచ్చాయని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఎన్నికల సంఘం ఐటీ విభాగం పనితీరుపైనా ఆయన విమర్శలు చేశారు. ఈ విభాగం పారదర్శకంగా వ్యవహరించడం లేదని, తన పరిధిని దాటి నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకుంటోందని కమిషనర్లు గతంలో ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేసినట్లు తెలిపారు. ఈసీనెట్, ఐటీ విభాగం పనితీరుపై కేబినెట్ కార్యదర్శికి కూడా లేఖ రాసినట్లు పేర్కొన్నారు.
పిటిషన్లను కొట్టివేయాలని ఈసీ విజ్ఞప్తి
ఎస్ఐఆర్ ప్రక్రియలో అక్రమాలు జరిగాయన్న ఆరోపణలను కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రస్తావించగా, ఎన్నికల సంఘం వాటిని తోసిపుచ్చింది. పిటిషన్లు అపోహలపై ఆధారపడ్డాయని, ఒక వార్తాపత్రిక కథనాన్ని ఆధారంగా చేసుకుని సంస్థపై ఆరోపణలు చేయడం సమంజసం కాదని పేర్కొంది. ఈ పిటిషన్లను ప్రాథమిక దశలోనే కొట్టివేయాలని సుప్రీంకోర్టును కోరింది.
ర్యాలీకి అనుమతి ఉపసంహరించలేదు
ఇదిలా ఉండగా, రాంలీలా మైదానంలో ఇండియా కూటమి నిర్వహించనున్న ర్యాలీకి అనుమతి ఉపసంహరించారన్న ఆరోపణలను దిల్లీ పోలీసులు ఖండించారు. శాంతిభద్రతల పరిరక్షణ కోణంలో ఎన్ఓసీ జారీ చేసినట్లు వెల్లడించారు. అయితే మైదానానికి సంబంధించిన అధికారుల నుంచి ముందుస్తు అనుమతి పొందడంతో పాటు నిర్దేశించిన నిబంధనలను పాటించాలని స్పష్టం చేశారు.
అక్టోబర్ 17న కాంగ్రెస్ నేత మనీశ్ ఛత్రత్కు పంపిన లేఖ ప్రకారం నవంబర్ 1న ఉదయం 10 గంటల నుంచి సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల వరకు ర్యాలీ నిర్వహించేందుకు అనుమతికి సంబంధించిన ప్రక్రియ చేపట్టారు. ర్యాలీ ప్రాంగణంలో కీలక ప్రాంతాల్లో హైడెఫినిషన్ సీసీటీవీ కెమెరాలు ఏర్పాటు చేయడం, పర్యవేక్షణ కోసం కంట్రోల్ రూమ్ ఏర్పాటు చేయడం, తాగునీరు, మహిళలకు ప్రత్యేక మరుగుదొడ్లు కల్పించడం వంటి నిబంధనలు విధించారు. ర్యాలీ భద్రత కోసం సుమారు 3,500 మంది పోలీసులను మోహరించేందుకు ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నట్లు దిల్లీ పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. ప్రాంగణాన్ని 14 జోన్లుగా విభజించి, సీసీటీవీ కెమెరాలు, బాడీ కెమెరాలు, నిఘా వాహనాలతో పర్యవేక్షించనున్నట్లు వెల్లడించారు. రిజర్వ్ బలగాలకు చెందిన 10 కంపెనీలను కూడా సిద్ధం చేస్తున్నట్లు పేర్కొన్నారు.
సీఈసీ జ్ఞానేశ్ కుమార్ రాజీనామా చేసే వరకు మా పోరాటం ఆగదు : రాహుల్ గాంధీ
'మందుల కంపెనీల కోసమే మొత్తం వ్యవస్థ పనిచేస్తోందా?' కేంద్రంపై సుప్రీంకోర్టు ఆగ్రహం