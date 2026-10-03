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'కరవుతో అల్లాడుతున్న కర్ణాటకకు తక్షణమే సాయం చేయండి'- ప్రధాని మోదీకి ఖర్గే లేఖ

ప్రధాని మోదీకి కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే లేఖ- వర్షాలు లేక కరవుతో అల్లాడుతున్న కర్ణాటక రైతులకు సాయం చేయాలని విజ్ఞప్తి

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : October 3, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Kharge Writes To Modi : వర్షాలు లేక కరవుతో అల్లాడుతున్న కర్ణాటకకు తక్షణమే సాయం అందించాలని విజ్ఞప్తి చేస్తూ కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే, ప్రధాని మోదీకి లేఖ రాశారు. ఎక్స్​లో పోస్ట్ చేసిన ఈ 11 పేజీల ఈ లేఖలో, కర్ణాటకలో తీవ్రంగా నష్టపోయిన చిన్న, సన్నకారు రైతులకు తక్షణమే పరిహారం అందించాలంటూ ఖర్గే 6 కీలక అభ్యర్థనలు చేశారు.

"కర్ణాటకలో ఇటీవలి సంవత్సరాల్లో అత్యంత తీవ్రమైన కరవు పరిస్థితులు ఏర్పడ్డాయి. ఈ సెప్టెంబర్​ నాటికి వర్షపాతం లోటు 58 శాతం మేర ఉంది. దీనితో పంట నష్టం ఏర్పడి, లక్షలాది రైతు కుటుంబాలు తీవ్ర ఇబ్బందులు ఎదుర్కొంటున్నాయి. ఏకంగా రూ.18,748.23 కోట్ల మేర రైతులకు నష్టం వాటిల్లినట్లు అంచనా. అయితే ఎన్​డీఆర్​ఎఫ్​, ఎస్​డీఆర్​ఎఫ్​ ఫ్రేమ్​వర్క్ కింద కర్ణాటక రూ.3,705.30 కోట్ల మేర ఆర్థిక సాయాన్ని కోరింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలోనే మేము ప్రధానమంత్రికి 6 నిర్దిష్టమైన అభ్యర్థనలు చేస్తున్నాం. అవి ఏమిటంటే, తక్షణమే పంట నష్టం అంచనాలు వేయించాలి. ఇందుకోసం క్షేత్రస్థాయిలో కరవు నష్టాన్ని అంచనా వేసి, దానిని ధ్రువీకరించడానికి, ప్రత్యేకంగా కల్యాణ కర్ణాటకను సందర్శించడానికి ఒక కేంద్ర బృందాన్ని నియమించాలి. రూ.3,705.30 కోట్లను వెంటనే విడుదల చేయాలి. ఎన్​డీఆర్​ఎఫ్​, ఎస్​డీఆర్​ఎఫ్​ నిబంధనల కింద కర్ణాటక కోరిన మొత్తాన్ని ఎలాంటి కోతలు లేకుండా వెంటనే విడుదల చేయాలి" అని ఖర్గే ఆ లేఖలో పేర్కొన్నారు.

రైతులకు ఇన్​పుట్ సబ్సిడీ
చిన్న, సన్నకారు రైతులకు రక్షణ కల్పించాలని, అర్హులైన ప్రతి రైతుకు ఇన్​పుట్ సబ్సీడీ ఇవ్వాలని ఖర్గే కోరారు. ఇందుకోసం కాలం చెల్లిన 2015-16 వ్యవసాయ గణాంకాల ప్రకారం కాకుండా, కర్ణాటక నవీకరించిన భూమి రికార్డు ఆధారంగా రైతులకు ఇచ్చే ఇన్​పుడ్ సబ్సిడీ లెక్కించాలని ఆయన ప్రధాని మోదీని కోరారు. తక్షణమే రాష్ట్రంలోని కరవు జిల్లాలను ప్రకటించాలని, ప్రస్తుతం క్షేత్రస్థాయి పరిశీలనలో ఉన్న 11 అదనపు తాలూకాలను, వాటితోపాటు అర్హత ఉన్న ఇతర తాలూకాలను కూడా ఇందుకోసం పరిగణనలోకి తీసుకోవాలని ఆయన విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు.

కావేరి నది సహా జలవిద్యుత్​ కేంద్రాల పరీవాహక ప్రాంతాల్లో నీటి మట్టాలు తక్కువగా ఉన్న నేపథ్యంలో, తాగు నీటి భద్రత కల్పించాలని ఖర్గే కోరారు. కర్ణాటకలో 31 లక్షలకు పైగా రైతు కుటుంబాలు ఎదుర్కొంటున్న తీవ్ర సంక్షోభాన్ని దృష్టిలో ఉంచుకొని, రాజకీయాలకు అతీతంగా అత్యవసరంగా, న్యాయబద్ధంగా సహాయం అందించాలని ఖర్గే ప్రధాని మోదీని కోరారు. ఇది ఒక మానవీయ బాధ్యత అని ఆయన గుర్తుచేశారు. "భారత ప్రభుత్వం అత్యవసరంగా, మానవతా దృక్పథంతో స్పందించి, కరవు ప్రభావితమైన లక్షలాది మంది పౌరులకు అత్యవసరమైన ఆహారం, నీరు, జీవనోపాధి, పశువులకు పశుగ్రాసం అందించాలని నేను విజ్ఞప్తి చేస్తున్నాను" అని ఖర్గే అన్నారు. ఇదే విషయాన్ని తాను కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షాకు కూడా లేఖ ద్వారా తెలియజేశానని ఆయన పేర్కొన్నారు.

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