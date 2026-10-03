'కరవుతో అల్లాడుతున్న కర్ణాటకకు తక్షణమే సాయం చేయండి'- ప్రధాని మోదీకి ఖర్గే లేఖ
ప్రధాని మోదీకి కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే లేఖ- వర్షాలు లేక కరవుతో అల్లాడుతున్న కర్ణాటక రైతులకు సాయం చేయాలని విజ్ఞప్తి
Published : October 3, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Kharge Writes To Modi : వర్షాలు లేక కరవుతో అల్లాడుతున్న కర్ణాటకకు తక్షణమే సాయం అందించాలని విజ్ఞప్తి చేస్తూ కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే, ప్రధాని మోదీకి లేఖ రాశారు. ఎక్స్లో పోస్ట్ చేసిన ఈ 11 పేజీల ఈ లేఖలో, కర్ణాటకలో తీవ్రంగా నష్టపోయిన చిన్న, సన్నకారు రైతులకు తక్షణమే పరిహారం అందించాలంటూ ఖర్గే 6 కీలక అభ్యర్థనలు చేశారు.
"కర్ణాటకలో ఇటీవలి సంవత్సరాల్లో అత్యంత తీవ్రమైన కరవు పరిస్థితులు ఏర్పడ్డాయి. ఈ సెప్టెంబర్ నాటికి వర్షపాతం లోటు 58 శాతం మేర ఉంది. దీనితో పంట నష్టం ఏర్పడి, లక్షలాది రైతు కుటుంబాలు తీవ్ర ఇబ్బందులు ఎదుర్కొంటున్నాయి. ఏకంగా రూ.18,748.23 కోట్ల మేర రైతులకు నష్టం వాటిల్లినట్లు అంచనా. అయితే ఎన్డీఆర్ఎఫ్, ఎస్డీఆర్ఎఫ్ ఫ్రేమ్వర్క్ కింద కర్ణాటక రూ.3,705.30 కోట్ల మేర ఆర్థిక సాయాన్ని కోరింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలోనే మేము ప్రధానమంత్రికి 6 నిర్దిష్టమైన అభ్యర్థనలు చేస్తున్నాం. అవి ఏమిటంటే, తక్షణమే పంట నష్టం అంచనాలు వేయించాలి. ఇందుకోసం క్షేత్రస్థాయిలో కరవు నష్టాన్ని అంచనా వేసి, దానిని ధ్రువీకరించడానికి, ప్రత్యేకంగా కల్యాణ కర్ణాటకను సందర్శించడానికి ఒక కేంద్ర బృందాన్ని నియమించాలి. రూ.3,705.30 కోట్లను వెంటనే విడుదల చేయాలి. ఎన్డీఆర్ఎఫ్, ఎస్డీఆర్ఎఫ్ నిబంధనల కింద కర్ణాటక కోరిన మొత్తాన్ని ఎలాంటి కోతలు లేకుండా వెంటనే విడుదల చేయాలి" అని ఖర్గే ఆ లేఖలో పేర్కొన్నారు.
I am sharing my detailed letter to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, seeking his personal and urgent intervention in view of the severe drought affecting Karnataka. The State is facing one of its gravest drought situations in recent years, with a 58% rainfall deficiency as of September, widespread crop losses and severe distress for lakhs of farming families. Karnataka has sought ₹3,705.30 crore in assistance under the NDRF and SDRF framework against estimated losses of ₹18,748.23 crore. We have made 6 specific requests to the Prime Minister: 1️⃣Immediate assessment: A Central team should be deputed specifically to visit Kalyana Karnataka without further delay to verify the drought damage on the ground. 2️⃣Release ₹3,705.30 crore: Sanction and release the full amount sought by Karnataka under NDRF and SDRF norms without arbitrary reduction. 3️⃣Protect small and marginal farmers: Calculate input subsidy on the basis of Karnataka’s updated Bhoomi land records rather than the outdated 2015 to 16 Agriculture Census, so that no genuinely eligible farmer is excluded. 4️⃣Complete drought declarations urgently: Treat the 11 additional taluks presently undergoing Ground Truthing, along with any further qualifying taluks, as part of a single continuing drought event for Central assistance. 5️⃣Support drinking water security: Provide enhanced support for drinking water security and the cost of substitute power, particularly in view of historically low reservoir levels in the Cauvery and hydel catchments. 6️⃣Ensure fair and urgent assistance: Release assistance to Karnataka on merit and with utmost urgency, uninfluenced by political considerations, keeping in mind the scale of distress confronting over 31 lakh farming families across the State. Drought relief is a humanitarian imperative and must rise above political differences between the Centre and the State. I hope the Government of India will act with urgency and compassion and extend timely assistance to Karnataka, providing much needed sustenance, fodder, water and livelihood security to millions of affected citizens. I have also written the same to Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah. (1/2)— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 3, 2026
రైతులకు ఇన్పుట్ సబ్సిడీ
చిన్న, సన్నకారు రైతులకు రక్షణ కల్పించాలని, అర్హులైన ప్రతి రైతుకు ఇన్పుట్ సబ్సీడీ ఇవ్వాలని ఖర్గే కోరారు. ఇందుకోసం కాలం చెల్లిన 2015-16 వ్యవసాయ గణాంకాల ప్రకారం కాకుండా, కర్ణాటక నవీకరించిన భూమి రికార్డు ఆధారంగా రైతులకు ఇచ్చే ఇన్పుడ్ సబ్సిడీ లెక్కించాలని ఆయన ప్రధాని మోదీని కోరారు. తక్షణమే రాష్ట్రంలోని కరవు జిల్లాలను ప్రకటించాలని, ప్రస్తుతం క్షేత్రస్థాయి పరిశీలనలో ఉన్న 11 అదనపు తాలూకాలను, వాటితోపాటు అర్హత ఉన్న ఇతర తాలూకాలను కూడా ఇందుకోసం పరిగణనలోకి తీసుకోవాలని ఆయన విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు.
కావేరి నది సహా జలవిద్యుత్ కేంద్రాల పరీవాహక ప్రాంతాల్లో నీటి మట్టాలు తక్కువగా ఉన్న నేపథ్యంలో, తాగు నీటి భద్రత కల్పించాలని ఖర్గే కోరారు. కర్ణాటకలో 31 లక్షలకు పైగా రైతు కుటుంబాలు ఎదుర్కొంటున్న తీవ్ర సంక్షోభాన్ని దృష్టిలో ఉంచుకొని, రాజకీయాలకు అతీతంగా అత్యవసరంగా, న్యాయబద్ధంగా సహాయం అందించాలని ఖర్గే ప్రధాని మోదీని కోరారు. ఇది ఒక మానవీయ బాధ్యత అని ఆయన గుర్తుచేశారు. "భారత ప్రభుత్వం అత్యవసరంగా, మానవతా దృక్పథంతో స్పందించి, కరవు ప్రభావితమైన లక్షలాది మంది పౌరులకు అత్యవసరమైన ఆహారం, నీరు, జీవనోపాధి, పశువులకు పశుగ్రాసం అందించాలని నేను విజ్ఞప్తి చేస్తున్నాను" అని ఖర్గే అన్నారు. ఇదే విషయాన్ని తాను కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షాకు కూడా లేఖ ద్వారా తెలియజేశానని ఆయన పేర్కొన్నారు.