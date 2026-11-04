ప్రధాని మోదీ 'దేశద్రోహి' అని ఐదు నిమిషాల్లోనే నిరూపిస్తా: రాహుల్ గాంధీ
Rahul Punjab Rally : ఏడాదిలోపే ప్రభుత్వం కూలిపోతుందని రాహుల్ గాంధీ కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. పంజాబ్లోని ఆమ్ ఆద్మీ ప్రభుత్వం డ్రగ్స్ను నిర్మూలించలేదని దుయ్యబట్టారు.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వంపై కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ మరోసారి తీవ్ర స్థాయిలో విమర్శలు గుప్పించారు. ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ దేశద్రోహి అని, ఆయన్ను అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు ట్రంప్ నియంత్రిస్తున్నారని, తనతో చర్చకు వస్తే ఆ విషయాన్ని 5 నిమిషాల్లో నిరూపిస్తానని అన్నారు. ఈ అంశంపై చర్చకు రావాలని ప్రధానికి సవాల్ విసిరితే పార్లమెంటులో చర్చిద్దామని ఎన్డీయే నేతలు అంటున్నారని చెప్పారు. కానీ లోక్సభలో తాను మాట్లాడకుండా మైక్ కట్ చేస్తారని రాహుల్ తెలిపారు.
దేశంలో మాదకద్రవ్యాల నిర్మూలనకు షా మూడు సంవత్సరాల గడువు పెట్టారని, అయితే అప్పటికి ఆయన ఆ పదవిలో ఉంటారో? లేదో? అని రాహుల్ సెటైర్ వేశారు. తన అంచనా ప్రకారం ఏడాదిలోపే ప్రభుత్వం కూలిపోతుందని కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. గతంలో గుజరాత్లోని అదానీ ఓడరేవులో పట్టుబడిన మాదకద్రవ్యాల సంగతేంటి? అని ప్రశ్నించారు. పంజాబ్లోని సంగ్రూర్లో జరిగిన 'ఇన్సాఫ్ ర్యాలీ'లో రాహుల్ గాంధీ ఈ మేరకు ప్రభుత్వం తీవ్ర స్థాయిలో ధ్వజమెత్తారు.
VIDEO | Sangrur, Punjab: Addressing 'Insaaf Rally', Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, says, "Amit Shah has announced a deadline to eradicate drugs. What deadline has he given? Three years? In three years, Amit Shah may not even be the Home Minister. I don't know what he is talking about. My assessment is that the government itself will fall within a year. Anyway, Amit Shah says he will eradicate drugs in three years. I want to ask him one thing... what happened to the drugs seized at Adani's port in Gujarat? What action did you take in that matter? What happened to the thousands of kilograms of drugs and heroin seized there? You talk about law and order. You have, in fact, been sheltering gangsters inside prisons. The entire country knows that Amit Shah has been patronising his gangsters. Do not talk about drugs. Do not talk about law and order. If you want to talk about law and order, tell the country what is happening in Manipur." #RahulGandhi #Sangrur #PunjabNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2026
"నేను అమిత్ షాను ఒక్కటే అడగాలనుకుంటున్నా. అదానీ ఓడరేవులో పట్టుబడిన మాదకద్రవ్యాల సంగతేంటి? ఆ విషయంలో మీరు తీసుకున్న చర్యలేమిటి? అక్కడ పట్టుబడిన వేల కిలోల మాదకద్రవ్యాలు, హెరాయిన్ ఏమయ్యాయి? మీరు శాంతిభద్రతల గురించి మాట్లాడుతున్నారు. నిజానికి, మీరు జైళ్లలో ఉన్న గ్యాంగ్స్టర్లకు ఆశ్రయం కల్పిస్తున్నారు. అమిత్ షా తన గ్యాంగ్స్టర్లను ప్రోత్సహిస్తున్నారని దేశం మొత్తానికి తెలుసు. మాదకద్రవ్యాల గురించి, శాంతిభద్రతల గురించి మాట్లాడకండి. ఒకవేళ మీరు శాంతిభద్రతల గురించి మాట్లాడాలనుకుంటే, మణిపుర్లో ఏం జరుగుతుందో దేశానికి చెప్పండి."
- రాహుల్ గాంధీ, కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత
'కేవలం ఐదునిమిషాల్లోనే దేశద్రోహి అని నిరూపిస్తా'
తనతో చర్చకు రావాలని ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీకి విసిరిన సవాల్ గురించి రాహుల్ ప్రస్తావించారు. "నాతో ముఖాముఖి చర్చకు రావాలని నరేంద్ర మోదీకి సవాలు విసిరాను. ఆ చర్చకు మధ్యవర్తిగా ఎవరినైనా (న్యాయనిర్ణేతగా) ఎంచుకోవచ్చునని చెప్పాను. ఒకవేళ మోదీ నాతో చర్చకు కూర్చుంటే, ఐదు నిమిషాల్లోనే, ఆయన ఒక 'దేశద్రోహి' అని, ఆయన్ను డోనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్ నియంత్రిస్తున్నారని నేను నిరూపించగలను" రాహుల్ గాంధీ ఆరోపించారు.
#WATCH | Addressing the party's 'Insaaf rally' in Sangrur, LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "Yesterday, I challenged Narendra Modi to a face-to-face debate. He can make anyone he wants the judge for this debate. I guarantee the nation that Narendra Modi cannot sit before me. I can guarantee that within five minutes of the debate starting I will prove that Narendra Modi is a 'desh-drohi' and Donald Trump controls him."— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2026
పంజాబ్ ప్రజలకు ఇచ్చిన హామీలు ఏమయ్యాయి?
మరోవైపు, పంజాబ్లో అధికారంలో ఉన్న ఆమ్ ఆద్మీ పార్టీపై కూడా రాహుల్ గాంధీ విరుచుకుపడ్డారు. రాష్ట్రంలో ఆమ్ఆద్మీ పార్టీ అధికారంలోకి వచ్చిన తర్వాత, డ్రగ్స్ సమస్యను పూర్తిగా నిర్మూలిస్తామని భగవంత్ మాన్ ప్రభుత్వం హామీ ఇచ్చింది. వారు ఎక్కడ నిర్మూలించారు? పంజాబ్లో ఏ ఒక్క ప్రాంతం నుంచైనా వారు డ్రగ్స్ను తొలగించగలిగారా? ఈ సమస్యను అంతం చేసే సామర్థ్యం వారికి అస్సలు లేదు. అంతేకాదు, చాలా ఏళ్ల క్రితం, నేను మొదటిసారి పంజాబ్ను సందర్శించినప్పుడు, మాదకద్రవ్యాల సమస్య విస్తరిస్తోందని చెప్పాను. అప్పుడు ప్రతిపక్షాలైన బీజేపీ, అకాలీ దళ్, ఇతర పార్టీలు, 'రాహుల్ గాంధీకి పంజాబ్ గురించి ఏమీ తెలియదు, రాష్ట్రంలో డ్రగ్స్ సమస్య ఏమీ లేదు' అని వాదించాయి" అని రాహుల్ గాంధీ పేర్కొన్నారు.
#WATCH | Punjab | Addressing 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Many years ago, when I first visited Punjab, I pointed out that the drug menace was spreading there. The opposition, the BJP, the Akali Dal, and others, claimed that Rahul Gandhi knew nothing about Punjab and that drugs were not spreading in the state... this state requires industries, factories, and a thriving agricultural sector. Without these, what will emerge instead is drug abuse and gangsterism; gunfire will erupt on the streets... The Aam Aadmi Party came to power, and you placed your trust in them, in Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party. They promised that they would eradicate the drug menace. I ask you: where have they eliminated it? From which corner of Punjab have they managed to remove drugs? They are simply incapable of eradicating this menace."— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2026
పంజాబ్లో పరిస్థితులు చాలా దారుణంగా ఉన్నాయని రాహుల్గాంధీ పేర్కొన్నారు. ప్రముఖ పంజాబీ గాయకుడు సిద్ధూ మూసేవాలాను పగటి పూట అందరూ చూస్తుండగానే హత్యం చేయడం తనను తీవ్రంగా కలచివేసిందని అన్నారు. పంజాబ్, దేశం కోసం పనిచేయాలని ఆశించే ఎవరినైనా బెదిరించడం, భయభ్రాంతులకు గురిచేయడం, చివరకు పగటిపూట అందరి కళ్లముందే కాల్చి చంపడం జరుగుతోందని ఆరోపించారు. పంజాబ్ ప్రజలకు తమకోసం పనిచేసే ప్రభుత్వం కావాలని, దిల్లీ నుంచి నడిపించే ఆప్ లాంటి సర్కార్ కాదంటూ కేజ్రీవాల్ను ఉద్దేశించి వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. యువతకు ఉద్యోగాలు, డ్రగ్స్ రహిత పంజాబ్ కోసం కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీని గెలిపించాలని రాహుల్ పిలుపునిచ్చారు.
#WATCH | Punjab | Addressing 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur while sharing a stage with Sidhu Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh Sidhu, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "A few years ago, I met his son... At that time, I didn’t know who Sidhu Moosewala was... I was simply told that he was a good guy, a musician, and that he wanted to join the Congress party... He was a dynamic, talented young man, so I facilitated his joining... I felt I should, in my own way, offer him some protection - not physical protection, but political protection... We spoke, and later, he began receiving threats... Then, one day, I witnessed it, right before everyone’s eyes: his security was withdrawn. In full view of Punjab and the entire nation, he was murdered in broad daylight in Punjab, gunned down while in his car." He adds, "...What happened to his son has now become a 'trend' in Punjab. The same mindset that led to Sidhu Moose Wala being shot dead in public, without any fear, is now spreading to every corner of Punjab. Anyone who possesses talent, like Sidhu, and seeks to progress through their own merit, wishing to work for the betterment of Punjab and the nation, is threatened, intimidated, and ultimately shot dead in broad daylight. This is the current reality in Punjab."— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2026
అగ్నివీర్లకు గుడ్న్యూస్- సేవా కాలాన్ని మరో రెండేళ్లు పొడిగిస్తున్నట్లు కేంద్రం ప్రకటన
ఎల్నినో ఎఫెక్ట్ : భారత్కు ఆ మూడు ముప్పులు- ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా 27.4 కోట్ల మందికి ఆహార సంక్షోభం