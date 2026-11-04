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ప్రధాని మోదీ 'దేశద్రోహి' అని ఐదు నిమిషాల్లోనే నిరూపిస్తా: రాహుల్ గాంధీ

Rahul Punjab Rally : ఏడాదిలోపే ప్రభుత్వం కూలిపోతుందని రాహుల్​ గాంధీ కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. పంజాబ్​లోని ఆమ్​ ఆద్మీ ప్రభుత్వం డ్రగ్స్​ను నిర్మూలించలేదని దుయ్యబట్టారు.

Rahul Punjab Rally
కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత రాహుల్​గాంధీ (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : November 4, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST

3 Min Read
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కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వంపై కాంగ్రెస్​ అగ్రనేత రాహుల్​ గాంధీ మరోసారి తీవ్ర స్థాయిలో విమర్శలు గుప్పించారు. ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ దేశద్రోహి అని, ఆయన్ను అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు ట్రంప్‌ నియంత్రిస్తున్నారని, తనతో చర్చకు వస్తే ఆ విషయాన్ని 5 నిమిషాల్లో నిరూపిస్తానని అన్నారు. ఈ అంశంపై చర్చకు రావాలని ప్రధానికి సవాల్‌ విసిరితే పార్లమెంటులో చర్చిద్దామని ఎన్డీయే నేతలు అంటున్నారని చెప్పారు. కానీ లోక్‌సభలో తాను మాట్లాడకుండా మైక్‌ కట్‌ చేస్తారని రాహుల్‌ తెలిపారు.

దేశంలో మాదకద్రవ్యాల నిర్మూలనకు షా మూడు సంవత్సరాల గడువు పెట్టారని, అయితే అప్పటికి ఆయన ఆ పదవిలో ఉంటారో? లేదో? అని రాహుల్ సెటైర్​ వేశారు. తన అంచనా ప్రకారం ఏడాదిలోపే ప్రభుత్వం కూలిపోతుందని కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. గతంలో గుజరాత్‌లోని అదానీ ఓడరేవులో పట్టుబడిన మాదకద్రవ్యాల సంగతేంటి? అని ప్రశ్నించారు. పంజాబ్‌లోని సంగ్రూర్‌లో జరిగిన 'ఇన్సాఫ్ ర్యాలీ'లో రాహుల్ గాంధీ ఈ మేరకు ప్రభుత్వం తీవ్ర స్థాయిలో ధ్వజమెత్తారు.

"నేను అమిత్ షాను ఒక్కటే అడగాలనుకుంటున్నా. అదానీ ఓడరేవులో పట్టుబడిన మాదకద్రవ్యాల సంగతేంటి? ఆ విషయంలో మీరు తీసుకున్న చర్యలేమిటి? అక్కడ పట్టుబడిన వేల కిలోల మాదకద్రవ్యాలు, హెరాయిన్ ఏమయ్యాయి? మీరు శాంతిభద్రతల గురించి మాట్లాడుతున్నారు. నిజానికి, మీరు జైళ్లలో ఉన్న గ్యాంగ్‌స్టర్లకు ఆశ్రయం కల్పిస్తున్నారు. అమిత్ షా తన గ్యాంగ్‌స్టర్లను ప్రోత్సహిస్తున్నారని దేశం మొత్తానికి తెలుసు. మాదకద్రవ్యాల గురించి, శాంతిభద్రతల గురించి మాట్లాడకండి. ఒకవేళ మీరు శాంతిభద్రతల గురించి మాట్లాడాలనుకుంటే, మణిపుర్‌లో ఏం జరుగుతుందో దేశానికి చెప్పండి."
- రాహుల్​ గాంధీ, కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత

'కేవలం ఐదునిమిషాల్లోనే దేశద్రోహి అని నిరూపిస్తా'
తనతో చర్చకు రావాలని ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీకి విసిరిన సవాల్​ గురించి రాహుల్​ ప్రస్తావించారు. "నాతో ముఖాముఖి చర్చకు రావాలని నరేంద్ర మోదీకి సవాలు విసిరాను. ఆ చర్చకు మధ్యవర్తిగా ఎవరినైనా (న్యాయనిర్ణేతగా) ఎంచుకోవచ్చునని చెప్పాను. ఒకవేళ మోదీ నాతో చర్చకు కూర్చుంటే, ఐదు నిమిషాల్లోనే, ఆయన ఒక 'దేశద్రోహి' అని, ఆయన్ను డోనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్ నియంత్రిస్తున్నారని నేను నిరూపించగలను" రాహుల్ గాంధీ ఆరోపించారు.

పంజాబ్​ ప్రజలకు ఇచ్చిన హామీలు ఏమయ్యాయి?
మరోవైపు, పంజాబ్​లో అధికారంలో ఉన్న ఆమ్​ ఆద్మీ పార్టీపై కూడా రాహుల్​ గాంధీ విరుచుకుపడ్డారు. రాష్ట్రంలో ఆమ్​ఆద్మీ పార్టీ అధికారంలోకి వచ్చిన తర్వాత, డ్రగ్స్​ సమస్యను పూర్తిగా నిర్మూలిస్తామని భగవంత్​ మాన్​ ప్రభుత్వం హామీ ఇచ్చింది. వారు ఎక్కడ నిర్మూలించారు? పంజాబ్‌లో ఏ ఒక్క ప్రాంతం నుంచైనా వారు డ్రగ్స్‌ను తొలగించగలిగారా? ఈ సమస్యను అంతం చేసే సామర్థ్యం వారికి అస్సలు లేదు. అంతేకాదు, చాలా ఏళ్ల క్రితం, నేను మొదటిసారి పంజాబ్‌ను సందర్శించినప్పుడు, మాదకద్రవ్యాల సమస్య విస్తరిస్తోందని చెప్పాను. అప్పుడు ప్రతిపక్షాలైన బీజేపీ, అకాలీ దళ్, ఇతర పార్టీలు, 'రాహుల్ గాంధీకి పంజాబ్ గురించి ఏమీ తెలియదు, రాష్ట్రంలో డ్రగ్స్ సమస్య ఏమీ లేదు' అని వాదించాయి" అని రాహుల్​ గాంధీ పేర్కొన్నారు.

పంజాబ్​లో పరిస్థితులు చాలా దారుణంగా ఉన్నాయని రాహుల్​గాంధీ పేర్కొన్నారు. ప్రముఖ పంజాబీ గాయకుడు సిద్ధూ మూసేవాలాను పగటి పూట అందరూ చూస్తుండగానే హత్యం చేయడం తనను తీవ్రంగా కలచివేసిందని అన్నారు. పంజాబ్, దేశం కోసం పనిచేయాలని ఆశించే ఎవరినైనా బెదిరించడం, భయభ్రాంతులకు గురిచేయడం, చివరకు పగటిపూట అందరి కళ్లముందే కాల్చి చంపడం జరుగుతోందని ఆరోపించారు. పంజాబ్ ప్రజలకు తమకోసం పనిచేసే ప్రభుత్వం కావాలని, దిల్లీ నుంచి నడిపించే ఆప్ లాంటి సర్కార్‌ కాదంటూ కేజ్రీవాల్‌ను ఉద్దేశించి వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. యువతకు ఉద్యోగాలు, డ్రగ్స్‌ రహిత పంజాబ్‌ కోసం కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీని గెలిపించాలని రాహుల్‌ పిలుపునిచ్చారు.

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