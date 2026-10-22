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2030 నాటికీ కాంగ్రెస్ గెలవలేదు- కేజ్రీవాల్‌కు పంజాబ్‌లో పతనం తప్పదు: అమిత్ షా

దేశంలో కాంగ్రెస్​ అనుసరిస్తున్న ప్రతికూల రాజకీయాల కారణంగా ఆ పార్టీ 2030నాటికీ ఎన్నికల్లో విజయం సాధించదని అమిత్​ షా పేర్కొన్నారు. త్వరలో పంజాబ్​లో జరిగే ఎన్నికల్లో ఆప్​ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ప్రజలు తగిన సమాధానం ఇస్తారని తెలిపారు.

Amit Shah Targets Congress
కేంద్ర హోమంత్రి అమిత్ షా (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : October 22, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Amit Shah Targets Congress : కాంగ్రెస్​, ఆమ్​ ఆద్మీ పార్టీని లక్ష్యంగా చేసుకుని కేంద్ర హోమంత్రి అమిత్ షా గురువారం తీవ్రస్థాయిలో విరుచుకుపడ్డారు. దేశంలో కాంగ్రెస్​ అనుసరిస్తున్న ప్రతికూల రాజకీయాల కారణంగా ఆ పార్టీ 2030 నాటికి కూడా ఎన్నికల్లో విజయం సాధించదని పేర్కొన్నారు. చొరబాటుదారులను కాపాడటానికే ఓట్ల చోరీ జరిగిందంటూ కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత రాహుల్​ గాంధీ నిరంతరం తప్పుడు ఆరోపణలు చేస్తున్నారని మండిపడ్డారు. వచ్చే ఏడాది పంజాబ్​లో జరిగే ఎన్నికల్లో ఆప్​ ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ప్రజలు తగిన సమాధానం ఇస్తారని తెలిపారు. యమునా నదిని శుభ్రపరిచేందుకు చేపట్టిన రూ. 8,941 కోట్ల ప్రాజెక్టులను అమిత్ షా గురువారం ప్రారంభించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆయన ప్రతిపక్షాలపై తీవ్ర విమర్శలు గుప్పించారు.

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