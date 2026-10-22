2030 నాటికీ కాంగ్రెస్ గెలవలేదు- కేజ్రీవాల్కు పంజాబ్లో పతనం తప్పదు: అమిత్ షా
దేశంలో కాంగ్రెస్ అనుసరిస్తున్న ప్రతికూల రాజకీయాల కారణంగా ఆ పార్టీ 2030నాటికీ ఎన్నికల్లో విజయం సాధించదని అమిత్ షా పేర్కొన్నారు. త్వరలో పంజాబ్లో జరిగే ఎన్నికల్లో ఆప్ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ప్రజలు తగిన సమాధానం ఇస్తారని తెలిపారు.
By PTI
Published : October 22, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Amit Shah Targets Congress : కాంగ్రెస్, ఆమ్ ఆద్మీ పార్టీని లక్ష్యంగా చేసుకుని కేంద్ర హోమంత్రి అమిత్ షా గురువారం తీవ్రస్థాయిలో విరుచుకుపడ్డారు. దేశంలో కాంగ్రెస్ అనుసరిస్తున్న ప్రతికూల రాజకీయాల కారణంగా ఆ పార్టీ 2030 నాటికి కూడా ఎన్నికల్లో విజయం సాధించదని పేర్కొన్నారు. చొరబాటుదారులను కాపాడటానికే ఓట్ల చోరీ జరిగిందంటూ కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ నిరంతరం తప్పుడు ఆరోపణలు చేస్తున్నారని మండిపడ్డారు. వచ్చే ఏడాది పంజాబ్లో జరిగే ఎన్నికల్లో ఆప్ ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ప్రజలు తగిన సమాధానం ఇస్తారని తెలిపారు. యమునా నదిని శుభ్రపరిచేందుకు చేపట్టిన రూ. 8,941 కోట్ల ప్రాజెక్టులను అమిత్ షా గురువారం ప్రారంభించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆయన ప్రతిపక్షాలపై తీవ్ర విమర్శలు గుప్పించారు.
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates and lays the foundation stones for 43 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects worth ₹8,941 crore aimed at the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River. He says, "Today, I am here among you in Dwarka for the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies of significant projects worth ₹9,000 crore, aimed at the purification of the Yamuna. These projects serve as the backbone for the cleaning of the Yamuna... Immediately after the formation of the govt in Delhi, our PM Modi convened a major meeting within the very first month. He presented his vision for purifying the Yamuna to the Delhi govt and the Ministry of Home Affairs... In such a short span, we have already covered more than 40% of the journey toward this goal. Today, these projects, worth ₹9,000 crore and encompassing both the treatment of wastewater and various initiatives related to drinking water, are being inaugurated and initiated through groundbreaking ceremonies, thanks to the efforts of Rekha Gupta and Pravesh Verma..."— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2026