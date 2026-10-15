యువత, ప్రతిపక్ష నేతల అరెస్టులు CEC కోసమేనా?: కేంద్రంపై అభిజీత్ దీప్కే ఫైర్
గత 15 రోజులుగా దిల్లీలో నిరసనలు తెలియజేస్తున్న యువతను పోలీసులు బలవంతంగా ఈడ్చుకెళ్తున్నారని అభిజీత్ దీప్కే మండిపడ్డారు. విద్యార్థులకు మద్దతుగా నిలిచిన ప్రతిపక్ష నాయకులను నిర్భందించారని ఆరోపించారు.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
CJP On Oppositions And Students Detained : కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వ తీరుపై కాక్రోచ్ జనతా పార్టీ(సీజేపీ) వ్యవస్థాపకుడు అభిజీత్ దీప్కే పదునైన విమర్శలు గుప్పించారు. సీఈసీ రాజీనామాకు సంబంధించి 15 రోజులుగా దిల్లీలో నిరసనలు తెలియజేస్తున్న యువతను పోలీసులు బలవంతంగా ఈడ్చుకెళ్తున్నారని మండిపడ్డారు. అంతేకాదు విద్యార్థులకు మద్దతుగా నిలిచిన ప్రతిపక్ష నాయకులను నిర్భందించారని ఆరోపించారు. గురువారం దిల్లీలో జరిగిన మీడియా సమావేశంలో దీప్కే మాట్లాడారు.
"దిల్లీలో విద్యార్థి సంఘాలు, యువత వీధుల్లోకి రాగానే పోలీసులు వారిని ఈడ్చుకెళ్లారు. ఈ నిరసనల్లో విద్యార్థులకు మద్దతు తెలిపిన మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రులు, ప్రతిపక్ష నాయకురాలు, మమతా బెనర్జీ, అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్, పినరయి విజయన్ వంటివారిని సైతం నిర్బంధించారు. ఇదంతా ఎవరి కోసం? జ్ఞానేశ్ కుమార్ కోసమేనా? నరేంద్ర మోదీకి జ్ఞానేశ్ కుమార్ అంత ముఖ్యమైన వ్యక్తి ఎందుకు అయ్యారు? మోదీ ఎన్నికల్లో గెలవడానికి సీఈసీ సహాయపడుతున్నారని మనం ఎందుకు భావించకూడదు? ఒకవేళ ఆయన ఎన్నికల్లో గెలవడానికి సహాయపడకపోతే, మరి మోదీ ఆయనకు ఇంతటి రక్షణ ఎందుకు కల్పిస్తున్నారు?అది చాలక దిల్లీ వ్యాప్తంగా మెట్రో సేవలను నిలిపివేశారు. అప్పటికీ సంతృప్తి చెందక జమ్మూ నుంచి బలగాలను రప్పించారు. దిల్లీని భారత్-పాకిస్థాన్ సరిహద్దులా మార్చేశారు."
- అభిజీత్ దీప్కే, సీజేపీ వ్యవస్థాపకుడు
VIDEO | Delhi: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at a press conference says, "You have even called unfurling the Tricolour a violation of law. For whom? For Gyanesh Kumar? What is Gyanesh Kumar giving Narendra Modi? You have brought Delhi to a standstill, shut down the Railways, shut down the Metro and turned Delhi into a border, like the India-Pakistan border. You have called in all the forces to Delhi. Student organisations have been dragged, the Opposition has been dragged, and former Chief Ministers have been dragged through the streets. All this for one Gyanesh Kumar? Why is Gyanesh Kumar so important to Narendra Modi? Why should we not believe that Gyanesh Kumar is helping Narendra Modi win elections? If he is not helping him win elections, why is Narendra Modi providing him with so much protection?" (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTeOLF)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2026