'అమిత్ షాకు మతిమరుపు ఉందేమో'- మహిళ రిజర్వేషన్ బిల్లుపై చిదంబరం విమర్శలు
Congress On Amit Shah : మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్ల బిల్లుకు కాంగ్రెస్ పూర్తి మద్దతు ఇచ్చిందని చిదంబరం అన్నారు. ఆర్టికల్ 334Aను తొలగిస్తే రిజర్వేషన్లను తక్షణమే అమలు చేయవచ్చని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్ల అంశంపై కేంద్ర హోం మంత్రి అమిత్ షా చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలకు కాంగ్రెస్ సీనియర్ నేత పి.చిదంబరం గట్టి కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చారు. అమిత్ షాకు జ్ఞాపకశక్తి లోపించిందో లేదా నిజాన్ని దాచిపెడుతున్నారో తెలియదని విమర్శించారు. లోక్సభ, రాష్ట్ర శాసనసభల్లో మహిళలకు 33 శాతం రిజర్వేషన్లు కల్పించే బిల్లుకు కాంగ్రెస్ పూర్తి మద్దతు ఇచ్చిందని స్పష్టం చేశారు. రాజ్యాంగ (106వ) సవరణ చట్టం, 2023ను వెంటనే అమలు చేయాలని తమ పార్టీ డిమాండ్ చేస్తోందని తెలిపారు.
ఈ మేరకు శుక్రవారం 'ఎక్స్' వేదికగా చిదంబరం వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్ల బిల్లు 2023 సెప్టెంబర్ 20, 21 తేదీల్లో పార్లమెంట్ ఉభయ సభల్లో ఆమోదం పొందిందని గుర్తు చేశారు. ఈ బిల్లుకు కాంగ్రెస్ పూర్తి మద్దతు ఇచ్చిందని, చట్టాన్ని తక్షణమే అమలు చేయాలని కోరుతూ వస్తోందని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఇప్పటికే చట్టం ఉన్నప్పుడు దాన్ని అమలు చేయకుండా బీజేపీ ప్రభుత్వం ఎందుకు జాప్యం చేస్తోందని ప్రశ్నించారు. కొత్త బిల్లు తీసుకురావాల్సిన అవసరం ఏముందని నిలదీశారు.
Home Minister Amit Shah either has amnesia or is economical with the truth He claims that the Congress cannot stop the implementation of the promise to reserve 1/3 of the seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the State Legislatures The Constitution (106th) Amendment Act, 2023 has already been enacted. The Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament on September 20 and 21, 2023 Congress fully supported the passage of the Bill, and has been demanding the immediate implementation of the Act Why is the BJP government not implementing the Act? What is the need for a new Bill?— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 27, 2026
ఆర్టికల్ 334Aతోనే అడ్డంకులు
రాజ్యాంగ (106వ) సవరణ చట్టం ద్వారా ఆర్టికల్ 334Aను చేర్చారని చిదంబరం వివరించారు. ఈ నిబంధన మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్ల అమలును తదుపరి జనాభా లెక్కలు, ఆ తర్వాత జరిగే నియోజకవర్గాల పునర్విభజనతో ముడిపెట్టిందని తెలిపారు. పార్లమెంట్లో జరిగిన చర్చలను పరిశీలిస్తే కాంగ్రెస్తో పాటు ఇతర ప్రతిపక్ష పార్టీలు ఈ నిబంధనను వ్యతిరేకించిన విషయం తెలుస్తుందన్నారు. జనాభా లెక్కలు, వాటి తర్వాత నియోజకవర్గాల పునర్విభజన, ఇలా రెండు అడ్డంకులను అనవసరంగా సృష్టించారని విమర్శించారు. అయితే ఆర్టికల్ 334A విషయంలో బీజేపీ పట్టుదలగా వ్యవహరించిందని, చివరకు ఆ నిబంధనతో సహా బిల్లును ఆమోదింపజేసుకుందని చిదంబరం ఆరోపించారు. ఇప్పుడు ప్రభుత్వం చేయాల్సిందల్లా ఆర్టికల్ 334Aను తొలగించే ప్రతిపాదన తీసుకురావడమేనని అన్నారు. ఆ నిబంధనను తొలగిస్తే మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్లను వెంటనే అమలు చేయవచ్చని సూచించారు.
The Constitution (106th) Amendment Act inserted Article 334A which tied women's reservation to delimitation after the next Census Read the debates in Parliament Congress and other Opposition parties opposed the insertion of Article 334A which, unnecessarily, created two hurdles: Census and Delimitation after the Census But the BJP was adamant and insistent on Article 334A. Mischievously. Maliciously The Bill was passed and became a law including Article 334A All that the BJP has to do is propose to delete Article 334A Once Article 334A is deleted, women's reservation can be implemented immediately— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 27, 2026