దిల్లీ బ్లాస్ట్: వెలుగులోకి పేలుడు CCTV దృశ్యాలు- కమిటీ ఏర్పాటు చేసిన NIA
వెలుగులోకి ఎర్రకోట వద్ద పేలుడు సీసీటీవీ దృశ్యాలు
Published : November 12, 2025 at 12:18 PM IST
Delhi Blast CCTV Footage : దిల్లీలోని ఎర్రకోట వద్ద పేలుడు ఘటనకు సంబంధించిన సీసీటీవీ దృశ్యాలు వెలుగులోకి వచ్చాయి. ఎర్రకోట క్రాసింగ్ వద్ద ఏర్పాటుచేసిన సీసీటీవీలో ఈ దృశ్యాలు రికార్డు అయినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ట్రాఫిక్ సిగ్నల్ వద్ద వాహనాలు మెల్లగా కదులుతున్న సమయంలో ఒక్కసారిగా భారీ పేలుడు సంభవించినట్లు వీడియో ద్వారా తెలుస్తోంది. ఈ నెల 10న సాయంత్రం ఆరు గంటల 50 నిమిషాలకు పేలుడు సంభవించినట్లు సీసీటీవీ ఫుటేజీలో రికార్డయ్యింది.
VIDEO | CCTV footage captures the exact moment of the blast near Delhi's Red Fort.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2025
A blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people, injuring many and gutting several vehicles.
(Source: Third Party)… pic.twitter.com/xjpScNpJ5Y