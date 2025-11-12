ETV Bharat / bharat

దిల్లీ బ్లాస్ట్​: వెలుగులోకి పేలుడు CCTV దృశ్యాలు- కమిటీ ఏర్పాటు చేసిన NIA

వెలుగులోకి ఎర్రకోట వద్ద పేలుడు సీసీటీవీ దృశ్యాలు

CCTV Footage Shows Precise Moment Of Red Fort Blast
CCTV Footage Shows Precise Moment Of Red Fort Blast (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : November 12, 2025 at 12:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Delhi Blast CCTV Footage : దిల్లీలోని ఎర్రకోట వద్ద పేలుడు ఘటనకు సంబంధించిన సీసీటీవీ దృశ్యాలు వెలుగులోకి వచ్చాయి. ఎర్రకోట క్రాసింగ్ వద్ద ఏర్పాటుచేసిన సీసీటీవీలో ఈ దృశ్యాలు రికార్డు అయినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ట్రాఫిక్ సిగ్నల్ వద్ద వాహనాలు మెల్లగా కదులుతున్న సమయంలో ఒక్కసారిగా భారీ పేలుడు సంభవించినట్లు వీడియో ద్వారా తెలుస్తోంది. ఈ నెల 10న సాయంత్రం ఆరు గంటల 50 నిమిషాలకు పేలుడు సంభవించినట్లు సీసీటీవీ ఫుటేజీలో రికార్డయ్యింది.

TAGGED:

DELHI RED FORT BLAST
CCTV FOOTAGE DELHI BLAST
DELHI BLAST CCTV FOOTAGE

Quick Links / Policies

ఎడిటర్స్ ఛాయిస్

విమానాశ్రయాన్ని తలపించేలా సికింద్రాబాద్​ రైల్వే స్టేషన్​ - మరో 13 నెలల్లో నిర్మాణం పూర్తి!

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Day 61 Episode: ఇమ్మాన్యుయేల్​ "మూడోసారి" కెప్టెన్​ - దివ్యపై భరణి ఫైర్​ - వేరే లెవల్​గా కెప్టెన్సీ టాస్క్​!

ఆదర్శ గ్రామాలు : ఈ తండాల్లో ఒక్కో ఇంట్లో ఇద్దరు, ముగ్గురు ప్రభుత్వ ఉద్యోగులు

హైవేలపై క్యూ ఆర్​ కోడ్​ బోర్డులు - స్కాన్​ చేస్తే చాలు మీకు కావాల్సిన సమాచారం మీ చేతిలో

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.