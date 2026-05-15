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నీట్‌ పేపర్‌ లీక్‌ కేసు- ప్రధాన నిందితుడు ప్రొఫెసర్​ పి.వి.కులకర్ణి అరెస్ట్​

నీట్‌ పేపర్‌ లీక్‌ కేసులో సూత్రధారి గుర్తింపు- పి.వి.కులకర్ణిని కీలక సూత్రధారిగా సీబీఐ గుర్తింపు

CBI
CBI (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : May 15, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
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CBI Arrests NEET Paper Leak Kingpin : నీట్​-యూజీ 2026 పేపర్​ లీక్ కేసులో అరెస్టుల పరంపర కొనసాగుతోంది. తాజాగా సీబీఐ పేపర్ లీక్​కు సంబంధించి కెమిస్ట్రీ ప్రొఫెసర్​ పీవీ కులకర్ణిని అరెస్టు చేసింది. అతనే పేపర్ లీక్​కు సూత్రధారి పేర్కొంది.

TAGGED:

NEET UG 2026 PAPER LEAK CASE
CBI ARRESTS PROFESSOR PV KULKARNI
NEET PAPER LEAK CASE UPDATES
CBI ARRESTS NEET PAPER LEAK KINGPIN

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