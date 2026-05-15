నీట్ పేపర్ లీక్ కేసు- ప్రధాన నిందితుడు ప్రొఫెసర్ పి.వి.కులకర్ణి అరెస్ట్
నీట్ పేపర్ లీక్ కేసులో సూత్రధారి గుర్తింపు- పి.వి.కులకర్ణిని కీలక సూత్రధారిగా సీబీఐ గుర్తింపు
CBI (IANS)
Published : May 15, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
CBI Arrests NEET Paper Leak Kingpin : నీట్-యూజీ 2026 పేపర్ లీక్ కేసులో అరెస్టుల పరంపర కొనసాగుతోంది. తాజాగా సీబీఐ పేపర్ లీక్కు సంబంధించి కెమిస్ట్రీ ప్రొఫెసర్ పీవీ కులకర్ణిని అరెస్టు చేసింది. అతనే పేపర్ లీక్కు సూత్రధారి పేర్కొంది.
CBI has identified a kingpin who was the source of the NEET-UG 2026 Examination paper leaks. Investigation revealed that P.V. Kulkarni, Chemistry Lecturer involved in the process of examination on behalf of NTA. He had access to the question papers. During the last week of April,… pic.twitter.com/icXldxRCTf— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026