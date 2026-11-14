భారత్-అమెరికా వాణిజ్య ఒప్పందం తుది దశకు చేరుకుంది : జైశంకర్
Jaishankar On India Us Trade Deal : భారత్- అమెరికా వాణిజ్య ఒప్పందానికి సంబంధించిన చాలా సమస్యలు పరిష్కారమయ్యాయని విదేశాంగ మంత్రి ఎస్. జైశంకర్ పేర్కొన్నారు.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
భారత్- అమెరికా వాణిజ్య ఒప్పందం గురించి విదేశాంగ మంత్రి ఎస్.జైశంకర్ కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. ఇరు దేశాల మధ్య ప్రతిపాదిత వాణిజ్య ఒప్పందానికి సంబంధించి సుంకాలతో సహా చాలా సమస్యలు పరిష్కారమయ్యాయని తెలిపారు. మిగిలిన కొన్ని అంశాలపై చర్చలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయని వివరించారు. త్వరలోనే ఈ ఒప్పందం ఖరారు కావొచ్చని వెల్లడించారు. వాణిజ్య ఒప్పందం చర్చలు తుది దశకు చేరుకున్నాయని స్పష్టం చేశారు. మిగిలిన సమస్యలలో చాలా వరకు మన వైపు ఉన్నవి కావని, అమెరికా వైపు నుంచే ఎక్కువ మార్పులు జరగాల్సి ఉందని చెప్పారు. 'హెచ్టీ లీడర్షిప్ సమ్మిట్'లో జరిగిన ఒక చర్చా కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్న జైశంకర్ ఈ మేరకు మాట్లాడారు.
STORY | India-US trade deal could be sealed 'soon', last stretch of issues under negotiations: Jaishankar India and the US have sorted out the bulk of the issues relating to the proposed trade deal and it could be sealed "soon" as negotiations are underway to resolve the last stretch of concerns, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. His remarks come a month before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the US for the G20 Summit, on the sidelines of which he and President Donald Trump may meet to review the broader trajectory of bilateral ties and progress on the trade pact. In an interactive session at the HT Leadership Summit, the external affairs minister said the negotiations are approaching the "finishing line," adding that many of the remaining issues are "not so much at our end" and that more changes have occurred on the American side. "Well, it's certainly our hope, and in many ways anticipation that we are at the last stretch. That's not a secret," he said responding to a question on the negotiations for the trade pact. READ: https://t.co/EjWQryjqMa— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2026