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భారత్-అమెరికా వాణిజ్య ఒప్పందం తుది దశకు చేరుకుంది : జైశంకర్

Jaishankar On India Us Trade Deal : భారత్- అమెరికా వాణిజ్య ఒప్పందానికి సంబంధించిన చాలా సమస్యలు పరిష్కారమయ్యాయని విదేశాంగ మంత్రి ఎస్. జైశంకర్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

India US Trade Pact
విదేశాంగ మంత్రి ఎస్.జైశంకర్ (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : November 14, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST

1 Min Read
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భారత్- అమెరికా వాణిజ్య ఒప్పందం గురించి విదేశాంగ మంత్రి ఎస్.జైశంకర్ కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. ఇరు దేశాల మధ్య ప్రతిపాదిత వాణిజ్య ఒప్పందానికి సంబంధించి సుంకాలతో సహా చాలా సమస్యలు పరిష్కారమయ్యాయని తెలిపారు. మిగిలిన కొన్ని అంశాలపై చర్చలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయని వివరించారు. త్వరలోనే ఈ ఒప్పందం ఖరారు కావొచ్చని వెల్లడించారు. వాణిజ్య ఒప్పందం చర్చలు తుది దశకు చేరుకున్నాయని స్పష్టం చేశారు. మిగిలిన సమస్యలలో చాలా వరకు మన వైపు ఉన్నవి కావని, అమెరికా వైపు నుంచే ఎక్కువ మార్పులు జరగాల్సి ఉందని చెప్పారు. 'హెచ్‌టీ లీడర్‌షిప్ సమ్మిట్'లో జరిగిన ఒక చర్చా కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్న జైశంకర్ ఈ మేరకు మాట్లాడారు.

TAGGED:

INDIA US TRADE DEAL UPDATE
JAISHANKAR ON US TRADE DEAL
PM MODI US VISIT 2026
MARCO RUBIO INDIA TRADE DEAL

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