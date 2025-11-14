బిహార్లాగే బంగాల్లోని జంగిల్రాజ్ పాలనను తొలగిద్దాం : ప్రధాని మోదీ
బిహార్ అసెంబ్లీ విజయం భారత ప్రజాస్వామ్య విజయం: ప్రధాని
Published : November 14, 2025 at 7:32 PM IST
Bihar Election Result 2025 : బిహార్ ప్రజలు ఎన్డీఏకు ప్రచండ విజయం అందించారని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ అన్నారు. మరోసారి జంగిల్రాజ్ రావొద్దని యువత నిర్ణయించుకున్నారని అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. బీజేపీ శ్రేణులను ఉద్దేశించి ప్రసంగించిన ప్రధాని మోదీ, బిహార్ అసెంబ్లీ విజయం భారత ప్రజాస్వామ్య విజయమని కొనియాడారు. బిహార్లో ఎన్డీఏ కూటమి ఘన విజయం సాధించిన నేపథ్యంలో దిల్లీలోని బీజేపీ ప్రధాన కార్యాలయంలో నేతలు, కార్యకర్తల సంబరాలు చేసుకున్నారు.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated by Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the party headquarters in Delhi— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to secure a historic win in… pic.twitter.com/0AUrLuQ4MK
"బిహార్ ప్రజలు ఎన్డీఏకు అఖండ విజయం అందించారు. ఎన్డీఏ కార్యకర్తలు బిహార్ ప్రజల సేవకులు. కార్యకర్తల శ్రమతో ప్రజల హృదయాలు గెలుచుకున్నాం. బిహార్ ప్రజలు రికార్డు స్థాయి ఓటింగ్ నమోదు చేశారు. మరోసారి ఎన్డీఏ సర్కారు రావాలని బిహార్ ప్రజలు కోరుతున్నారు. భారీ విజయం అందించాలని బిహార్ ప్రజలను కోరాను. బిహార్ ఘన విజయం అన్ని రికార్డులను తుడిచిపెట్టింది. బిహార్లో కట్టా సర్కారు తిరిగి రాదు. భారీ విజయం కట్టబెట్టిన బిహార్ యువత, మహిళలకు ధన్యవాదాలు. లోక్నాయక్ జయప్రకాశ్ నారాయణ్, కర్పూరి ఠాకూర్కు నివాళి అర్పిస్తున్నా. మరోసారి జంగిల్రాజ్ రావొద్దని యువత నిర్ణయించుకున్నారు. బిహార్ అసెంబ్లీ విజయం భారత ప్రజాస్వామ్య విజయం."
--నరేంద్ర మోదీ, ప్రధానమంత్రి
#BiharElections | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " ...when i used to speak about jungle raj and katta sarkar in bihar elections, the rjd party raised no objections. but it hurt the people of congress. today, i want to reiterate that katta sarkar will never return to… pic.twitter.com/gN36ASbcmA— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025
#BiharElections | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " ...we are the servants of the people. we keep making the people happy with our hard work and we have stolen the hearts of the people. and that is why the entire bihar has said 'phir ek baar nda sarkar'..." pic.twitter.com/6q2L8zy2z7— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025