'NDA అధికారంలోకి వచ్చిన తర్వాత నేరగాళ్ల అంతం!'- కొత్త వంతెనకు నీతీశ్ పేరు పెట్టిన మోదీ
PM Modi Talks Bihar Crime : కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ దశాబ్దాల పాటు 'గరీబీ హఠావో' అని ఇచ్చిన నినాదాన్ని, తాము కేవలం 12 చేసి చూపించామని మోదీ అన్నారు.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
బిహార్లో ఎన్డీఏ అధికారంలోకి రాకముందు కేవలం కుంభకోణాల గురించే చర్చ జరిగేదని, కానీ నేడు, పెట్టుబడులు, అభివృద్ధి, నేరస్థులపై తీసుకుంటున్న కఠిన చర్యల గురించి చర్చించుకుంటున్నారని ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్రమోదీ పేర్కొన్నారు. కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ దశాబ్దాల పాటు 'గరీబీ హఠావో' అని ఇచ్చిన నినాదాన్ని, తాము కేవలం 12 ఏళ్లలోనే చేసి చూపించామని అన్నారు. సుమారు 50 కోట్ల మందిని పేదరికం నుంచి బయటకు తీసుకురాగలిగామని తెలిపారు. శనివారం, బిహార్ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి నీతీశ్ కుమార్ గౌరవార్థం ప్రారంభించిన ఆధునిక వంతెనకు 'నీతీశ్ సేతు' అని నామకరణం చేశారు. అనంతరం, వైశాలిలో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన సభలో మోదీ ప్రసంగించారు.
"దర్గా, బిదుపుర్లను కలుపుతూ గంగా నదిపై నిర్మించిన ఆరు లేన్ల కేబుల్ వంతెనను జాతికి అంకితం చేశాం. ఈ వంతెన పట్నా, వైశాలి మధ్య ప్రయాణ దూరాన్ని, ప్రజల కష్టాలను తగ్గిస్తుంది. ఇకపై పండ్లు, కూరగాయలు, పాలు, పాల ఉత్పత్తులను మార్కెట్లకు రవాణా చేయడం సులభతరం అవుతుంది. యువతకు విద్యా, వృద్ధులకు వైద్య సదుపాయాలు అందుబాటులోకి రావడానికి ఇది ఎంతో దోహదపడుతుంది."
- నరేంద్ర మోదీ, ప్రధానమంత్రి
#WATCH | Vaishali, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "In a country where the Congress party spent decades chanting the slogan 'Garibi Hatao'—we have managed to lift 50 crore people out of poverty in just 12 years. This is the result of the government's willpower and its welfare schemes for the poor. The nation is winning this battle against poverty because we have prioritised making life easier for millions of poor people and providing them with essential amenities. We have provided free food grains to 80 crore people. By providing permanent houses to millions of families, we have given them a sense of security. By guaranteeing free medical treatment, we have relieved them from the burden of expensive healthcare costs..." (Source: DD News)— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026