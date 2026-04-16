డీలిమిటేషన్ వల్ల దక్షిణాదిలో సీట్లు తగ్గవు- జనాభా శాతం కంటే ఎక్కువ పెరుగుతాయ్: లోక్సభలో అమిత్ షా
మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్లు, డీలిమిటేషన్ సంబంధిత బిల్లులపై లోక్సభలో చర్చ- ఈ సందర్భంగా నియోజకవర్గాల పునర్విభజనతో దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాలకు అన్యాయం జరగదని అమిత్ షా వెల్లడి
Published : April 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Amit Shah Statement On Delimitation : నియోజకవర్గాల పునర్విభజనపై విపక్షాలు చేస్తున్న ఆరోపణలను ఖండించారు కేంద్ర హోం మంత్రి అమిత్ షా. డీలిమిటేషన్ వల్ల దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాలకు అన్యాయం జరుగుతుందని విపక్షాలు తప్పుడు ప్రచారం చేస్తున్నాయని మండిపడ్డారు. నియోజకవర్గాల పునర్విభజన తర్వాత దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాలకు ప్రయోజనం చేకూరుతుందని తెలిపారు. డీలిమిటేషన్ వల్ల దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాలకు అన్యాయం జరగదని వెల్లడించారు. మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్ల బిల్లుపై లోక్సభలో జరిగిన చర్చ సందర్భంగా కేంద్ర హోం మంత్రి అమిత్ షా ఈ మేరకు వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.
VIDEO | In the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “Even after imposing the Emergency, public opinion in this country cannot be manipulated. This is the history of India. And as far as the question of ending democracy is concerned, as a member of Parliament and a… pic.twitter.com/JlZFOjXuZA— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 16, 2026