ETV Bharat / bharat

డీలిమిటేషన్ వల్ల దక్షిణాదిలో సీట్లు తగ్గవు- జనాభా శాతం కంటే ఎక్కువ పెరుగుతాయ్: లోక్‌సభలో అమిత్ షా

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha ( Screengrab of Sansad TV video )