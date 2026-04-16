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డీలిమిటేషన్ వల్ల దక్షిణాదిలో సీట్లు తగ్గవు- జనాభా శాతం కంటే ఎక్కువ పెరుగుతాయ్: లోక్‌సభలో అమిత్ షా

మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్లు, డీలిమిటేషన్‌ సంబంధిత బిల్లులపై లోక్‌సభలో చర్చ- ఈ సందర్భంగా నియోజకవర్గాల పునర్విభజనతో దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాలకు అన్యాయం జరగదని అమిత్‌ షా వెల్లడి

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha (Screengrab of Sansad TV video)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : April 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Amit Shah Statement On Delimitation : నియోజకవర్గాల పునర్విభజనపై విపక్షాలు చేస్తున్న ఆరోపణలను ఖండించారు కేంద్ర హోం మంత్రి అమిత్ షా. డీలిమిటేషన్‌ వల్ల దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాలకు అన్యాయం జరుగుతుందని విపక్షాలు తప్పుడు ప్రచారం చేస్తున్నాయని మండిపడ్డారు. నియోజకవర్గాల పునర్విభజన తర్వాత దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాలకు ప్రయోజనం చేకూరుతుందని తెలిపారు. డీలిమిటేషన్‌ వల్ల దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాలకు అన్యాయం జరగదని వెల్లడించారు. మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్ల బిల్లుపై లోక్‌సభలో జరిగిన చర్చ సందర్భంగా కేంద్ర హోం మంత్రి అమిత్ షా ఈ మేరకు వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

TAGGED:

PARLIAMENT SPECIAL SESSION 2026
AMIT SHAH LOK SABHA SPEECH
DELIMITATION BILL 2026 LOK SABHA
DELIMITATION EFFECT ON SOUTH INDIA
AMIT SHAH STATEMENT ON DELIMITATION

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