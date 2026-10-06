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మోదీ, షా, సీఈసీ ప్రజాస్వామ్యాన్ని హైజాక్ చేశారు- వారు చేసింది దేశద్రోహమే: రాహుల్ గాంధీ

మోదీ, షా, భగవత్, సీఈసీపై కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ విమర్శలు- వీరు ప్రజాస్వామ్యాన్ని నాశనం చేశారని మండిపాటు

Opposition March CEC
కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : October 6, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Opposition March CEC : ప్రధాని మోదీ మోదీ, అమిత్ షా, ఆర్‌ఎస్‌ఎస్ చీఫ్ మోహన్ భగవత్, సీఈసీ జ్ఞానేశ్ కుమార్ ప్రజాస్వామ్యాన్ని హైజాక్ చేశారని కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత, లోక్‌సభలో ప్రతిపక్ష నేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ తీవ్రస్థాయిలో ధ్వజమెత్తారు. ఈ నలుగురూ కలిసి దేశానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా 'ఓటు చోరీ' కుట్రకు పాల్పడ్డారని, ఇది ముమ్మాటికీ 'దేశద్రోహం' అని స్పష్టం చేశారు. భవిష్యత్తులో వీరిపై చట్టపరంగా కఠిన చర్యలు తీసుకోవడం తథ్యమని హెచ్చరించారు.

ఎస్ఐఆర్ ప్రక్రియలో ఎన్నికల సంఘం తీరుకు నిరసనగా మంగళవారం ఇండియా కూటమి ఆధ్వర్యంలో విపక్ష ఎంపీలు కదం తొక్కారు. పార్లమెంట్ భవనం నుంచి ఎన్నికల సంఘం ప్రధాన కార్యాలయం వరకు భారీ ప్రదర్శన చేపట్టారు. సీఈసీ జ్ఞానేశ్ కుమార్ తక్షణమే రాజీనామా చేయాలని డిమాండ్ చేస్తూ దాదాపు 300 మంది ఎంపీలు ర్యాలీగా వెళ్లారు. అయితే ఆకాశ్ వాణి భవన్, నీతి ఆయోగ్ కార్యాలయాల సమీపంలో భద్రతా సిబ్బంది రాహుల్ గాంధీ, ప్రియాంక గాంధీతో పాటు ఇతర ఎంపీలను అడ్డుకోవడంతో అక్కడ తీవ్ర ఉద్రిక్తత నెలకొంది.

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RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS EC
RAHUL TARGETS CEC GYANESH
OPPOSITION MARCH CEC

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