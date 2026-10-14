'CJPకి విదేశీ నిధుల ఆరోపణలపై ఆధారాలు చూపండి'- అమిత్ షాకు అభిజిత్ దీప్కే సవాల్
దేశంలో అనధికారిక ఎమర్జెన్సీ విధిస్తున్నారంటూ ప్రధాని మోదీపై సీజేపీ నేత అభిజీత్ దీప్కే తీవ్రంగా విమర్శించారు. అంబేడ్కర్ రాజ్యాంగ స్ఫూర్తిని దేశంలో కొనసాగిస్తామని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు
Published : October 14, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST
Abhijeet Dipke Slams PM Modi : దేశంలో ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ ప్రభుత్వం అనధికారిక ఎమర్జెన్సీ విధిస్తోందని కాక్రోచ్ జనతా పార్టీ (సీజేపీ) వ్యవస్థాపకుడు అభిజీత్ దీప్కే ఆరోపించారు. జంతర్మంతర్ వద్ద జరిగిన నిరసనకు సంబంధించి తమ పార్టీకి చెందిన ఇద్దరు నాయకులను ఐదు రోజుల జ్యుడీషియల్ కస్టడీకి పంపడంపై ఆయన తీవ్ర అభ్యంతరం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. జాతీయ జెండాను ప్రదర్శించినందుకు ఇంత కఠినంగా వ్యవహరించడం ఏమిటని ప్రశ్నించారు. దేశంలో ఎమర్జెన్సీ విధించాలనుకుంటే అధికారికంగానే ప్రకటించాలని ప్రధాని మోదీని ఉద్దేశించి వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. ఇలాంటి చర్యలతో పిరికిపందల్లా వ్యవహరించవద్దని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. అలాగే సీజేపీకి విదేశీ నిధులు వస్తున్నాయనే ఆరోపణపై హోంమంత్రి అమిత్షా దర్యాప్తు చేయించి, ఆధారాలు చూపించాలని అన్నారు. బుధవారం మహారాష్ట్రలోని నాగ్పుర్లో బుధవారం మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ దీప్కే ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు.
'జాతీయ జెండాను ఊపినందుకు ఐదు రోజుల పాటు జైలులో ఉంచడం సరికాదు. 1975లో ఇందిరాగాంధీ హయాంలో విధించిన ఎమర్జెన్సీ సమయంలోనూ ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితి లేదు. ప్రజల గొంతును నొక్కే ప్రయత్నాలు ప్రజాస్వామ్యానికి విరుద్ధం. దేశంలో ఎమర్జెన్సీ విధించాలనే ఉద్దేశం ప్రభుత్వానికి ఉంటే దాన్ని అధికారికంగా ప్రకటించాలి. ప్రజలను నిర్బంధంలో ఉంచుతూ అనధికారికంగా అత్యవసర పరిస్థితులను అమలు చేయడం పిరికిపంద చర్య. జాతీయ పతాకాన్ని ప్రదర్శించడమే తీవ్రమైన తప్పిదంగా పరిగణిస్తున్నారా? ప్రజాస్వామ్య వ్యవస్థలో ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ప్రశ్నించడం, నిరసన వ్యక్తం చేయడం సహజం. ఇలాంటి చర్యల ద్వారా ప్రజల హక్కులను పరిమితం చేయడం తగదు' అని అభిజీత్ దీప్కే తెలిపారు.
VIDEO | Napur, Maharashtra: CJP founder Abhijit Dipke reacts Saurav Das and others being sent to 5-day judicial custody, says, "I want to tell Narendra Modi that if you want to impose an emergency in the country, do it officially. Why are you running an unofficial emergency where people are sent to five days of detention just for waving the national flag at Jantar Mantar? Such things did not happen even during the Emergency. If you have the strength, declare the Emergency officially. These people are utter cowards who are hiding behind the police. Since yesterday, Saurav, Ashutosh, and Ajinkya were held in illegal detention and were not even allowed to meet their lawyers. This morning, Saurav and Ashutosh were remanded to five days of judicial custody. What was their crime?" On INDIA bloc protests, he said, "All these protests are fighting for the exact same cause. We all share a single goal, fighting against Gyanesh Kumar, who is rigging elections to help Narendra Modi stay in power. Cockroach Janata Party is an independent pressure group and will always remain so but that does not mean we are against the INDIA bloc. We are fighting for the very same cause." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026