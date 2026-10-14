ETV Bharat / bharat

'CJPకి విదేశీ నిధుల ఆరోపణలపై ఆధారాలు చూపండి'- అమిత్ షాకు అభిజిత్ దీప్కే సవాల్

దేశంలో అనధికారిక ఎమర్జెన్సీ విధిస్తున్నారంటూ ప్రధాని మోదీపై సీజేపీ నేత అభిజీత్ దీప్కే తీవ్రంగా విమర్శించారు. అంబేడ్కర్ రాజ్యాంగ స్ఫూర్తిని దేశంలో కొనసాగిస్తామని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు

Abhijeet Dipke Slams PM Modi
సీజేపీ వ్యవస్థాపకుడు అభిజీత్ దీప్కే (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : October 14, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Abhijeet Dipke Slams PM Modi : దేశంలో ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ ప్రభుత్వం అనధికారిక ఎమర్జెన్సీ విధిస్తోందని కాక్రోచ్ జనతా పార్టీ (సీజేపీ) వ్యవస్థాపకుడు అభిజీత్ దీప్కే ఆరోపించారు. జంతర్‌మంతర్‌ వద్ద జరిగిన నిరసనకు సంబంధించి తమ పార్టీకి చెందిన ఇద్దరు నాయకులను ఐదు రోజుల జ్యుడీషియల్ కస్టడీకి పంపడంపై ఆయన తీవ్ర అభ్యంతరం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. జాతీయ జెండాను ప్రదర్శించినందుకు ఇంత కఠినంగా వ్యవహరించడం ఏమిటని ప్రశ్నించారు. దేశంలో ఎమర్జెన్సీ విధించాలనుకుంటే అధికారికంగానే ప్రకటించాలని ప్రధాని మోదీని ఉద్దేశించి వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. ఇలాంటి చర్యలతో పిరికిపందల్లా వ్యవహరించవద్దని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. అలాగే సీజేపీకి విదేశీ నిధులు వస్తున్నాయనే ఆరోపణపై హోంమంత్రి అమిత్‌షా దర్యాప్తు చేయించి, ఆధారాలు చూపించాలని అన్నారు. బుధవారం మహారాష్ట్రలోని నాగ్​పుర్​లో బుధవారం మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ దీప్కే ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు.

'జాతీయ జెండాను ఊపినందుకు ఐదు రోజుల పాటు జైలులో ఉంచడం సరికాదు. 1975లో ఇందిరాగాంధీ హయాంలో విధించిన ఎమర్జెన్సీ సమయంలోనూ ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితి లేదు. ప్రజల గొంతును నొక్కే ప్రయత్నాలు ప్రజాస్వామ్యానికి విరుద్ధం. దేశంలో ఎమర్జెన్సీ విధించాలనే ఉద్దేశం ప్రభుత్వానికి ఉంటే దాన్ని అధికారికంగా ప్రకటించాలి. ప్రజలను నిర్బంధంలో ఉంచుతూ అనధికారికంగా అత్యవసర పరిస్థితులను అమలు చేయడం పిరికిపంద చర్య. జాతీయ పతాకాన్ని ప్రదర్శించడమే తీవ్రమైన తప్పిదంగా పరిగణిస్తున్నారా? ప్రజాస్వామ్య వ్యవస్థలో ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ప్రశ్నించడం, నిరసన వ్యక్తం చేయడం సహజం. ఇలాంటి చర్యల ద్వారా ప్రజల హక్కులను పరిమితం చేయడం తగదు' అని అభిజీత్​ దీప్కే తెలిపారు.

TAGGED:

ABHIJEET DIPKE SLAMS PM MODI
ABHIJEET DIPKE SLAMS PM MODI

Quick Links / Policies

ఎడిటర్స్ ఛాయిస్

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.