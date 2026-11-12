'రూ.7 కోట్లు ఇవ్వకుంటే కేజ్రీవాల్ను చంపేస్తాం'- దిల్లీ మాజీ సీఎంకు బిష్ణోయ్ గ్యాంగ్ వార్నింగ్!
Kejriwal Receives Death Threat : ఆమ్ఆద్మీ పార్టీ అధినేత అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ను చంపేస్తామంటూ బెదిరింపులు వచ్చాయి. గ్యాంగ్స్టర్ లారెన్స్ బిష్ణోయ్ ముఠా పేరుతో ఈ బెదిరింపు ఫోన్ కాల్ వచ్చినట్లు పోలీసులు తెలిపారు.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
ఆమ్ఆద్మీ పార్టీ (ఆప్) జాతీయ కన్వీనర్ అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్కు బెదిరింపు కాల్స్ రావడం కలకలం రేపింది. రూ.7కోట్లు ఇవ్వాలని లేకుంటే కేజ్రీవాల్ను ఆయన కుమార్తెను చంపేస్తామని బెదిరించారు. అయితే, ఆ ఘటనకు పాల్పడింది లారెన్స్ బిష్ణోయ్ గ్యాంగ్ అని పంజాబ్ పోలీసులు పేర్కొన్నారు. దిల్లీలోని తిలక్ నగర్ ఎమ్మెల్యే జర్నైల్ సింగ్ ఫిర్యాదు మేరకు కేసు నమోదు చేసిన పోలీసులకు దర్యాప్తు చేపట్టారు. లారెన్స్ బిష్ణోయ్ ముఠా సభ్యుడినంటూ ఇటీవల తనకు ఓ వ్యక్తి ఫోన్ చేశారని జర్నైల్ సింగ్ ఫిర్యాదులో పేర్కొన్నారు. ఫోన్ కాల్ అనంతరం వాట్సప్ సందేశాలు కూడా పంపినట్లు ఆయన తెలిపారు. ఫోన్ కాల్ నేపథ్యంలో కేజ్రీవాల్, ఆయన కుటుంబానికి భద్రత కల్పించాలని పోలీసులను కోరారు. ఎమ్మెల్యే కాల్ రికార్డులు, నిందితుడి ఫోన్ లొకేషన్ను గుర్తించేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు.
Mohali | Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has allegedly received a death threat in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the sender demanding Rs 7 crore in extortion. Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh received threatening phone calls and WhatsApp messages and filed a complaint with the Mohali SSP on 6 November. According to the complaint, the sender claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid. Mohali Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act. The investigation has been assigned to Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station. Police are examining the suspect’s call records, IP logs and location details. The MLA has also sought security for Kejriwal and his family.— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026