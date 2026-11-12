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'రూ.7 కోట్లు ఇవ్వకుంటే కేజ్రీవాల్​ను చంపేస్తాం'- దిల్లీ మాజీ సీఎంకు బిష్ణోయ్​ గ్యాంగ్​ వార్నింగ్​!

Kejriwal Receives Death Threat : ఆమ్‌ఆద్మీ పార్టీ అధినేత అరవింద్‌ కేజ్రీవాల్​ను చంపేస్తామంటూ బెదిరింపులు వచ్చాయి. గ్యాంగ్‌స్టర్‌ లారెన్స్‌ బిష్ణోయ్‌ ముఠా పేరుతో ఈ బెదిరింపు ఫోన్‌ కాల్‌ వచ్చినట్లు పోలీసులు తెలిపారు.

Kejriwal Receives Death Threat
ఆమ్‌ఆద్మీ పార్టీ అధినేత అరవింద్‌ కేజ్రీవాల్​ (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : November 12, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
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ఆమ్ఆద్మీ పార్టీ (ఆప్) జాతీయ కన్వీనర్ అరవింద్​ కేజ్రీవాల్​కు బెదిరింపు కాల్స్​ రావడం కలకలం రేపింది. రూ.7కోట్లు ఇవ్వాలని లేకుంటే కేజ్రీవాల్​ను ఆయన కుమార్తెను చంపేస్తామని బెదిరించారు. అయితే, ఆ ఘటనకు పాల్పడింది లారెన్స్​ బిష్ణోయ్​ గ్యాంగ్​ అని పంజాబ్​ పోలీసులు పేర్కొన్నారు. దిల్లీలోని తిలక్‌ నగర్‌ ఎమ్మెల్యే జర్నైల్‌ సింగ్ ఫిర్యాదు మేరకు కేసు నమోదు చేసిన పోలీసులకు దర్యాప్తు చేపట్టారు. లారెన్స్‌ బిష్ణోయ్‌ ముఠా సభ్యుడినంటూ ఇటీవల తనకు ఓ వ్యక్తి ఫోన్‌ చేశారని జర్నైల్​ సింగ్​ ఫిర్యాదులో పేర్కొన్నారు. ఫోన్​ కాల్​ అనంతరం వాట్సప్‌ సందేశాలు కూడా పంపినట్లు ఆయన తెలిపారు. ఫోన్​ కాల్​ నేపథ్యంలో కేజ్రీవాల్‌, ఆయన కుటుంబానికి భద్రత కల్పించాలని పోలీసులను కోరారు. ఎమ్మెల్యే కాల్ రికార్డులు, నిందితుడి ఫోన్‌ లొకేషన్‌ను గుర్తించేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు.

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ARVIND KEJRIWAL RECEIVED THREATS
LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANG

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