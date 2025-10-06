ETV Bharat / technology

Published : October 6, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST

Hyderabad: వాట్సాప్​ కొండను ఢీకొట్టిన సక్కెస్​ఫుల్ "అరట్టై" ప్లాట్‌ఫారమ్ తీసుకొచ్చిన తర్వాత జోహో ఇప్పుడు "వాణి" అనే గూగుల్ వర్క్‌స్పేస్‌కు భారతీయ ప్రత్యామ్నాయాన్ని ప్రారంభించింది. ఇది టీమ్‌వర్క్‌పై పూర్తిగా కొత్త దృక్పథాన్ని అందించే లక్ష్యంతో తీసుకొచ్చిన ఒక కొత్త, కృత్రిమ మేధస్సు (AI) ఆధారిత విజువల్ కొలాబొరేషన్ ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్.

"వాణి" ద్వారా జోహో ఒక డిజిటల్ స్పేస్​ను రూపొందించింది. ఇక్కడ టీమ్​ మెంబర్స్ తమ ఆలోచనలను వెంటనే విజువలైజ్ చేయొచ్చు, సవరించవచ్చు, అమలు చేయొచ్చు. క్లియర్​గా చెప్పాలంటే ఇది వివిధ ట్యాబ్‌లు లేదా యాప్‌ల మధ్య మారాల్సిన అవసరం లేకుండానే టీమ్‌లు ఆలోచనలను పంచుకోవడానికి, ప్రణాళికలు రూపొందించడానికి, కలిసి పనిచేయడానికి సింగిల్​, సీమ్​లెస్ విజువల్ కాన్వాస్‌ను అందిస్తుంది.

జోహో "వాణి" కీలక ఫీచర్లు: దీనిలో అతిపెద్ద హైలైట్ దాని విజువల్ అప్రోచ్. ఇది అనంతమైన డిజిటల్ వైట్‌బోర్డ్‌ను అందిస్తుంది. ఇక్కడ టీమ్​ మెంబర్స్ తమ ఆలోచనలను, రేఖాచిత్రాలను, మూడ్‌బోర్డ్‌లను రియల్​ టైమ్​లో వీక్షించడానికి, రూపొందించడానికి వీలు కల్పిస్తుంది. మీరు ప్రారంభించడంలో ఇబ్బంది పడుతుంటే దీని AI మీకు సహాయపడుతుంది. "వాణి"లోని AI ఫీచర్ ఆటోమేటిక్​గా ఫ్లోచార్ట్‌లు లేదా మైండ్ మ్యాప్‌లను జనరేట్ చేస్తుంది.

"వాణి" అనేది టీమ్స్​ కోసం రూపొందించిన ఒక స్మార్ట్, విజువల్ వర్క్‌స్పేస్. ఇది సంక్లిష్ట ప్రాజెక్టులను సులభతరం చేయడంతో పాటు హైబ్రిడ్ టీమ్స్​ బెటర్ కొలాబొరేషన్​లో సహాయపడుతుంది. జోహో వర్క్‌డ్రైవ్, మైక్రోసాఫ్ట్ టీమ్స్, జోహో మెయిల్ వంటి ఇతర జోహో ఉత్పత్తులు, ఇతర యాప్‌లతోనూ కలిసి పనిచేస్తుంది. జోహో ప్రకారం.. "వాణి" విజన్ "Visualize. Collaborate. Execute." ఇది భవిష్యత్తులో టీమ్​వర్క్​ విజువల్ కమ్యూనికేషన్ కొత్త లాంగ్వెజ్​గా మారుతుందని కంపెనీ విశ్వసిస్తోంది.

టీమ్​వర్క్​ కోసం "వాణి" వీడియో కాల్స్, కామెంట్ సెక్షన్లు, వాయిస్ నోట్స్, ఎమోజి రియాక్షన్స్ వంటి అనేక కీలక ఫీచర్లను కూడా అందిస్తుంది. దీనర్థం మీరు మీ టైమ్ జోన్‌తో సంబంధం లేకుండా మీ టీమ్​ డిస్కషన్స్, ప్రోగ్రెస్​కు కనెక్ట్ అయి ఉండవచ్చు. ఇది "ఫ్లో" అనే ప్రత్యేక ఫీచర్‌ను కూడా కలిగి ఉంది. ఇది ఐడియా నుంచి యాక్షన్ వరకు మీ మొత్తం ప్రయాణాన్ని రికార్డ్ చేస్తుంది. కాబట్టి ఏ మెంబర్​ని కూడా వదిలివేయరు.

Feature nameWhat it does/how it's usedMain advantages
Infinite WhiteboardGives teams an unlimited digital canvas where they can create ideas, diagrams, and notesBoundless creativity, no page limits
Mind MapsConnects complex ideas to create a clear roadmapBetter structure, easier idea clustering
Sticky Notes & SketchesQuickly captures random thoughts or half-formed ideasInstant note-taking, saving inspiration
Diagrams & FlowchartsHelps to visually represent system flow or processesEasy communication, clear visuals
AI-Generated VisualsGenerates instant flowcharts or mindmaps with the help of AITime-saving, creativity boost
FramesOrganizes content into different layouts (page, slide, mobile, or social post sizes)Polished Presentation, Clean Output
Spaces & ZonesProvides folders (Spaces) and working canvases (Zones) for team projectsBetter organization and real-time collaboration
Built-in Video MeetingsAllows live video meetings right on Canvas without switching appsZero context switching, instant alignment
Contextual CommentsAdd comments or voice notes directly to the canvasFeedback in context, no email hassles
Emoji ReactionsLightweight feedback system for team membersFast and fun collaboration
Flow (Asynchronous Work)Records team conversations and idea journeys so anyone can join in laterTimezone-Friendly Collaboration
Pins, Cursors & AnnotationsLive tracking of team members' activities and focus areasHuman-like teamwork experience
DB TablesSaves project data, tasks, and metrics in a structured formManaging data and ideas together
WorkflowsControls task assignments, deadlines, and tracking in one placeExecution streamlined, no confusion
Templates & KitsReady-made project, campaign, and design templates availableTime-saving, fast project launch
IntegrationsConnects Zoho and third-party toolsMaintains Continuity, No App Jumps
Export & Share OptionsShare frames or entire spaces as links or filesEasy presentation and reporting
AI Summaries & Task AutomationAI automatically summarizes the discussion and suggests next stepsDecision-making easier, productivity increased
Collaboration Across TeamsMarketing, design, engineering, and product teams can all work togetherUnified Workspace, Real Teamwork
Security & Access ControlCustom access rights for each Space and ZonePrivate and secure collaboration

ఈ ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్‌లో ఎగ్జిక్యూషన్ లేయర్ అనే మరో ప్రత్యేక ఫీచర్ ఉంది. ఇది దీనిని ఇతర ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్‌ల నుంచి వేరు చేస్తుంది. "వాణి" కేవలం ఆలోచించడంతోనే ఆగదు. ఇక్కడ మీరు డేటాబేస్ పట్టికలను సృష్టించవచ్చు, వర్క్‌ఫ్లోలను సెటప్ చేయవచ్చు, టాస్క్​లను ట్రాక్ చేయవచ్చు. దీని అర్థం మీరు ఒకే ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్‌లో ఆలోచించవచ్చు, సృష్టించవచ్చు, అన్నింటినీ నిర్వహించవచ్చు.

జోహో దాని వినియోగ సందర్భాలను ప్రతి బృందానికి అనుగుణంగా రూపొందించింది. మార్కెటింగ్ బృందాలు ప్రచారాలను ప్లాన్ చేయగలవు, డిజైనర్లు మూడ్‌బోర్డ్‌లను సృష్టించగలవు, ఉత్పత్తి బృందాలు ఫీచర్లను మ్యాప్ చేయగలవు, డెవలపర్లు సిస్టమ్ ఫ్లోస్​ను రూపొందించగలవు. ఇక్కడ AI కేవలం బ్యాక్‌గ్రౌండ్ ప్లేయర్ మాత్రమే కాదు.. స్మార్ట్ అసిస్టెంట్. ఇది మీటింగ్ నోట్స్​ను సమ్మరైజ్ చేస్తుంది, రేఖాచిత్రాలను రూపొందిస్తుంది, తదుపరి దశలను సూచిస్తుంది.

