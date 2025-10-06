జోహో నుంచి మరో స్వదేశీ ప్లాట్ఫారమ్- ఇదెలా ఉపయోగపడుతుందంటే?
"వాణి" విజువల్ కొలాబొరేషన్ టూల్ ప్రారంభించిన జోహో- వివరాలు ఇవే!
Published : October 6, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: వాట్సాప్ కొండను ఢీకొట్టిన సక్కెస్ఫుల్ "అరట్టై" ప్లాట్ఫారమ్ తీసుకొచ్చిన తర్వాత జోహో ఇప్పుడు "వాణి" అనే గూగుల్ వర్క్స్పేస్కు భారతీయ ప్రత్యామ్నాయాన్ని ప్రారంభించింది. ఇది టీమ్వర్క్పై పూర్తిగా కొత్త దృక్పథాన్ని అందించే లక్ష్యంతో తీసుకొచ్చిన ఒక కొత్త, కృత్రిమ మేధస్సు (AI) ఆధారిత విజువల్ కొలాబొరేషన్ ప్లాట్ఫామ్.
"వాణి" ద్వారా జోహో ఒక డిజిటల్ స్పేస్ను రూపొందించింది. ఇక్కడ టీమ్ మెంబర్స్ తమ ఆలోచనలను వెంటనే విజువలైజ్ చేయొచ్చు, సవరించవచ్చు, అమలు చేయొచ్చు. క్లియర్గా చెప్పాలంటే ఇది వివిధ ట్యాబ్లు లేదా యాప్ల మధ్య మారాల్సిన అవసరం లేకుండానే టీమ్లు ఆలోచనలను పంచుకోవడానికి, ప్రణాళికలు రూపొందించడానికి, కలిసి పనిచేయడానికి సింగిల్, సీమ్లెస్ విజువల్ కాన్వాస్ను అందిస్తుంది.
The future of collaboration is here.— Vani by Zoho (@VaniHQ) October 1, 2025
Meet Vani 👋
Your intelligent visual canvas where teams visualize ideas, collaborate in real time, and execute work together.
Start collaborating with Vani 👉 https://t.co/hnRNM8ydum pic.twitter.com/Tg1StE1j5T
జోహో "వాణి" కీలక ఫీచర్లు: దీనిలో అతిపెద్ద హైలైట్ దాని విజువల్ అప్రోచ్. ఇది అనంతమైన డిజిటల్ వైట్బోర్డ్ను అందిస్తుంది. ఇక్కడ టీమ్ మెంబర్స్ తమ ఆలోచనలను, రేఖాచిత్రాలను, మూడ్బోర్డ్లను రియల్ టైమ్లో వీక్షించడానికి, రూపొందించడానికి వీలు కల్పిస్తుంది. మీరు ప్రారంభించడంలో ఇబ్బంది పడుతుంటే దీని AI మీకు సహాయపడుతుంది. "వాణి"లోని AI ఫీచర్ ఆటోమేటిక్గా ఫ్లోచార్ట్లు లేదా మైండ్ మ్యాప్లను జనరేట్ చేస్తుంది.
"వాణి" అనేది టీమ్స్ కోసం రూపొందించిన ఒక స్మార్ట్, విజువల్ వర్క్స్పేస్. ఇది సంక్లిష్ట ప్రాజెక్టులను సులభతరం చేయడంతో పాటు హైబ్రిడ్ టీమ్స్ బెటర్ కొలాబొరేషన్లో సహాయపడుతుంది. జోహో వర్క్డ్రైవ్, మైక్రోసాఫ్ట్ టీమ్స్, జోహో మెయిల్ వంటి ఇతర జోహో ఉత్పత్తులు, ఇతర యాప్లతోనూ కలిసి పనిచేస్తుంది. జోహో ప్రకారం.. "వాణి" విజన్ "Visualize. Collaborate. Execute." ఇది భవిష్యత్తులో టీమ్వర్క్ విజువల్ కమ్యూనికేషన్ కొత్త లాంగ్వెజ్గా మారుతుందని కంపెనీ విశ్వసిస్తోంది.
టీమ్వర్క్ కోసం "వాణి" వీడియో కాల్స్, కామెంట్ సెక్షన్లు, వాయిస్ నోట్స్, ఎమోజి రియాక్షన్స్ వంటి అనేక కీలక ఫీచర్లను కూడా అందిస్తుంది. దీనర్థం మీరు మీ టైమ్ జోన్తో సంబంధం లేకుండా మీ టీమ్ డిస్కషన్స్, ప్రోగ్రెస్కు కనెక్ట్ అయి ఉండవచ్చు. ఇది "ఫ్లో" అనే ప్రత్యేక ఫీచర్ను కూడా కలిగి ఉంది. ఇది ఐడియా నుంచి యాక్షన్ వరకు మీ మొత్తం ప్రయాణాన్ని రికార్డ్ చేస్తుంది. కాబట్టి ఏ మెంబర్ని కూడా వదిలివేయరు.
|Feature name
|What it does/how it's used
|Main advantages
|Infinite Whiteboard
|Gives teams an unlimited digital canvas where they can create ideas, diagrams, and notes
|Boundless creativity, no page limits
|Mind Maps
|Connects complex ideas to create a clear roadmap
|Better structure, easier idea clustering
|Sticky Notes & Sketches
|Quickly captures random thoughts or half-formed ideas
|Instant note-taking, saving inspiration
|Diagrams & Flowcharts
|Helps to visually represent system flow or processes
|Easy communication, clear visuals
|AI-Generated Visuals
|Generates instant flowcharts or mindmaps with the help of AI
|Time-saving, creativity boost
|Frames
|Organizes content into different layouts (page, slide, mobile, or social post sizes)
|Polished Presentation, Clean Output
|Spaces & Zones
|Provides folders (Spaces) and working canvases (Zones) for team projects
|Better organization and real-time collaboration
|Built-in Video Meetings
|Allows live video meetings right on Canvas without switching apps
|Zero context switching, instant alignment
|Contextual Comments
|Add comments or voice notes directly to the canvas
|Feedback in context, no email hassles
|Emoji Reactions
|Lightweight feedback system for team members
|Fast and fun collaboration
|Flow (Asynchronous Work)
|Records team conversations and idea journeys so anyone can join in later
|Timezone-Friendly Collaboration
|Pins, Cursors & Annotations
|Live tracking of team members' activities and focus areas
|Human-like teamwork experience
|DB Tables
|Saves project data, tasks, and metrics in a structured form
|Managing data and ideas together
|Workflows
|Controls task assignments, deadlines, and tracking in one place
|Execution streamlined, no confusion
|Templates & Kits
|Ready-made project, campaign, and design templates available
|Time-saving, fast project launch
|Integrations
|Connects Zoho and third-party tools
|Maintains Continuity, No App Jumps
|Export & Share Options
|Share frames or entire spaces as links or files
|Easy presentation and reporting
|AI Summaries & Task Automation
|AI automatically summarizes the discussion and suggests next steps
|Decision-making easier, productivity increased
|Collaboration Across Teams
|Marketing, design, engineering, and product teams can all work together
|Unified Workspace, Real Teamwork
|Security & Access Control
|Custom access rights for each Space and Zone
|Private and secure collaboration
ఈ ప్లాట్ఫామ్లో ఎగ్జిక్యూషన్ లేయర్ అనే మరో ప్రత్యేక ఫీచర్ ఉంది. ఇది దీనిని ఇతర ప్లాట్ఫామ్ల నుంచి వేరు చేస్తుంది. "వాణి" కేవలం ఆలోచించడంతోనే ఆగదు. ఇక్కడ మీరు డేటాబేస్ పట్టికలను సృష్టించవచ్చు, వర్క్ఫ్లోలను సెటప్ చేయవచ్చు, టాస్క్లను ట్రాక్ చేయవచ్చు. దీని అర్థం మీరు ఒకే ప్లాట్ఫామ్లో ఆలోచించవచ్చు, సృష్టించవచ్చు, అన్నింటినీ నిర్వహించవచ్చు.
జోహో దాని వినియోగ సందర్భాలను ప్రతి బృందానికి అనుగుణంగా రూపొందించింది. మార్కెటింగ్ బృందాలు ప్రచారాలను ప్లాన్ చేయగలవు, డిజైనర్లు మూడ్బోర్డ్లను సృష్టించగలవు, ఉత్పత్తి బృందాలు ఫీచర్లను మ్యాప్ చేయగలవు, డెవలపర్లు సిస్టమ్ ఫ్లోస్ను రూపొందించగలవు. ఇక్కడ AI కేవలం బ్యాక్గ్రౌండ్ ప్లేయర్ మాత్రమే కాదు.. స్మార్ట్ అసిస్టెంట్. ఇది మీటింగ్ నోట్స్ను సమ్మరైజ్ చేస్తుంది, రేఖాచిత్రాలను రూపొందిస్తుంది, తదుపరి దశలను సూచిస్తుంది.