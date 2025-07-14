Vivo X200 FE Launched in India: వివో తన కొత్త 'X200 FE' స్మార్ట్ఫోన్ను సోమవారం భారతదేశంలో విడుదల చేసింది. ఈ ఫోన్ను కంపెనీ కాంపాక్ట్ ఫ్లాట్ డిస్ప్లే, లైట్ వెయిట్ అండ్ ప్రీమియం లుక్ డిజైన్తో సహా అనేక ప్రత్యేక ఫీచర్లతో తీసుకొచ్చింది. ఇది 6.31-అంగుళాల AMOLED డిస్ప్లే, కాంపాక్ట్ ఫారమ్ ఫ్యాక్టర్తో వస్తుంది. ఇందులో మీడియాటెక్ డైమెన్సిటీ 9300+ చిప్సెట్తో పాటు 16GB వరకు LPDDR5X RAM, 90W వైర్డు ఫాస్ట్ ఛార్జింగ్ సపోర్ట్తో 6,500mAh బ్యాటరీ ఉంది.
ఇది ZEISS-బ్యాక్డ్ 50-మెగాపిక్సెల్ ట్రిపుల్ రియర్ కెమెరా యూనిట్, 50-మెగాపిక్సెల్ ఫ్రంట్ కెమెరాను కలిగి ఉంది. ఈ స్మార్ట్ఫోన్ భారత్లో ఉన్న ఇతర 'వివో X200' ఫోన్లతో జతకడుతుంది. కంపెనీ దీన్ని ఇటీవలే జూన్లో తైవాన్లో కూడా ఆవిష్కరించింది. తాజాగా భారత్కు తీసుకొచ్చింది. మరెందుకు ఆలస్యం భారత మార్కెట్లో దీని ధర, ఫీచర్లు, స్పెసిఫికేషన్ల వివరాలపై ఓ లుక్కేద్దాం రండి.
'వివో X200 FE' ఫీచర్లు, స్పెసిఫికేషన్లు:
డిస్ప్లే: ఇది 120Hz రిఫ్రెష్ రేట్, 1,800 నిట్స్ గ్లోబల్ పీక్ బ్రైట్నెస్తో 6.31-అంగుళాల 1.5K (1,216x2,640 పిక్సెల్స్) AMOLED డిస్ప్లేను కలిగి ఉంది.
చిప్సెట్: ఇది మీడియాటెక్ డైమెన్సిటీ 9300+ SoC ద్వారా ఆధారితమైనది. ఇది 16GB వరకు LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB వరకు UFS 3.1 ఆన్బోర్డ్ స్టోరేజ్తో వస్తుంది.
బ్యాటరీ: ఈ ఫోన్ 6,500mAh బ్యాటరీని కలిగి ఉంది. ఇది 90W వైర్డు ఫాస్ట్ ఛార్జింగ్కు సపోర్ట్ చేస్తుంది.
కెమెరా సెటప్: 'వివో X200 FE'లో ZEISS-బ్యాక్డ్ ట్రిపుల్ రియర్ కెమెరా యూనిట్ ఉంది. ఇందులో ఆప్టికల్ ఇమేజ్ స్టెబిలైజేషన్ (OIS) సపోర్ట్తో 50-మెగాపిక్సెల్ సోనీ IMX921 ప్రైమరీ సెన్సార్, 120-డిగ్రీల వైడ్-యాంగిల్ లెన్స్తో 8-మెగాపిక్సెల్ సెన్సార్, 3x ఆప్టికల్ జూమ్ అండ్ OIS సపోర్ట్తో 50-మెగాపిక్సెల్ సోనీ IMX882 పెరిస్కోప్ టెలిఫొటో షూటర్ ఉన్నాయి. సెల్ఫీలు, వీడియో కాలింగ్ల కోసం ఫోన్ ముందు భాగంలో 50-మెగాపిక్సెల్ సెన్సార్ ఉంది.
ఆపరేటింగ్ సిస్టమ్: ఈ ఫోన్ ఆండ్రాయిడ్ 15-ఆధారిత FuntouchOS 15పై రన్ అవుతుంది.
భద్రతా ఫీచర్లు: భద్రత కోసం ఇది ఇన్-డిస్ప్లే ఆప్టికల్ ఫింగర్ ప్రింట్ సెన్సార్ను కలిగి ఉంది. డస్ట్, వాటర్ రెసిస్టెన్సీ కోసం ఇది IP68+IP69 రేటింగ్లను కలిగి ఉందని కంపెనీ చెబుతోంది.
కనెక్టివిటీ ఫీచర్లు: ఇది డ్యూయల్ నానో సిమ్, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, బ్లూటూత్ 5.4, GPS, OTG, NFC, USB టైప్-C కనెక్టివిటీకి మద్దతు ఇస్తుంది.
కొలతలు, బరువు: ఈ ఫోన్ 150.83x71.76x7.99mm కొలతలతో 186 గ్రాముల లైట్వెయిట్ను కలిగి ఉంది.
కలర్ ఆప్షన్స్: మార్కెట్లో ఇది మూడు కలర్ ఆప్షన్స్లో లభిస్తుంది.
- అంబర్ ఎల్లో
- ఫ్రాస్ట్ బ్లూ
- లక్స్ గ్రే
|Specifications
|Details
|Design
|6.31 inch compact flat screen, ZEISS Master Color Display, weight 186g with premium look
|Display
|1.5K resolution, 5000 nits local brightness, 2160Hz PWM dimming, P3 color gamut, 1.07 billion colors
|Protection
|IP68 and IP69 rating, -20°C cold performance, Schott Xensation Core glass, SGS triple protection
|Battery and charging
|6500mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge, better endurance and long term performance
|Back camera
|50MP ZEISS Main Camera, 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera (3x Optical, 100x Digital), 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera
|Front camera
|This phone has a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calling
|Photography modes
|Street Photography Mode, ZEISS Multifocal Portrait (23mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, 100mm), ZEISS Style Portrait
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ (4nm), 3.4GHz Super Core, 12-core Immortalis-G720 GPU, Mobile Ray Tracing Support
|AI Features
|AI Screen Translation, Smart Call Assistant, AI Captions, Live Text
|Software and UI
|Funtouch OS, Priority Scheduling, Custom Icon, Dual Clock, Gliding Interface Design
|Google integration
|Circle to Search with Google, Gemini App pre-installed, Gemini Live and screen sharing support
|Color options
|Amber Yellow, Luxe Grey, Frost Blue
'వివో X200 FE' ధర: భారతదేశంలో 'వివో X200 FE' 12GB + 256GB ఆప్షన్ ధర రూ. 54,999 నుంచి ప్రారంభమవుతుంది. అయితే 16GB + 512GB వేరియంట్ ధర రూ. 59,999గా ఉంది.
|Category
|Details
|First variant and price
|12GB + 256GB: ₹54,999
|Second variant and price
|16GB + 512GB: ₹59,999
|Availability
|23 July 2025 Sec
|Where to buy
|Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and major retail outlets
|EMI Offers
|Starting at ₹3055/month, 18 months of No-Cost EMI, Zero Down Payment
|Bank offer
|10% instant cashback on select bank cards (SBI, HDFC, IDFC First, DBS, HSBC, Yes Bank)
|EXCHANGE AND WARRANTY
|10% V-Upgrade Exchange Bonus + 1 Year Key Free Extended Warranty
|Security Plan
|70% discount on V-Shield, and up to 70% cashback
|Bundle deal
|vivo TWS 3e however available for ₹1499
సేల్ వివరాలు: ఈ ఫోన్ సేల్స్ జులై 23 నుంచి ప్రారంభమవుతాయి. దీన్ని ఫ్లిప్కార్ట్, వివో ఇండియా ఇ-స్టోర్ ద్వారా కొనుగోలు చేయొచ్చు. ప్రస్తుతం కంపెనీ దీని ప్రీ-ఆర్డర్లను ప్రారంభించింది.