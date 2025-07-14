ETV Bharat / technology

భారత మార్కెట్​లోకి 'వివో X200 FE'- ధర ఎంతంటే? - VIVO X200 FE 5G LAUNCHED IN INDIA

భారత మార్కెట్​లో 'వివో X200 FE' లాంఛ్- ధర, ఫీచర్ల వివరాలు ఇవే!

Vivo X200 FE Launched in India
Vivo X200 FE 5G Launched in India (Photo Credit- Vivo)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 14, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST

4 Min Read

Vivo X200 FE Launched in India: వివో తన కొత్త 'X200 FE' స్మార్ట్​ఫోన్​ను సోమవారం భారతదేశంలో విడుదల చేసింది. ఈ ఫోన్​ను కంపెనీ కాంపాక్ట్ ఫ్లాట్ డిస్‌ప్లే, లైట్ వెయిట్ అండ్​ ప్రీమియం లుక్ డిజైన్‌తో సహా అనేక ప్రత్యేక ఫీచర్లతో తీసుకొచ్చింది. ఇది 6.31-అంగుళాల AMOLED డిస్‌ప్లే, కాంపాక్ట్ ఫారమ్ ఫ్యాక్టర్‌తో వస్తుంది. ఇందులో మీడియాటెక్ డైమెన్సిటీ 9300+ చిప్‌సెట్‌తో పాటు 16GB వరకు LPDDR5X RAM, 90W వైర్డు ఫాస్ట్ ఛార్జింగ్ సపోర్ట్‌తో 6,500mAh బ్యాటరీ ఉంది.

ఇది ZEISS-బ్యాక్డ్ 50-మెగాపిక్సెల్ ట్రిపుల్ రియర్ కెమెరా యూనిట్, 50-మెగాపిక్సెల్ ఫ్రంట్ కెమెరాను కలిగి ఉంది. ఈ స్మార్ట్‌ఫోన్ భారత్​లో ఉన్న ఇతర 'వివో X200' ఫోన్‌లతో జతకడుతుంది. కంపెనీ దీన్ని ఇటీవలే జూన్‌లో తైవాన్‌లో కూడా ఆవిష్కరించింది. తాజాగా భారత్​కు తీసుకొచ్చింది. మరెందుకు ఆలస్యం భారత మార్కెట్​లో దీని ధర, ఫీచర్లు, స్పెసిఫికేషన్ల వివరాలపై ఓ లుక్కేద్దాం రండి.

'వివో X200 FE' ఫీచర్లు, స్పెసిఫికేషన్లు:

డిస్​ప్లే: ఇది 120Hz రిఫ్రెష్ రేట్, 1,800 నిట్స్ గ్లోబల్ పీక్ బ్రైట్‌నెస్‌తో 6.31-అంగుళాల 1.5K (1,216x2,640 పిక్సెల్స్) AMOLED డిస్‌ప్లేను కలిగి ఉంది.

చిప్​సెట్: ఇది మీడియాటెక్ డైమెన్సిటీ 9300+ SoC ద్వారా ఆధారితమైనది. ఇది 16GB వరకు LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB వరకు UFS 3.1 ఆన్‌బోర్డ్ స్టోరేజ్‌తో వస్తుంది.

బ్యాటరీ: ఈ ఫోన్ 6,500mAh బ్యాటరీని కలిగి ఉంది. ఇది 90W వైర్డు ఫాస్ట్ ఛార్జింగ్​కు సపోర్ట్ చేస్తుంది.

కెమెరా సెటప్: 'వివో X200 FE'లో ZEISS-బ్యాక్డ్ ట్రిపుల్ రియర్ కెమెరా యూనిట్ ఉంది. ఇందులో ఆప్టికల్ ఇమేజ్ స్టెబిలైజేషన్ (OIS) సపోర్ట్‌తో 50-మెగాపిక్సెల్ సోనీ IMX921 ప్రైమరీ సెన్సార్, 120-డిగ్రీల వైడ్-యాంగిల్ లెన్స్‌తో 8-మెగాపిక్సెల్ సెన్సార్, 3x ఆప్టికల్ జూమ్ అండ్ OIS సపోర్ట్‌తో 50-మెగాపిక్సెల్ సోనీ IMX882 పెరిస్కోప్ టెలిఫొటో షూటర్ ఉన్నాయి. సెల్ఫీలు, వీడియో కాలింగ్​ల కోసం ఫోన్ ముందు భాగంలో 50-మెగాపిక్సెల్ సెన్సార్ ఉంది.

ఆపరేటింగ్ సిస్టమ్: ఈ ఫోన్ ఆండ్రాయిడ్ 15-ఆధారిత FuntouchOS 15పై రన్ అవుతుంది.

భద్రతా ఫీచర్లు: భద్రత కోసం ఇది ఇన్-డిస్​ప్లే ఆప్టికల్ ఫింగర్ ప్రింట్ సెన్సార్‌ను కలిగి ఉంది. డస్ట్, వాటర్ రెసిస్టెన్సీ కోసం ఇది IP68+IP69 రేటింగ్‌లను కలిగి ఉందని కంపెనీ చెబుతోంది.

కనెక్టివిటీ ఫీచర్లు: ఇది డ్యూయల్ నానో సిమ్, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, బ్లూటూత్ 5.4, GPS, OTG, NFC, USB టైప్-C కనెక్టివిటీకి మద్దతు ఇస్తుంది.

కొలతలు, బరువు: ఈ ఫోన్ 150.83x71.76x7.99mm కొలతలతో 186 గ్రాముల లైట్​వెయిట్​ను కలిగి ఉంది.

కలర్ ఆప్షన్స్: మార్కెట్​లో ఇది మూడు కలర్ ఆప్షన్స్​లో లభిస్తుంది.

Vivo X200 FE 5G
Vivo X200 FE 5G (Photo Credit- Vivo)
  • అంబర్ ఎల్లో
  • ఫ్రాస్ట్ బ్లూ
  • లక్స్ గ్రే
SpecificationsDetails
Design6.31 inch compact flat screen, ZEISS Master Color Display, weight 186g with premium look
Display1.5K resolution, 5000 nits local brightness, 2160Hz PWM dimming, P3 color gamut, 1.07 billion colors
ProtectionIP68 and IP69 rating, -20°C cold performance, Schott Xensation Core glass, SGS triple protection
Battery and charging6500mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge, better endurance and long term performance
Back camera50MP ZEISS Main Camera, 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera (3x Optical, 100x Digital), 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera
Front cameraThis phone has a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calling
Photography modesStreet Photography Mode, ZEISS Multifocal Portrait (23mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, 100mm), ZEISS Style Portrait
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9300+ (4nm), 3.4GHz Super Core, 12-core Immortalis-G720 GPU, Mobile Ray Tracing Support
AI FeaturesAI Screen Translation, Smart Call Assistant, AI Captions, Live Text
Software and UIFuntouch OS, Priority Scheduling, Custom Icon, Dual Clock, Gliding Interface Design
Google integrationCircle to Search with Google, Gemini App pre-installed, Gemini Live and screen sharing support
Color optionsAmber Yellow, Luxe Grey, Frost Blue

'వివో X200 FE' ధర: భారతదేశంలో 'వివో X200 FE' 12GB + 256GB ఆప్షన్ ధర రూ. 54,999 నుంచి ప్రారంభమవుతుంది. అయితే 16GB + 512GB వేరియంట్ ధర రూ. 59,999గా ఉంది.

CategoryDetails
First variant and price12GB + 256GB: ₹54,999
Second variant and price16GB + 512GB: ₹59,999
Availability23 July 2025 Sec
Where to buyFlipkart, vivo India e-store, and major retail outlets
EMI OffersStarting at ₹3055/month, 18 months of No-Cost EMI, Zero Down Payment
Bank offer10% instant cashback on select bank cards (SBI, HDFC, IDFC First, DBS, HSBC, Yes Bank)
EXCHANGE AND WARRANTY10% V-Upgrade Exchange Bonus + 1 Year Key Free Extended Warranty
Security Plan70% discount on V-Shield, and up to 70% cashback
Bundle dealvivo TWS 3e however available for ₹1499

సేల్ వివరాలు: ఈ ఫోన్ సేల్స్ జులై 23 నుంచి ప్రారంభమవుతాయి. దీన్ని ఫ్లిప్‌కార్ట్, వివో ఇండియా ఇ-స్టోర్ ద్వారా కొనుగోలు చేయొచ్చు. ప్రస్తుతం కంపెనీ దీని ప్రీ-ఆర్డర్లను ప్రారంభించింది.

Vivo X200 FE Launched in India: వివో తన కొత్త 'X200 FE' స్మార్ట్​ఫోన్​ను సోమవారం భారతదేశంలో విడుదల చేసింది. ఈ ఫోన్​ను కంపెనీ కాంపాక్ట్ ఫ్లాట్ డిస్‌ప్లే, లైట్ వెయిట్ అండ్​ ప్రీమియం లుక్ డిజైన్‌తో సహా అనేక ప్రత్యేక ఫీచర్లతో తీసుకొచ్చింది. ఇది 6.31-అంగుళాల AMOLED డిస్‌ప్లే, కాంపాక్ట్ ఫారమ్ ఫ్యాక్టర్‌తో వస్తుంది. ఇందులో మీడియాటెక్ డైమెన్సిటీ 9300+ చిప్‌సెట్‌తో పాటు 16GB వరకు LPDDR5X RAM, 90W వైర్డు ఫాస్ట్ ఛార్జింగ్ సపోర్ట్‌తో 6,500mAh బ్యాటరీ ఉంది.

ఇది ZEISS-బ్యాక్డ్ 50-మెగాపిక్సెల్ ట్రిపుల్ రియర్ కెమెరా యూనిట్, 50-మెగాపిక్సెల్ ఫ్రంట్ కెమెరాను కలిగి ఉంది. ఈ స్మార్ట్‌ఫోన్ భారత్​లో ఉన్న ఇతర 'వివో X200' ఫోన్‌లతో జతకడుతుంది. కంపెనీ దీన్ని ఇటీవలే జూన్‌లో తైవాన్‌లో కూడా ఆవిష్కరించింది. తాజాగా భారత్​కు తీసుకొచ్చింది. మరెందుకు ఆలస్యం భారత మార్కెట్​లో దీని ధర, ఫీచర్లు, స్పెసిఫికేషన్ల వివరాలపై ఓ లుక్కేద్దాం రండి.

'వివో X200 FE' ఫీచర్లు, స్పెసిఫికేషన్లు:

డిస్​ప్లే: ఇది 120Hz రిఫ్రెష్ రేట్, 1,800 నిట్స్ గ్లోబల్ పీక్ బ్రైట్‌నెస్‌తో 6.31-అంగుళాల 1.5K (1,216x2,640 పిక్సెల్స్) AMOLED డిస్‌ప్లేను కలిగి ఉంది.

చిప్​సెట్: ఇది మీడియాటెక్ డైమెన్సిటీ 9300+ SoC ద్వారా ఆధారితమైనది. ఇది 16GB వరకు LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB వరకు UFS 3.1 ఆన్‌బోర్డ్ స్టోరేజ్‌తో వస్తుంది.

బ్యాటరీ: ఈ ఫోన్ 6,500mAh బ్యాటరీని కలిగి ఉంది. ఇది 90W వైర్డు ఫాస్ట్ ఛార్జింగ్​కు సపోర్ట్ చేస్తుంది.

కెమెరా సెటప్: 'వివో X200 FE'లో ZEISS-బ్యాక్డ్ ట్రిపుల్ రియర్ కెమెరా యూనిట్ ఉంది. ఇందులో ఆప్టికల్ ఇమేజ్ స్టెబిలైజేషన్ (OIS) సపోర్ట్‌తో 50-మెగాపిక్సెల్ సోనీ IMX921 ప్రైమరీ సెన్సార్, 120-డిగ్రీల వైడ్-యాంగిల్ లెన్స్‌తో 8-మెగాపిక్సెల్ సెన్సార్, 3x ఆప్టికల్ జూమ్ అండ్ OIS సపోర్ట్‌తో 50-మెగాపిక్సెల్ సోనీ IMX882 పెరిస్కోప్ టెలిఫొటో షూటర్ ఉన్నాయి. సెల్ఫీలు, వీడియో కాలింగ్​ల కోసం ఫోన్ ముందు భాగంలో 50-మెగాపిక్సెల్ సెన్సార్ ఉంది.

ఆపరేటింగ్ సిస్టమ్: ఈ ఫోన్ ఆండ్రాయిడ్ 15-ఆధారిత FuntouchOS 15పై రన్ అవుతుంది.

భద్రతా ఫీచర్లు: భద్రత కోసం ఇది ఇన్-డిస్​ప్లే ఆప్టికల్ ఫింగర్ ప్రింట్ సెన్సార్‌ను కలిగి ఉంది. డస్ట్, వాటర్ రెసిస్టెన్సీ కోసం ఇది IP68+IP69 రేటింగ్‌లను కలిగి ఉందని కంపెనీ చెబుతోంది.

కనెక్టివిటీ ఫీచర్లు: ఇది డ్యూయల్ నానో సిమ్, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, బ్లూటూత్ 5.4, GPS, OTG, NFC, USB టైప్-C కనెక్టివిటీకి మద్దతు ఇస్తుంది.

కొలతలు, బరువు: ఈ ఫోన్ 150.83x71.76x7.99mm కొలతలతో 186 గ్రాముల లైట్​వెయిట్​ను కలిగి ఉంది.

కలర్ ఆప్షన్స్: మార్కెట్​లో ఇది మూడు కలర్ ఆప్షన్స్​లో లభిస్తుంది.

Vivo X200 FE 5G
Vivo X200 FE 5G (Photo Credit- Vivo)
  • అంబర్ ఎల్లో
  • ఫ్రాస్ట్ బ్లూ
  • లక్స్ గ్రే
SpecificationsDetails
Design6.31 inch compact flat screen, ZEISS Master Color Display, weight 186g with premium look
Display1.5K resolution, 5000 nits local brightness, 2160Hz PWM dimming, P3 color gamut, 1.07 billion colors
ProtectionIP68 and IP69 rating, -20°C cold performance, Schott Xensation Core glass, SGS triple protection
Battery and charging6500mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge, better endurance and long term performance
Back camera50MP ZEISS Main Camera, 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera (3x Optical, 100x Digital), 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera
Front cameraThis phone has a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calling
Photography modesStreet Photography Mode, ZEISS Multifocal Portrait (23mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, 100mm), ZEISS Style Portrait
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9300+ (4nm), 3.4GHz Super Core, 12-core Immortalis-G720 GPU, Mobile Ray Tracing Support
AI FeaturesAI Screen Translation, Smart Call Assistant, AI Captions, Live Text
Software and UIFuntouch OS, Priority Scheduling, Custom Icon, Dual Clock, Gliding Interface Design
Google integrationCircle to Search with Google, Gemini App pre-installed, Gemini Live and screen sharing support
Color optionsAmber Yellow, Luxe Grey, Frost Blue

'వివో X200 FE' ధర: భారతదేశంలో 'వివో X200 FE' 12GB + 256GB ఆప్షన్ ధర రూ. 54,999 నుంచి ప్రారంభమవుతుంది. అయితే 16GB + 512GB వేరియంట్ ధర రూ. 59,999గా ఉంది.

CategoryDetails
First variant and price12GB + 256GB: ₹54,999
Second variant and price16GB + 512GB: ₹59,999
Availability23 July 2025 Sec
Where to buyFlipkart, vivo India e-store, and major retail outlets
EMI OffersStarting at ₹3055/month, 18 months of No-Cost EMI, Zero Down Payment
Bank offer10% instant cashback on select bank cards (SBI, HDFC, IDFC First, DBS, HSBC, Yes Bank)
EXCHANGE AND WARRANTY10% V-Upgrade Exchange Bonus + 1 Year Key Free Extended Warranty
Security Plan70% discount on V-Shield, and up to 70% cashback
Bundle dealvivo TWS 3e however available for ₹1499

సేల్ వివరాలు: ఈ ఫోన్ సేల్స్ జులై 23 నుంచి ప్రారంభమవుతాయి. దీన్ని ఫ్లిప్‌కార్ట్, వివో ఇండియా ఇ-స్టోర్ ద్వారా కొనుగోలు చేయొచ్చు. ప్రస్తుతం కంపెనీ దీని ప్రీ-ఆర్డర్లను ప్రారంభించింది.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIVO X200 FE 5G PRICE IN INDIAVIVO X200 FE 5G SPECIFICATIONSVIVO X200 FE 5G FEATURESVIVO X200 FE 5G SALE DETAILSVIVO X200 FE 5G LAUNCHED IN INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

ఫీచర్ న్యూస్‌

హోటల్స్​, ట్రయల్​ రూమ్స్​లో స్పై కెమెరాలు! - ఈ చిన్న కిటుకులతో ఇట్టే పట్టేయొచ్చు!!

కూరలో ఉప్పు ఎక్కువైందా? - ఈ చిన్న ట్రిక్స్ పాటించి సింపుల్​గా తగ్గించేయొచ్చు!

మేనల్లుళ్ల కోసం ఆశగా ఎదురుచూసింది - ఇక రారని తెలిసి ఆమె గుండె ఆగింది

పిల్లలకు బలాన్నిచ్చే "రాగి చిమ్మిలి లడ్డూలు" - పావుగంటలో రెడీ - టేస్ట్​ సూపర్​!

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.