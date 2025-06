Display / Display 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits brightness

Processor / Processor UNISOC T7250 (Octa-core, 12nm)

RAM + Storage / RAM + Storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (₹6,999), expandable up to 1TB via microSD

Virtual RAM / Virtual RAM Up to 4GB of additional virtual RAM

Rear Camera / Rear Camera 13MP primary camera, dual LED flash

Selfie Camera / Selfie Camera 8MP front camera, dual LED flash

Battery 5000mAh, 15W fast charging

Software HiOS 15 based on Android 15

AI Assistant / AI Assistant Ella – with multi-language support

Network-Free Calling / No-Network Calling Between Spark Go 2 and POVA Series via Free Link App

Design Flat frame, punch-hole display, IP64 dust and water resistance

Audio DTS dual stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack

Other Features Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, face unlock

Colours Ink Black, Veil White, Titanium Grey, Turquoise Green