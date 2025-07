Weight About 3 tonnes (3000 kg)

Size of radar antenna 12 meters wide – very big and powerful

Scanning capability It can capture movement of ground up to centimeter level

working condition Works even in cloud, storm, night and without light

Technology Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) – L-band by NASA + S-band by ISRO

Different from existing satellites Existing satellites are dependent on सुर्ज की रोष्णी पर हैन, not NISAR

Help in natural disasters Events like floods, earthquakes and storms will be monitored from space

Useful for farmers It will give information about crop status, soil moisture and climate change

Contribution to government services Data support in emergency services and policy building

Climate Change Monitoring It will track changes in glaciers, forests, and coastlines

Availability of data Free and open access data for the entire world

Launch site ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota