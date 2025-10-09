గూగుల్ 'పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్', 'పిక్సెల్ బడ్స్ 2a' సేల్స్ స్టార్ట్- ఆఫర్ల వివరాలు ఇవే!

Color option Iris, Hazel

Connectivity - Bluetooth 5.4

- Super Wideband Support

- Can be paired with any Bluetooth 4.0+ device (Android, iOS, Laptop etc)

Processor Google Tensor A1

Audio - 11mm Dynamic Speaker Drivers

- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Silent Seal™ 1.5

- Transparency Mode

- In-ear pressure relief

Voice features - Bluetooth Super Wideband

- Clear Calling

- Wind-blocking mesh

Sensors - 2 Microphones per earbud

- Capacitive touch controls (tap to music, call, voice assistant control)

- IR sensor (for auto play/pause)

- Hall effect sensor (open/close detection) in the case

Battery life - ANC on: 7 hours (buds) + 20 hours (charging case)

- ANC off: 10 hours (buds) + 27 hours (case)

- 5 minutes charge = 1 hour with ANC on

Charging port USB-C® (on case)

Dust and water resistance - Earbuds: IP54

- Charging Case: IPX4

Dimension and weight - Earbud: 23.1 x 16.0 x 17.8 mm, 4.7g

- Case: 50.0 x 24.5 x 57.2 mm, 47.6g

Sustainability - 41% Recycled Materials in Buds and Case

- 100% Recycled Rare Earth Magnets, Tin (PCB), Cobalt (Battery)

- 100% Plastic-free Packaging

Compatibility - Android 6.0+ phone, Google Account and Internet connection required

- Companion Pixel App required for full feature access