గూగుల్ 'పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్', 'పిక్సెల్ బడ్స్ 2a' సేల్స్ స్టార్ట్- ఆఫర్ల వివరాలు ఇవే!
కొనుగోలుకు అందుబాటులోకి "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్", "పిక్సెల్ బడ్స్ 2a"- ధర, ఫీచర్లతో పాటు ఆఫర్ల వివరాలు మీకోసం!
Published : October 9, 2025 at 5:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: భారత మార్కెట్లోకి గూగుల్ "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్", "పిక్సెల్ బడ్స్ 2a" ఉత్పత్తులు అమ్మకానికి అందుబాటులోకి వచ్చాయి. ఈ విషయాన్ని కంపెనీ తన అధికారిక బ్లాగ్ పోస్ట్ ద్వారా వెల్లడించింది. గూగుల్ ఆగస్టు 2025లో "మేడ్ బై గూగుల్ 2025" ఈవెంట్ను నిర్వహించింది. ఆ కార్యక్రమంలో తన అనేక ఇతర ఉత్పత్తులతో పాటు "పిక్సెల్ 10" ఫోన్ సిరీస్ను ప్రారంభించింది.
ఈ సిరీస్లో "పిక్సెల్ 10", "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో", "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో XL", "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్" అనే నాలుగు మోడల్స్ ఉన్నాయి. లాంఛ్ అయిన వెంటనే వీటిలో "పిక్సెల్ 10", "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో" మోడల్స్ను కంపెనీ అందుబాటులోకి తీసుకొచ్చింది. తాజాగా ఇప్పుడు "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్" ఫోన్తో పాటు "పిక్సెల్ బడ్స్ 2a" అమ్మకాలను ప్రారంభించింది.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Buds 2a are now available for purchase in India. pic.twitter.com/c6d8Z7Jsc4— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 9, 2025
ఈ రెండు ఉత్పత్తుల ధర:
- భారతదేశంలో గూగుల్ "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్" ధర రూ. 1,72,999 నుంచి ప్రారంభమవుతుంది. ఇది 256GB స్టోరేజ్తో మూన్స్టోన్ రంగులో లభిస్తుంది.
- అదేసమయంలో భారత్లో "పిక్సెల్ బడ్స్ 2a" ధర రూ. 12,999. ఇది Hazel, Iris రంగు ఎంపికలలో లభిస్తుంది.
సేల్ వివరాలు: "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్", "పిక్సెల్ బడ్స్ 2a" ఉత్పత్తులు గూగుల్ ఆన్లైన్ స్టోర్, ఫ్లిప్కార్ట్, ఆఫ్లైన్ స్టోర్లలో కొనుగోలుకు అందుబాటులో ఉన్నాయి.
ఆఫర్లు: HDFC బ్యాంక్ క్రెడిట్ కార్డ్ ఉపయోగించి "Pixel 10 Pro ఫోల్డ్" కొనుగోలు చేసే కస్టమర్లకు రూ. 12,000 క్యాష్బ్యాక్ లభిస్తుంది. ఈ ఆఫర్ స్టాక్ ఉన్నంత వరకు చెల్లుబాటులో ఉంటుందని కంపెనీ తెలిపింది.
గూగుల్ పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్ స్పెసిఫికేషన్లు:
A screen that doubles in size?! Hold the phone 🙌 #Pixel10 Pro Fold brings Google’s most advanced AI to a phone with a screen that will have you like whoa 😮— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 8, 2025
Unfold extraordinary with the best Pixel for entertainment and multitasking: https://t.co/rALDCPfklk pic.twitter.com/dSObItSt4e
|Category
|Specification
|Display
|- Outer: 6.4" Actua OLED, 1080x2364, 120Hz, 3000 nits peak
- Inner: 8" Super Actua Flex OLED, 2076x2152, 1–120Hz, 3000 nits peak
- HDR, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, >2M:1 contrast ratio
|Processor and OS
|- Google Tensor G5 Chipset
- Titan M2 Security Coprocessor
- Android 16
- 7 years of OS and security updates
|RAM and Storage
|- 16 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage (UFS)
|Battery and charging
|- 5015 mAh battery
- 30W Fast Charging (USB-C, sold separately)
- 15W Wireless Charging (Qi2)
- 84 hours of battery life (in Extreme Battery Saver)
|Camera (Rear)
|Triple Camera Setup :
• 48MP Wide (OIS, Super Res Zoom 20x)
• 10.5MP Ultra-wide (Macro Focus)
• 10.8MP Telephoto (5x Optical Zoom)
- Pro Controls, Astrophotography, Magic Eraser, Dual Screen Preview
|Camera (Front)
|- Outer: 10MP, f/2.2, 87° FOV
- Inner: 10MP, f/2.2, 87° FOV
- 4K Video (30/60fps) from both cameras
|Video features
|- 4K @ 24/30/60fps, 1080p @ 24/30/60fps
- Night Sight Video, Video Boost, Audio Magic Eraser, Cinematic Pan, Macro Focus Video
|Security
|- Face Unlock, Fingerprint Unlock
- Anti-Phishing, Spam Protection
- Theft Protection, Emergency SOS
|Design and build
|- Folded: 155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8 mm
- Unfolded: 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2 mm
- Weight 258g
- IP68 Rating, Recycled Materials, Aerospace-grade Aluminum Frame
|Connectivity
|- Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6
- NFC, UWB Chip, Google Cast
- 5G mmWave + Sub-6, Dual SIM (Nano + eSIM)
- GNSS, NavIC Support
|Audio
|- Stereo Speakers
- 3 Microphones
- Audio Zoom, Spatial Audio, Noise Suppression
|AI and features
|- Gemini AI, Circle to Search, Live Translate, Pixel Studio, Best Take, Guided Frame
|What will you find in the box?
|- Pixel 10 Pro Fold
- 1m USB-C to USB-C Cable
- SIM Ejector Tool
గూగుల్ పిక్సెల్ బడ్స్ 2a ఫీచర్లు, స్పెసిఫికేషన్లు:
|Category
|Specification
|Color option
|Iris, Hazel
|Connectivity
|- Bluetooth 5.4
- Super Wideband Support
- Can be paired with any Bluetooth 4.0+ device (Android, iOS, Laptop etc)
|Processor
|Google Tensor A1
|Audio
|- 11mm Dynamic Speaker Drivers
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Silent Seal™ 1.5
- Transparency Mode
- In-ear pressure relief
|Voice features
|- Bluetooth Super Wideband
- Clear Calling
- Wind-blocking mesh
|Sensors
|- 2 Microphones per earbud
- Capacitive touch controls (tap to music, call, voice assistant control)
- IR sensor (for auto play/pause)
- Hall effect sensor (open/close detection) in the case
|Battery life
|- ANC on: 7 hours (buds) + 20 hours (charging case)
- ANC off: 10 hours (buds) + 27 hours (case)
- 5 minutes charge = 1 hour with ANC on
|Charging port
|USB-C® (on case)
|Dust and water resistance
|- Earbuds: IP54
- Charging Case: IPX4
|Dimension and weight
|- Earbud: 23.1 x 16.0 x 17.8 mm, 4.7g
- Case: 50.0 x 24.5 x 57.2 mm, 47.6g
|Sustainability
|- 41% Recycled Materials in Buds and Case
- 100% Recycled Rare Earth Magnets, Tin (PCB), Cobalt (Battery)
- 100% Plastic-free Packaging
|Compatibility
|- Android 6.0+ phone, Google Account and Internet connection required
- Companion Pixel App required for full feature access
|What will you find in the box?
|- Pixel Buds 2a (Earbuds)
- Charging Case
- 4 Eartip Sizes (XS, S, M, L)
- Quick Start Guide