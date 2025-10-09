ETV Bharat / technology

గూగుల్ 'పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్', 'పిక్సెల్ బడ్స్ 2a' సేల్స్ స్టార్ట్- ఆఫర్ల వివరాలు ఇవే!

కొనుగోలుకు అందుబాటులోకి "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్", "పిక్సెల్ బడ్స్ 2a"- ధర, ఫీచర్లతో పాటు ఆఫర్ల వివరాలు మీకోసం!

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 5:47 PM IST

Hyderabad: భారత మార్కెట్లోకి గూగుల్ "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్", "పిక్సెల్ బడ్స్ 2a" ఉత్పత్తులు అమ్మకానికి అందుబాటులోకి వచ్చాయి. ఈ విషయాన్ని కంపెనీ తన అధికారిక బ్లాగ్ పోస్ట్​ ద్వారా వెల్లడించింది. గూగుల్ ఆగస్టు 2025లో "మేడ్ బై గూగుల్ 2025" ఈవెంట్‌ను నిర్వహించింది. ఆ కార్యక్రమంలో తన అనేక ఇతర ఉత్పత్తులతో పాటు "పిక్సెల్ 10" ఫోన్ సిరీస్‌ను ప్రారంభించింది.

ఈ సిరీస్​లో "పిక్సెల్ 10", "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో", "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో XL", "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్‌" అనే నాలుగు మోడల్స్​ ఉన్నాయి. లాంఛ్ అయిన వెంటనే వీటిలో "పిక్సెల్ 10", "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో" మోడల్స్​ను కంపెనీ అందుబాటులోకి తీసుకొచ్చింది. తాజాగా ఇప్పుడు "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్" ఫోన్​తో పాటు "పిక్సెల్ బడ్స్ 2a" అమ్మకాలను ప్రారంభించింది.

ఈ రెండు ఉత్పత్తుల ధర:

  • భారతదేశంలో గూగుల్ "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్" ధర రూ. 1,72,999 నుంచి ప్రారంభమవుతుంది. ఇది 256GB స్టోరేజ్​తో మూన్‌స్టోన్ రంగులో లభిస్తుంది.
  • అదేసమయంలో భారత్​లో "పిక్సెల్ బడ్స్ 2a" ధర రూ. 12,999. ఇది Hazel, Iris రంగు ఎంపికలలో లభిస్తుంది.

సేల్ వివరాలు: "పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్", "పిక్సెల్ బడ్స్ 2a" ఉత్పత్తులు గూగుల్ ఆన్‌లైన్ స్టోర్, ఫ్లిప్​కార్ట్, ఆఫ్‌లైన్ స్టోర్‌లలో కొనుగోలుకు అందుబాటులో ఉన్నాయి.

ఆఫర్లు: HDFC బ్యాంక్ క్రెడిట్ కార్డ్ ఉపయోగించి "Pixel 10 Pro ఫోల్డ్" కొనుగోలు చేసే కస్టమర్లకు రూ. 12,000 క్యాష్‌బ్యాక్ లభిస్తుంది. ఈ ఆఫర్ స్టాక్ ఉన్నంత వరకు చెల్లుబాటులో ఉంటుందని కంపెనీ తెలిపింది.

గూగుల్ పిక్సెల్ 10 ప్రో ఫోల్డ్ స్పెసిఫికేషన్లు:

CategorySpecification
Display- Outer: 6.4" Actua OLED, 1080x2364, 120Hz, 3000 nits peak
- Inner: 8" Super Actua Flex OLED, 2076x2152, 1–120Hz, 3000 nits peak
- HDR, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, >2M:1 contrast ratio
Processor and OS- Google Tensor G5 Chipset
- Titan M2 Security Coprocessor
- Android 16
- 7 years of OS and security updates
RAM and Storage- 16 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage (UFS)
Battery and charging- 5015 mAh battery
- 30W Fast Charging (USB-C, sold separately)
- 15W Wireless Charging (Qi2)
- 84 hours of battery life (in Extreme Battery Saver)
Camera (Rear)Triple Camera Setup :
• 48MP Wide (OIS, Super Res Zoom 20x)
• 10.5MP Ultra-wide (Macro Focus)
• 10.8MP Telephoto (5x Optical Zoom)
- Pro Controls, Astrophotography, Magic Eraser, Dual Screen Preview
Camera (Front)- Outer: 10MP, f/2.2, 87° FOV
- Inner: 10MP, f/2.2, 87° FOV
- 4K Video (30/60fps) from both cameras
Video features- 4K @ 24/30/60fps, 1080p @ 24/30/60fps
- Night Sight Video, Video Boost, Audio Magic Eraser, Cinematic Pan, Macro Focus Video
Security- Face Unlock, Fingerprint Unlock
- Anti-Phishing, Spam Protection
- Theft Protection, Emergency SOS
Design and build- Folded: 155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8 mm
- Unfolded: 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2 mm
- Weight 258g
- IP68 Rating, Recycled Materials, Aerospace-grade Aluminum Frame
Connectivity- Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6
- NFC, UWB Chip, Google Cast
- 5G mmWave + Sub-6, Dual SIM (Nano + eSIM)
- GNSS, NavIC Support
Audio- Stereo Speakers
- 3 Microphones
- Audio Zoom, Spatial Audio, Noise Suppression
AI and features- Gemini AI, Circle to Search, Live Translate, Pixel Studio, Best Take, Guided Frame
What will you find in the box?- Pixel 10 Pro Fold
- 1m USB-C to USB-C Cable
- SIM Ejector Tool

గూగుల్ పిక్సెల్ బడ్స్ 2a ఫీచర్లు, స్పెసిఫికేషన్లు:

CategorySpecification
Color optionIris, Hazel
Connectivity- Bluetooth 5.4
- Super Wideband Support
- Can be paired with any Bluetooth 4.0+ device (Android, iOS, Laptop etc)
ProcessorGoogle Tensor A1
Audio- 11mm Dynamic Speaker Drivers
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Silent Seal™ 1.5
- Transparency Mode
- In-ear pressure relief
Voice features- Bluetooth Super Wideband
- Clear Calling
- Wind-blocking mesh
Sensors- 2 Microphones per earbud
- Capacitive touch controls (tap to music, call, voice assistant control)
- IR sensor (for auto play/pause)
- Hall effect sensor (open/close detection) in the case
Battery life- ANC on: 7 hours (buds) + 20 hours (charging case)
- ANC off: 10 hours (buds) + 27 hours (case)
- 5 minutes charge = 1 hour with ANC on
Charging portUSB-C® (on case)
Dust and water resistance- Earbuds: IP54
- Charging Case: IPX4
Dimension and weight- Earbud: 23.1 x 16.0 x 17.8 mm, 4.7g
- Case: 50.0 x 24.5 x 57.2 mm, 47.6g
Sustainability- 41% Recycled Materials in Buds and Case
- 100% Recycled Rare Earth Magnets, Tin (PCB), Cobalt (Battery)
- 100% Plastic-free Packaging
Compatibility- Android 6.0+ phone, Google Account and Internet connection required
- Companion Pixel App required for full feature access
What will you find in the box?- Pixel Buds 2a (Earbuds)
- Charging Case
- 4 Eartip Sizes (XS, S, M, L)
- Quick Start Guide

