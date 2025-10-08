టెక్ నిపుణులకు బంపరాఫర్- ₹26.6 లక్షలు పొందే అవకాశం- ఎలాగంటే?

S1: Rogue Actions Changes to your account or data Attacks that alter a user's account or data without their consent — such as changing a password or tampering with settings.

S2: Sensitive Data Exfiltration Leakage of personal or confidential data When someone's very private data (like Aadhaar number, bank details or emails) is leaked without their permission.

A1: Phishing Enablement Phishing on Google Sites If code can be injected into a Google site to create fake login pages or fraudulent links that appear genuine, it's a dangerous security bug.

A2: Model Theft Theft of AI models An attack that can steal all the secret data of Google's AI model, such as its logic or parameters.

A3: Context Manipulation - Cross-account Repeatedly surreptitiously modifying someone else's AI system An attack in which you can repeatedly and silently change the behavior of another user's AI tool, without the user even realizing it.

A4: Access Control Bypass Limited data access bug Bugs that access data that shouldn't normally be visible, but aren't particularly serious or sensitive.

A5: Unauthorized Product Usage Turning on Google features without permission If a user activates any premium or special feature of Google on his account without permission or payment.