టెక్ నిపుణులకు బంపరాఫర్- ₹26.6 లక్షలు పొందే అవకాశం- ఎలాగంటే?
పరిశోధకులకు సువర్ణావకాశం- AI వల్నరబిలిటీ రివార్డ్ ప్రోగ్రామ్ ప్రారంభించిన గూగుల్
Published : October 8, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: గూగుల్ అనేది కంటెంట్ శోధనకు ఒక ప్రదేశం మాత్రమే కాదు, టెక్ నిపుణులకు ఆదాయ వనరు కూడా. గూగుల్ ఎప్పటికప్పుడు టెక్ నిపుణులకు గణనీయమైన ఆదాయాన్ని అందించే కార్యక్రమాలను నిర్వహిస్తుంది. తాజాగా తన "AI వల్నరబిలిటీ రివార్డ్ ప్రోగ్రామ్" (AI VRP)ను ప్రారంభించింది. దీని ద్వారా ఎక్స్పర్ట్స్ $30,000 (సుమారు ₹26.6 లక్షలు) వరకు రివార్డులను పొందవచ్చు.
ఈ కార్యక్రమం కింద గూగుల్ AI సిస్టమ్లో భద్రతా లోపాలను గుర్తించి నివేదించడం ద్వారా ఎవరైనా $30,000 (సుమారు ₹26.6 లక్షలు) వరకు గణనీయమైన రివార్డును పొందవచ్చు. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి బేస్ రివార్డ్ మొత్తం $20,000 (సుమారు ₹17.75 లక్షలు). ఇది కాకుండా నివేదిక పూర్తిగా కొత్తది లేదా ప్రత్యేకమైనది అయితే వారు ఈ నగదుతో పాటు అదనంగా $10,000 (సుమారు ₹8.3 లక్షలు) బోనస్ కూడా పొందవచ్చు.
రివార్డ్ల వివరాలు:
|Product Tier
|Flagship
|Standard
|Other
|S1: Rogue Actions
|$20,000 (₹16,60,000)
|$15,000 (₹12,45,000)
|$10,000 (₹8,30,000)
|S2: Sensitive Data Exfiltration
|$15,000 (₹12,45,000)
|$15,000 (₹12,45,000)
|$10,000 (₹8,30,000)
|A1: Phishing Enablement
|$5,000 (₹4,15,000)
|$500 (₹41,500)
|credit
|A2: Model Theft
|$5,000 (₹4,15,000)
|$500 (₹41,500)
|credit
|A3: Context Manipulation
|$5,000 (₹4,15,000)
|$500 (₹41,500)
|credit
|A4: Access Control Bypass
|$2,500 (₹2,07,500)
|$250 (₹20,750)
|credit
|A5: Unauthorized Product Usage
|$1,000 (₹83,000)
|$100 (₹8,300)
|credit
|A6: Cross-user Denial of Service
|$500 (₹41,500)
|$100 (₹8,300)
|credit
ఈ కార్యక్రమం Gemini, Google Search, Gmail, Drive వంటి కంపెనీ ప్రధాన AI-ఇంటిగ్రేటెడ్ ఉత్పత్తులను కవర్ చేస్తుంది. వీటికి సంబంధించిన గూగుల్ AI సిస్టమ్స్ భద్రతలో మీరు కనుగొన్న వల్నరబిలిటీ నివేదికలను అధికారిక "Bug Hunters" వెబ్సైట్లో సమర్పించవచ్చని కంపెనీ తెలిపింది.
అయితే ఈ "ఏఐ వల్నరబిలిటీ రివార్డ్స్ ప్రోగ్రామ్"పై గూగుల్ సెక్యూరిటీ ఇంజనీర్ల మేనేజర్లు జాసన్ పార్సన్స్, జాక్ బెన్నెట్ ఆసక్తికరమైన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. నిజానికి కంటెంట్-సంబంధిత సమస్యలను పరిష్కరించడానికి ఈ కార్యక్రమం సరైన మార్గం అని తాము భావించట్లేదని ఒక బ్లాగ్ పోస్ట్లో పేర్కొన్నారు.
ఇకపోతే మీరు తప్పుదోవ పట్టించే లేదా అవాంఛిత కంటెంట్ను జనరేట్ చేస్తే అది రివార్డ్లకు అర్హత పొందదని గుర్తుంచుకోవాలి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఈ ప్రోగ్రాం కింద చెల్లుబాటు అయ్యే కొన్ని స్పెసిఫిక్ కేటగిరీలను గూగుల్ తన బ్లాగ్ పోస్ట్లో మెన్షన్ చేసింది. ఆ వివరాలు మీకోసం.
ఏ లోపాలు చెల్లుబాటు అయ్యేవిగా పరిగణిస్తారు?:
|Rule Code
|Rule name
|What does it mean in simple language
|S1: Rogue Actions
|Changes to your account or data
|Attacks that alter a user's account or data without their consent — such as changing a password or tampering with settings.
|S2: Sensitive Data Exfiltration
|Leakage of personal or confidential data
|When someone's very private data (like Aadhaar number, bank details or emails) is leaked without their permission.
|A1: Phishing Enablement
|Phishing on Google Sites
|If code can be injected into a Google site to create fake login pages or fraudulent links that appear genuine, it's a dangerous security bug.
|A2: Model Theft
|Theft of AI models
|An attack that can steal all the secret data of Google's AI model, such as its logic or parameters.
|A3: Context Manipulation - Cross-account
|Repeatedly surreptitiously modifying someone else's AI system
|An attack in which you can repeatedly and silently change the behavior of another user's AI tool, without the user even realizing it.
|A4: Access Control Bypass
|Limited data access bug
|Bugs that access data that shouldn't normally be visible, but aren't particularly serious or sensitive.
|A5: Unauthorized Product Usage
|Turning on Google features without permission
|If a user activates any premium or special feature of Google on his account without permission or payment.
|A6: Cross-user Denial of Service
|Shutting down the system for another user
|An attack where you can disable or crash another user's account or feature with limited effort — no need for repeated use.
గూగుల్ AI-సంబంధిత సెక్యూరిటీ రీసెర్చ్పై మరింత ఎక్కువగా దృష్టి పెట్టాలని నిర్ణయించింది. ఈ కొత్త విధానానికి అనుగుణంగా కంపెనీ తన "AI వల్నరబిలిటీ రివార్డ్ ప్రోగ్రామ్" (AI VRP)లో గణనీయమైన మార్పులు చేసింది. గతంలో భద్రతా పరిశోధకులు మొత్తం గూగుల్ డొమైన్లో పని చేయాల్సి వచ్చేది. అయితే గూగుల్ ఇప్పుడు ఆ అవసరం లేకుండా ఎక్కువ సెక్యూరిటీ ఇంపాక్ట్ చూపే తన ఉత్పత్తులను ఎంపిక చేసి పెట్టింది. అంటే గూగుల్ ఈసారి ఈ ప్రోగ్రాం కింద ప్రతిరోజూ కొన్ని మిలియన్ల మంది ప్రజలు వినియోగిస్తున్న ఉత్పత్తులను మాత్రమే ఎంపిక చేసింది.
వీటిలో గూగుల్ జెమిని, జీమెయిల్, గూగుల్ సెర్చ్, డ్రైవ్ వంటి హై-ప్రొఫైల్ AI ఉత్పత్తులు ఉన్నాయి. అంటే ఒక పరిశోధకుడు మొత్తం గూగుల్ డొమైన్లో పనిచేయాల్సిన అవసరం లేకుండా కేవలం ఈ ప్లాట్ఫామ్లలోని గణనీయమైన వల్నరబిలిటీని గుర్తిస్తే లక్షల రూపాయల ప్రైజ్ మనీని అందుకోవడం మాత్రమే కాకుండా తన కష్టానికి తగ్గట్టుగా అదనపు నగదును కూడా పొందొచ్చు.
|AI Product Tiers
|What products are included?
|Understand in simple language
|Flagship (top tier)
|Google Search
Gemini Apps (Web, Android, iOS)
Core Apps of Google Workspace: Gmail, Drive, Meet, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms
|These are products that millions of people use daily. If you catch a security bug in them, you'll receive the highest rewards.
|Standard (Mid Tier)
|AI Studio
Jules
Google Workspace Non-Core apps like NotebookLM, Appsheet etc.
|These products are also important, but their use is limited to a small number of people. Finding bugs in them can still yield significant rewards.
|Other
|Other Google products with AI integration,
but not including:
• Tier 3 or Tier 4 acquisitions,
• Third-party apps,
• Open-source or non-proprietary products
|These are products that aren't as widely used or under Google's direct control, and bug catches here may offer lower rewards.