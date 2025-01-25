ETV Bharat / state

చంద్రబాబుకు స్పెషల్ గిఫ్ట్ - 'మై ఫ్రెండ్‌ బిల్‌గేట్స్‌కు థాంక్స్‌' అంటూ సీఎం ట్వీట్ - CM CHANDRABABU ON BILL GATES BOOK

'సోర్స్ కోడ్' పేరిట బిల్‌గేట్స్ పుస్తకం విడుదల చేస్తున్నారన్న చంద్రబాబు - త్వరలో విడుదల చేసే పుస్తక కాపీ బహుకరించినందుకు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపిన సీఎం

CM Chandrababu on Bill Gates 'Source Code' Book :
CM Chandrababu on Bill Gates 'Source Code' Book : (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Andhra Pradesh Team

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 3:24 PM IST

CM Chandrababu on Bill Gates 'Source Code' Book : మైక్రోసాఫ్ట్‌ వ్యవస్థాపకుడు తన స్నేహితుడు, బిల్ గేట్స్ 'సోర్స్ కోడ్' పేరిట త్వరలో విడుదల చేయబోయే పుస్తక కాపీని తనకు బహుకరించినందుకు ముఖ్యమంత్రి చంద్రబాబు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపారు. బిల్‌గేట్స్‌ జీవిత ప్రయాణంలోని అనుభవాలు, పాఠాలను ఓ జ్ఞాపకంగా పుస్తక రూపంలో అందించారని తెలిపారు. కళాశాలను వదిలి మైక్రోసాఫ్ట్‌ను ప్రారంభించాలనే అతని నిర్ణయం వరకు కథ స్ఫూర్తిదాయకమని ఎక్స్​లో వెల్లడించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా బిల్ గేట్స్‌కు చంద్రబాబు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

CM Chandrababu on Bill Gates 'Source Code' Book : మైక్రోసాఫ్ట్‌ వ్యవస్థాపకుడు తన స్నేహితుడు, బిల్ గేట్స్ 'సోర్స్ కోడ్' పేరిట త్వరలో విడుదల చేయబోయే పుస్తక కాపీని తనకు బహుకరించినందుకు ముఖ్యమంత్రి చంద్రబాబు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపారు. బిల్‌గేట్స్‌ జీవిత ప్రయాణంలోని అనుభవాలు, పాఠాలను ఓ జ్ఞాపకంగా పుస్తక రూపంలో అందించారని తెలిపారు. కళాశాలను వదిలి మైక్రోసాఫ్ట్‌ను ప్రారంభించాలనే అతని నిర్ణయం వరకు కథ స్ఫూర్తిదాయకమని ఎక్స్​లో వెల్లడించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా బిల్ గేట్స్‌కు చంద్రబాబు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

అప్పుడు ఐటీ - ఇప్పుడు ఏఐ: బిల్‌ గేట్స్‌తో సీఎం చంద్రబాబు సమావేశం

'బడ్జెట్‌లో ఏపీకి ప్రాధాన్యత ఇవ్వండి' - నిర్మలా సీతారామన్‌తో సీఎం చంద్రబాబు

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BILL GATES BOOK TO CM CHANDRABABUBILL GATES SOURCE CODE BOOKCM CBN TWEET ON BILL GATES BOOKCM CHANDRABABU THANKS TO BILL GATESCM CHANDRABABU ON BILL GATES BOOK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ఫీచర్ న్యూస్‌

తరచూ మూడ్ మారుతుందా? ఏకాగ్రత లోపిస్తుందా? అయితే మీకు థైరాయిడ్ వచ్చే ఛాన్స్ ఉందట!

బియ్యంతో అన్నం, వంటలే కాదు- ఎన్నో రకాలుగా వాడుకోవచ్చని మీకు తెలుసా?

శబరిమల గుడి మూసివేత- అయ్యప్పను దర్శించుకున్న 53లక్షల మంది- రాజు చేతికి ఆలయ తాళాలు!

సైఫ్​పై ఎటాక్​ సీన్ రీక్రియేషన్​! బాత్​రూమ్​ కిటికీ నుంచి ఇంట్లోకి దొంగ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.