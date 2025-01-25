CM Chandrababu on Bill Gates 'Source Code' Book : మైక్రోసాఫ్ట్ వ్యవస్థాపకుడు తన స్నేహితుడు, బిల్ గేట్స్ 'సోర్స్ కోడ్' పేరిట త్వరలో విడుదల చేయబోయే పుస్తక కాపీని తనకు బహుకరించినందుకు ముఖ్యమంత్రి చంద్రబాబు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపారు. బిల్గేట్స్ జీవిత ప్రయాణంలోని అనుభవాలు, పాఠాలను ఓ జ్ఞాపకంగా పుస్తక రూపంలో అందించారని తెలిపారు. కళాశాలను వదిలి మైక్రోసాఫ్ట్ను ప్రారంభించాలనే అతని నిర్ణయం వరకు కథ స్ఫూర్తిదాయకమని ఎక్స్లో వెల్లడించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా బిల్ గేట్స్కు చంద్రబాబు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.
I would like to thank my friend, Mr @BillGates, for presenting me with a copy of his upcoming book, " source code" - a memoir about the experiences and lessons that shaped his incredible journey. from his early years to his decision to leave college and start microsoft, this… pic.twitter.com/sH2fI0tCCV— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 25, 2025
