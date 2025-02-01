ETV Bharat / state

కంగ్రాట్స్ పల్లవి - విజయనగరం వెయిట్ లిఫ్టర్​ను అభినందించిన చంద్రబాబు - CM CONGRATS WEIGHTLIFTER PALLAVI

38వ జాతీయ క్రీడల్లో వెయిట్ లిఫ్టింగ్ విభాగంలో స్వర్ణ పతకాన్ని సాధించిన పల్లవి - ముఖ్యమంత్రి చంద్రబాబు, మంత్రి నారా లోకేశ్​లు అభినందనలు

CM CONGRATS WEIGHTLIFTER PALLAVI
CM CONGRATS WEIGHTLIFTER PALLAVI (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Andhra Pradesh Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 6:20 PM IST

Chandrababu and Lokesh Congrats WeightLifter Pallavi: ఉత్తరాఖండ్‌లో జరిగిన 38వ జాతీయ క్రీడల్లో 71 కిలోల వెయిట్ లిఫ్టింగ్ విభాగంలో స్వర్ణ పతకాన్ని సాధించిన విజయనగరానికి చెందిన ఎస్. పల్లవికి ముఖ్యమంత్రి చంద్రబాబు, మంత్రి నారా లోకేశ్​లు అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. మీ కృషి, సంకల్పం అందరికీ స్ఫూర్తిదాయకమని పేర్కొన్నారు. మున్ముందు విజయాన్ని కొనసాగించాలని కోరుకుంటున్నామన్నారు.

ఏపీలో నూతన శకం - వాట్సప్ గవర్నెన్స్‌కు రాష్ట్రప్రభుత్వం శ్రీకారం

