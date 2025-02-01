Chandrababu and Lokesh Congrats WeightLifter Pallavi: ఉత్తరాఖండ్లో జరిగిన 38వ జాతీయ క్రీడల్లో 71 కిలోల వెయిట్ లిఫ్టింగ్ విభాగంలో స్వర్ణ పతకాన్ని సాధించిన విజయనగరానికి చెందిన ఎస్. పల్లవికి ముఖ్యమంత్రి చంద్రబాబు, మంత్రి నారా లోకేశ్లు అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. మీ కృషి, సంకల్పం అందరికీ స్ఫూర్తిదాయకమని పేర్కొన్నారు. మున్ముందు విజయాన్ని కొనసాగించాలని కోరుకుంటున్నామన్నారు.
Congratulations to S. Pallavi, a daughter of Andhra Pradesh from Vizianagaram, on clinching the Gold medal in the 71kg weight category at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand!#NationalGames2025 pic.twitter.com/l5QNds7Sdr— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 1, 2025
Congratulations to our own S Pallavi from Vizianagaram for winning the Gold medal in the 71kg weight category at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand! Your hard work and determination are truly inspiring. Wishing you continued success ahead! #ProudMoment #NationalGames2025 pic.twitter.com/q6Rx6KPJzg— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) February 1, 2025
