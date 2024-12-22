- అభిమానులకు అల్లు అర్జున్ ఎక్స్ వేదికగా విజ్ఞప్తి
- ఫ్యాన్స్ అభిప్రాయాలను బాధ్యతాయుతంగా వ్యక్తపరచాలి: అల్లు అర్జున్
- ఎవరినీ కించపరిచేలా పోస్టులు పెట్టవద్దు: అల్లు అర్జున్
- ఫ్యాన్స్ ముసుగులో కొందరు పోస్టులు పెడుతున్నారు: అర్జున్
- ఫేక్ ఐడీలతో పోస్టులు పెడుతున్న వారిపై చర్యలు ఉంటాయి: అల్లు అర్జున్
- నెగిటివ్ పోస్టులు పెట్టేవారికి నా ఫ్యాన్స్ దూరంగా ఉండాలి: అల్లు అర్జున్
I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline. #TeamAA pic.twitter.com/qIocw4uCfk— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 22, 2024