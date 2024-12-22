ETV Bharat / state

అభిప్రాయాలను బాధ్యతాయుతంగా వ్యక్తపరచాలి : అల్లుఅర్జున్ - ALLU ARJUN APPEAL TO FANS

అభిమానులకు అల్లు అర్జున్‌ ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా విజ్ఞప్తి - ఫ్యాన్స్ అభిప్రాయాలను బాధ్యతాయుతంగా వ్యక్తపరచాలి

ALLU ARJUN APPEAL TO FANS
ALLU ARJUN APPEAL TO FANS (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Telangana Team

Published : 15 minutes ago

Updated : 4 minutes ago

  • అభిమానులకు అల్లు అర్జున్‌ ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా విజ్ఞప్తి
  • ఫ్యాన్స్ అభిప్రాయాలను బాధ్యతాయుతంగా వ్యక్తపరచాలి: అల్లు అర్జున్‌
  • ఎవరినీ కించపరిచేలా పోస్టులు పెట్టవద్దు: అల్లు అర్జున్‌
  • ఫ్యాన్స్‌ ముసుగులో కొందరు పోస్టులు పెడుతున్నారు: అర్జున్‌
  • ఫేక్‌ ఐడీలతో పోస్టులు పెడుతున్న వారిపై చర్యలు ఉంటాయి: అల్లు అర్జున్
  • నెగిటివ్‌ పోస్టులు పెట్టేవారికి నా ఫ్యాన్స్‌ దూరంగా ఉండాలి: అల్లు అర్జున్

