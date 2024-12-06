ETV Bharat / state

సంధ్య థియేటర్ ఘటనపై స్పందించిన అల్లు అర్జున్‌

మరణించిన రేవతి కుటుంబానికి ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేసిన అల్లు అర్జున్‌ - రేవతి కుటుంబానికి రూ.25 లక్షలు ఆర్థిక సాయం ప్రకటన

Allu Arjun on Sandhya Theater incident (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Andhra Pradesh Team

Published : 11 minutes ago

Allu Arjun on Sandhya Theater incident:

హైదరాబాద్‌: సంధ్య థియేటర్ ఘటనపై స్పందించిన సినీనటుడు అల్లు అర్జున్‌

మరణించిన రేవతి కుటుంబానికి ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి: అల్లు అర్జున్‌

రేవతి కుటుంబానికి రూ.25 లక్షలు ఆర్థిక సాయం: అల్లు అర్జున్‌

Allu Arjun on Sandhya Theater incident:

హైదరాబాద్‌: సంధ్య థియేటర్ ఘటనపై స్పందించిన సినీనటుడు అల్లు అర్జున్‌

మరణించిన రేవతి కుటుంబానికి ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి: అల్లు అర్జున్‌

రేవతి కుటుంబానికి రూ.25 లక్షలు ఆర్థిక సాయం: అల్లు అర్జున్‌

