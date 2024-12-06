సంధ్య థియేటర్ ఘటనపై స్పందించిన అల్లు అర్జున్‌

Allu Arjun on Sandhya Theater incident:
హైదరాబాద్: సంధ్య థియేటర్ ఘటనపై స్పందించిన సినీనటుడు అల్లు అర్జున్
మరణించిన రేవతి కుటుంబానికి ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి: అల్లు అర్జున్
రేవతి కుటుంబానికి రూ.25 లక్షలు ఆర్థిక సాయం: అల్లు అర్జున్
Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for… pic.twitter.com/g3CSQftucz— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 6, 2024