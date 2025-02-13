ETV Bharat / sports

RCB కొత్త కెప్టెన్​గా స్టార్ ప్లేయర్- ఇకపై అసలు ఆట షురూ! - RCB NEW CAPTAIN

ఆర్సీబీ కొత్త కెప్టెన్- యంగ్​ ప్లేయర్​ పేరు ఫైనలైజ్

RCB New Captain
RCB New Captain (Source : RCB 'X' Post)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

RCB New Captain : యంగ్ బ్యాటర్ రజత్ పటిదార్​ను ​రాయల్ ఛాలెంజర్స్ బెంగళూరు ఫ్రాంచైజీ తమ జట్టు కెప్టెన్​గా నియమించింది. 2025 ఐపీఎల్​లో ఆర్సీబీ జట్టుకు రజత్ నాయకత్వం వహించనున్నట్లు గురువారం అధికారిక ప్రకటన చేసింది. ఈసారి టైటిల్ సాధించడమే లక్ష్యంగా పెట్టుకున్న ఆర్సీబీ జట్టులో కీలక మార్పులు చేసింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలోనే కొత్త కెప్టెన్​ను ఎంపిక చేసింది.

పటిదార్​కు దేశవాళీలో నాయకత్వం వహించిన అనుభవం ఉంది. ఇదివరకు పటిదార్ విజయ్ హజారే, సయ్యద్ ముస్తాక్ అలీలో మధ్యప్రదేశ్ జట్టుకు కెప్టెన్సీగా చేశారు.

