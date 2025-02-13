RCB New Captain : యంగ్ బ్యాటర్ రజత్ పటిదార్ను రాయల్ ఛాలెంజర్స్ బెంగళూరు ఫ్రాంచైజీ తమ జట్టు కెప్టెన్గా నియమించింది. 2025 ఐపీఎల్లో ఆర్సీబీ జట్టుకు రజత్ నాయకత్వం వహించనున్నట్లు గురువారం అధికారిక ప్రకటన చేసింది. ఈసారి టైటిల్ సాధించడమే లక్ష్యంగా పెట్టుకున్న ఆర్సీబీ జట్టులో కీలక మార్పులు చేసింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలోనే కొత్త కెప్టెన్ను ఎంపిక చేసింది.
పటిదార్కు దేశవాళీలో నాయకత్వం వహించిన అనుభవం ఉంది. ఇదివరకు పటిదార్ విజయ్ హజారే, సయ్యద్ ముస్తాక్ అలీలో మధ్యప్రదేశ్ జట్టుకు కెప్టెన్సీగా చేశారు.
Welcome to your Raj, Ra-pa. 👑— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2025
The baton has been passed, and your name has made it to the history books.
It’s time for a new chapter! Let’s give the best fans in the world what they’ve been waiting for all these years. 🙌 #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBCaptain #Rajat #RajatPatidar… pic.twitter.com/AKwjM9bnsq