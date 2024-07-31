ETV Bharat / sports

పారిస్ ఒలింపిక్స్: మనికా బాత్ర నిరాశ- ప్రీ క్వార్టర్స్​లో ఓటమి

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : Jul 31, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

Updated : 21 hours ago

Paris Olympics 2024: పారిస్ ఒలింపిక్స్​లో ఇప్పటికే భారత్ ఖాతాలో 2 పతకాలు చేరాయి. ఈ రెండు కూడా షూటింగ్​లో వచ్చినవే. ఈ విశ్వ క్రీడల్లో బుధవారం (జులై 31న) మరి కొంతమంది అథ్లెట్లు పలు ముఖ్యమైన క్రీడాంశాల్లో పాల్గొననున్నారు. ఆ ఈవెంట్ల లైవ్ అప్డేట్స్ మీ కోసం.

9:50 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

  • పురుషుల సింగిల్స్​ ఆర్చరీ ఈవెంట్లో తరుణ్​దీప్​ ఓటమి
  • రౌండ్ 64లో టామ్ హాల్ (గ్రేట్ బ్రిటన్)పై ఓడిన తరుణ్

9:29 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

  • ప్రీ క్వార్టర్స్​లో మనికా బాత్రకు నిరాశ
  • రౌండ్ 16లో మ్యూ హిరానో (జుపాన్)పై ఓడిన మనిక

6:08 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

  • పురుషుల హాకీ క్వార్టర్​ ఫైనల్స్​కు టీమ్ఇండియా
  • బెల్జియంపై ఆస్ట్రేలియా విజయంతో భారత్ బెర్తు ఖరారు

5:23 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

  • ట్రాప్​ షూటింగ్​లో​ నిరాశ పర్చిన రాజేశ్వరీ కుమారి, శ్రేయాన్షి సింగ్
  • సింగిల్స్​ క్వాలిఫికేషన్​లో షూటర్లు విఫలం
  • రాజేశ్వరీ (22వ), శ్రేయాన్షి (23వ) స్థానాలకు పరిమితం
  • టాప్ -6లో ఉన్న షూటర్లు ఫైనల్​కు అర్హత సాధిస్తారు

4:56 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

  • దీపికా కుమారికి వరుసగా రెండో విజయం
  • ఆర్చరీ సింగిల్స్ రౌండ్ 16కు దూసుకెళ్లిన దీపిక
  • రౌండ్ 32లో క్వింటీ రోఫెన్​పై 6-2తో విజయం
  • ఆగస్టు 3న రౌండ్ 16 ఆడనున్న దీపిక

4:24 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

  • మహిళల ఆర్చరీ సింగిల్స్​లో దీపికా కుమారి విజయం
  • షూట్​ ఆఫ్​లో రీనా పర్నత్​పై నెగ్గిన దీపిక
  • ఈ విజయంతో రౌండ్ 32కు అర్హత సాధించిన దీపిక

4:21 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

  • బాక్సింగ్ 75కేజీల ఈవెంట్​ క్వార్టర్స్​కు లవ్లీనా బోర్గోహెన్
  • రౌండ్ 16లో సున్నీవా (నార్వే)పై లవ్లీనా విక్టరీ
  • ఆగస్టు 4న క్వార్టర్స్​ ఆడునున్న లవ్లీనా

3:29 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

  • టేబుల్ టెన్నిస్​లో ఆకుల శ్రీజ జోరు
  • క్వాలిఫైయర్ రౌండ్​లో జియాంగ్​​పై 4-2 తేడాతో విజయం
  • ఈ విజయంతో రౌండ్ 16కు అర్హత సాధించిన శ్రీజ
  • రౌండ్ 16కు అర్హత సాధించిన రెండో మహిళా అథ్లెట్​గా శ్రీజ రికార్డ్
  • ఈరోజు (జులై 31) అర్థరాత్రి 12.30 గంటలకు రౌండ్ 16 మ్యాచ్

2:49 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

  • జోరుమీదున్న లక్ష్యసేన్
  • వరల్డ్​ నెం.4 జొనాథన్​పై గ్రాండ్ విక్టరీ
  • 21-18 & 21-12 తేడాతో నెగ్గిన లక్ష్యసేన్
  • ఈ విజయంతో రౌండ్ 16లోకి లక్ష్యసేన్ ఎంట్రీ

2:37 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

  • పురుషుల 50మీటర్ల రైఫిల్ ఈవెంట్లో ఫైనల్​ చేరిన స్వప్నిల్ కుసాలె
  • క్వాలిఫైయర్ రౌండ్​లో 590- 38 పాయింట్లతో 7వ స్థానంల దక్కించుకున్న స్వప్నిల్
  • ఆగస్టు 1న ఫైనల్​ ఆడనున్న స్వప్నిల్
  • ఇదే ఈవెంట్లో ఐశ్వర్య ప్రతాప్ నిరాశ
  • 589-33x పాయింట్లతో 10వ స్థానానికి పరిమితం
  • ఈ ఈవెంట్లో టాప్- 8లో ఉన్న అథ్లెట్లు ఫైనల్​కు అర్హత సాధిస్తారు

12:48 PM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

  • ఒలింపిక్స్​లో భాగంగా తాజాగా జరిగిన మహిళల సింగిల్స్​లో పీవీ సింధు విజయం సాధించింది. ఎస్టోనియాకు చెందిన క్రిస్టిన్‌పై 21-5,21-10 పాయింట్లతో గెలుపొంది ప్రీక్వార్టర్ ఫైనల్స్​కు చేరుకుంది.

