- పురుషుల సింగిల్స్ ఆర్చరీ ఈవెంట్లో తరుణ్దీప్ ఓటమి
- రౌండ్ 64లో టామ్ హాల్ (గ్రేట్ బ్రిటన్)పై ఓడిన తరుణ్
పారిస్ ఒలింపిక్స్: మనికా బాత్ర నిరాశ- ప్రీ క్వార్టర్స్లో ఓటమి - PARIS OLYMPICS 2024
Paris Olympics 2024: పారిస్ ఒలింపిక్స్లో ఇప్పటికే భారత్ ఖాతాలో 2 పతకాలు చేరాయి. ఈ రెండు కూడా షూటింగ్లో వచ్చినవే. ఈ విశ్వ క్రీడల్లో బుధవారం (జులై 31న) మరి కొంతమంది అథ్లెట్లు పలు ముఖ్యమైన క్రీడాంశాల్లో పాల్గొననున్నారు. ఆ ఈవెంట్ల లైవ్ అప్డేట్స్ మీ కోసం.
LIVE FEED
- ప్రీ క్వార్టర్స్లో మనికా బాత్రకు నిరాశ
- రౌండ్ 16లో మ్యూ హిరానో (జుపాన్)పై ఓడిన మనిక
-
🇮🇳👏 𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗮 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗻! Manika Batra sees her dream run in the women's singles event, come to an end, following a defeat against Miu Hirano.
🙌 Regardless of the result, we are extremely proud of what she has achieved so far.
👉 𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄… pic.twitter.com/RhzKqLCJJx
- పురుషుల హాకీ క్వార్టర్ ఫైనల్స్కు టీమ్ఇండియా
- బెల్జియంపై ఆస్ట్రేలియా విజయంతో భారత్ బెర్తు ఖరారు
-
🏑🔥 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲! India secured their spot in the knockouts after Australia's defeat to Belgium last night.
🤔 Can the Indian men's hockey team add a 1️⃣3️⃣th Olympic medal to their cabinet?
👉 𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 @sportwalkmedia 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲… pic.twitter.com/0Qo0UOJHNX
- ట్రాప్ షూటింగ్లో నిరాశ పర్చిన రాజేశ్వరీ కుమారి, శ్రేయాన్షి సింగ్
- సింగిల్స్ క్వాలిఫికేషన్లో షూటర్లు విఫలం
- రాజేశ్వరీ (22వ), శ్రేయాన్షి (23వ) స్థానాలకు పరిమితం
- టాప్ -6లో ఉన్న షూటర్లు ఫైనల్కు అర్హత సాధిస్తారు
-
Trap Women's Qualification👇🏻
Rajeshwari Kumari finishes 22nd with a score of 113
Shreyasi Singh also ends her campaign in 23rd place with a total score of 113
Top 6 from this Qualification Round proceeded to the finals
Let's #Cheer4India chants out loud, let's support our… pic.twitter.com/N2Fa4PXiEU
- దీపికా కుమారికి వరుసగా రెండో విజయం
- ఆర్చరీ సింగిల్స్ రౌండ్ 16కు దూసుకెళ్లిన దీపిక
- రౌండ్ 32లో క్వింటీ రోఫెన్పై 6-2తో విజయం
- ఆగస్టు 3న రౌండ్ 16 ఆడనున్న దీపిక
-
🇮🇳 𝗔𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗶𝗸𝗮! Deepika Kumari wins her second consecutive match in the women's individual event, defeating Quinty Roeffen 6-2 in the round of 32.
⏰ She will next take on Michelle Kroppen in the round of 16 on the 3rd of August at 1:52 pm IST.… pic.twitter.com/fB62sgwRNj
- మహిళల ఆర్చరీ సింగిల్స్లో దీపికా కుమారి విజయం
- షూట్ ఆఫ్లో రీనా పర్నత్పై నెగ్గిన దీపిక
- ఈ విజయంతో రౌండ్ 32కు అర్హత సాధించిన దీపిక
-
🇮🇳 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗯 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗗𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗶𝗸𝗮! Deepika Kumari comes out on top in a very closely contested match to advance to the round of 32 in the women's individual event. Deepika Kumari won in the shoot-off against Reena Parnat.
⏰ She will next take on either Quinty Roeffen or… pic.twitter.com/HvkPkauVml
- బాక్సింగ్ 75కేజీల ఈవెంట్ క్వార్టర్స్కు లవ్లీనా బోర్గోహెన్
- రౌండ్ 16లో సున్నీవా (నార్వే)పై లవ్లీనా విక్టరీ
- ఆగస్టు 4న క్వార్టర్స్ ఆడునున్న లవ్లీనా
- టేబుల్ టెన్నిస్లో ఆకుల శ్రీజ జోరు
- క్వాలిఫైయర్ రౌండ్లో జియాంగ్పై 4-2 తేడాతో విజయం
- ఈ విజయంతో రౌండ్ 16కు అర్హత సాధించిన శ్రీజ
- రౌండ్ 16కు అర్హత సాధించిన రెండో మహిళా అథ్లెట్గా శ్రీజ రికార్డ్
- ఈరోజు (జులై 31) అర్థరాత్రి 12.30 గంటలకు రౌండ్ 16 మ్యాచ్
-
🇮🇳🔥𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗷𝗮! Sreeja Akula records a fine victory against 🇸🇬's Jian Zeng to become only the second Indian female paddler to make it to the round of 16 in the Olympics.
🏓 After narrowly losing the first game to Jian Zeng, Sreeja managed to swing the… pic.twitter.com/oLFDtzmttl
- జోరుమీదున్న లక్ష్యసేన్
- వరల్డ్ నెం.4 జొనాథన్పై గ్రాండ్ విక్టరీ
- 21-18 & 21-12 తేడాతో నెగ్గిన లక్ష్యసేన్
- ఈ విజయంతో రౌండ్ 16లోకి లక్ష్యసేన్ ఎంట్రీ
-
🇮🇳🔥 𝗟𝗔𝗞𝗦𝗛𝗬𝗔 𝗛𝗔𝗦 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗧! What a performance from Lakshya Sen against World No. 4, Jonatan Christie as he moves into the round of 16 in his maiden Olympic campaign. He won the match in straight games, 21-18 & 21-12.
🏸 After a slow start to the match, Lakshya Sen… pic.twitter.com/DEvk5btFGW
- పురుషుల 50మీటర్ల రైఫిల్ ఈవెంట్లో ఫైనల్ చేరిన స్వప్నిల్ కుసాలె
- క్వాలిఫైయర్ రౌండ్లో 590- 38 పాయింట్లతో 7వ స్థానంల దక్కించుకున్న స్వప్నిల్
- ఆగస్టు 1న ఫైనల్ ఆడనున్న స్వప్నిల్
- ఇదే ఈవెంట్లో ఐశ్వర్య ప్రతాప్ నిరాశ
- 589-33x పాయింట్లతో 10వ స్థానానికి పరిమితం
- ఈ ఈవెంట్లో టాప్- 8లో ఉన్న అథ్లెట్లు ఫైనల్కు అర్హత సాధిస్తారు
-
50 m Rifle 3P Men's Qualification
Swapnil Kusale finishes 7th with a total score of 590 and qualifies for the final.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finishes 11th with a total score of 589.
Top 8 from this round qualify for the final.
As more Indian players will play their… pic.twitter.com/rWD8k0Wvcc
- ఒలింపిక్స్లో భాగంగా తాజాగా జరిగిన మహిళల సింగిల్స్లో పీవీ సింధు విజయం సాధించింది. ఎస్టోనియాకు చెందిన క్రిస్టిన్పై 21-5,21-10 పాయింట్లతో గెలుపొంది ప్రీక్వార్టర్ ఫైనల్స్కు చేరుకుంది.
