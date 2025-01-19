Manu Bhaker Grand Mother Died : భారత స్టార్ షూటర్ మను భాకర్ ఇంట విషాదం నెలకొంది. హరియాణాలోని చర్ఖీ దాదరీలో జరిగిన ఓ రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో ఆమె అమ్మమ్మ అలాగే మేనమామ దుర్మరణం పాలయ్యారు. విషయం తెలుసుకున్న పోలీసులు ఘటన స్థలానికి చేరుకుని దర్యాప్తు ప్రారంభించారు. వారు వెళ్తున్న బైక్ను ఓ కారు ఢీ కొట్టడం వల్ల ఈ ప్రమాదం జరిగనట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ప్రస్తుతానికి కారు నడిపిన డ్రైవర్ పరారీలో ఉన్నట్లు సమాచారం.
VIDEO | Haryana: International shooting star Manu Bhaker's maternal grandmother and maternal uncle die in a accident in Charkhi Dadri.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2025
ASI Suresh Kumar informs, " we got the information about the accident about a collision of a car and a scooty. both the persons on the scooty… pic.twitter.com/U6wFpgiVaz