మను భాకర్ ఇంట విషాదం - రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో అమ్మమ్మ, మామయ్య మృతి - MANU BHAKER GRAND MOTHER DIED

మను భాకర్ ఇంట విషాదం - బైక్​ను ఢీ కొట్టిన కారు - ప్రమాదంలో బామ్మ, మామయ్య మృతి

Manu Bhaker
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 1:16 PM IST

Manu Bhaker Grand Mother Died : భారత స్టార్ షూటర్ మను భాకర్ ఇంట విషాదం నెలకొంది. హరియాణాలోని చర్​ఖీ దాదరీలో జరిగిన ఓ రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో ఆమె అమ్మమ్మ అలాగే మేనమామ దుర్మరణం పాలయ్యారు. విషయం తెలుసుకున్న పోలీసులు ఘటన స్థలానికి చేరుకుని దర్యాప్తు ప్రారంభించారు. వారు వెళ్తున్న బైక్​ను ఓ కారు ఢీ కొట్టడం వల్ల ఈ ప్రమాదం జరిగనట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ప్రస్తుతానికి కారు నడిపిన డ్రైవర్ పరారీలో ఉన్నట్లు సమాచారం.

