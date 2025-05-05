Putin calls PM Modi : పహల్గాం ఉగ్రదాడి నేపథ్యంలో భారత ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీకి ఫోన్ చేసి మట్లాడారు రష్యా అధ్యక్షుడు వ్లాదిమిర్ పుతిన్. ఉగ్రదాడిని తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నట్లు చెప్పారు. ఉగ్రవాదానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా పోరాడడానికి భారత్కు అన్ని రకాలుగా మద్దతు ఇస్తామని వెల్లడించారు. ఈ ఉగ్రదాడిని పిరికిపంద చర్యగా అభివర్ణించిన ఆయన, బాధితులకు న్యాయం అందాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు. ఈ క్రమంలోనే పుతిన్తో మాట్లాడిన మోదీ, రష్యా 80 విక్టరీ డే శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఈ ఏడాదిలో జరగబోయే వార్షిక సదస్సుకు రావాలని పుతిన్ను ఆహ్వానించారు. ఈ మేరకు విదేశాంగ శాఖ అధికార ప్రతినిధి రణధీర్ జైశ్వాల్ ఎక్స్లో పోస్ట్ చేశారు.
" president putin @KremlinRussia_E— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2025
called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the… pic.twitter.com/vyWQtaBaxn