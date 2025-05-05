ETV Bharat / international

మోదీకి పుతిన్​ ఫోన్​- ఉగ్రదాడిపై అండగా ఉంటామని హామీ - PUTIN CALLS PM MODI

పుతిన్​కు రష్యా 80 విక్టరీ డే శుభాకాంక్షలు చెప్పిన మోదీ

Putin calls PM Modi
Putin calls PM Modi (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : May 5, 2025 at 3:28 PM IST

Putin calls PM Modi : పహల్గాం ఉగ్రదాడి నేపథ్యంలో భారత ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీకి ఫోన్ చేసి మట్లాడారు రష్యా అధ్యక్షుడు వ్లాదిమిర్ పుతిన్​. ఉగ్రదాడిని తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నట్లు చెప్పారు. ఉగ్రవాదానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా పోరాడడానికి భారత్​కు అన్ని రకాలుగా మద్దతు ఇస్తామని వెల్లడించారు. ఈ ఉగ్రదాడిని పిరికిపంద చర్యగా అభివర్ణించిన ఆయన, బాధితులకు న్యాయం అందాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు. ఈ క్రమంలోనే పుతిన్​తో మాట్లాడిన మోదీ, రష్యా 80 విక్టరీ డే శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఈ ఏడాదిలో జరగబోయే వార్షిక సదస్సుకు రావాలని పుతిన్​ను ఆహ్వానించారు. ఈ మేరకు విదేశాంగ శాఖ అధికార ప్రతినిధి రణధీర్ జైశ్వాల్​ ఎక్స్​లో పోస్ట్ చేశారు.

